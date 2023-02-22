In addition to its inviting food menu, Manci’s Antique Club will also be serving patrons a little Panhandle alt. folk this week. Pensacola’s Stormfolk will be returning to the area with its bright, acoustically kindled originals.
This trio pools the talents of Mick Grocholl, Kaylyn Hastings and Tucker McKee. This group first formed in Disney Springs, Florida, before moving to Nashville. After experiencing Music City, Stormfolk relocated to Pensacola. Since then, they have been creating original tunes that mingle “a singer/songwriter feel with folk, bluegrass, rock and pop.”
Stormfolk has also been very ambitious in providing a steady stream of new songs for the digital world. The trio releases one new song on the 19th of every month. Stormfolk’s dedication to these monthly releases might equate to staleness or repetition over time. However, the past four months have resulted in four different musical experiences.
Stormfolk welcomed October with “Heavy,” which is a heartfelt folk ballad marked by haunting violin and doubled harmonies. “Winter” marked the band’s November release.
This track begins with solemn measures of instruments and harmonies only to dramatically build into intricate rhythms. Pulling inspiration from Alison Krauss & Union Station, December’s single, “I Promise I’m Not Bitter,” delves into the band’s bluegrass leanings. Last month, Stormfolk released “Abandon All Hope.” While the title might have more ominous connotations, “Abandon All Hope” is a fun and catchy song that gives listeners a smile as they enter the unknown of the new year.
