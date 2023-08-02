Since opening its doors, Veet’s Bar has been a beloved downtown watering hole that specializes in good times accented by live music from local musicians, including owner/music scene veteran Doug Previto. Veet’s is also the home of Chickfest. For the past seven years, Veet’s has filled Chickfest’s lineup with some of the best female artists in the Azalea City with local music legends singer-songwriter Beverly Jo Scott and Wet Willie’s Donna Hall Foster serving as cornerstones. Chickfest 7 will also feature a backup band featuring guitarist Mel Knapp, bassist Jenna Summersell (Fat Lincoln) and drummer Alice Grayson (The Redfield).
Jo Anna Berlage will be showcasing her vocal talents at Chickfest 7. Berlage has been known to collaborate in the live setting with local artists such as Beverly Jo Scott and Melissa Robertson. Jenna McClelland is also scheduled to perform at the festival. Since moving to Mobile, McClelland’s fiery stage presence and original material has been a refreshing addition to the local scene. Meredith Hicks completes the bill for Chickfest 7. Armed with an acoustic guitar and a voice steeped in sweet soul, Hicks has become a favorite with crowds at venues along the Gulf Coast. Not only will the crowd enjoy singular performances from these artists, but they can also expect some unforgettable collaborations between these talented women.
