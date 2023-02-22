Stormfolk

In addition to its inviting food menu, Manci’s Antique Club will also be serving patrons a little Panhandle alt. folk this week. Pensacola’s Stormfolk will be returning to the area with its bright, acoustically kindled originals.

This trio pools the talents of Mick Grocholl, Kaylyn Hastings and Tucker McKee. This group first formed in Disney Springs, Florida, before moving to Nashville. After experiencing Music City, Stormfolk relocated to Pensacola. Since then, they have been creating original tunes that mingle “a singer/songwriter feel with folk, bluegrass, rock and pop.” 

Music Editor

Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.

