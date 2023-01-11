Two bands that helped pioneer the Motown sound will be bringing timeless sounds focused on soulful vocal harmonies. Last year, The Temptations celebrated 60 years of the group’s unforgettable R&B and soul. In 1964, this group garnered national attention through the hit single “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” The same year, The Temptations gave the world the love song “My Girl.” This track shot to the number one spot across the charts and has transcended the decades.
In the 12 years that followed the release of “My Girl,” The Temptations continued to use their smooth, harmonic delivery and choreographed live show to break the top 10 on the U.S. R&B Chart and beyond with songs including “I Wish It Would Rain,” “(I Know) I’m Losing You,” “I Can’t Get Next to You” and many more.
With founding member Dr. Otis Williams still performing in the group, The Temptations released “Temptations 60” to celebrate their 60-year history. This release is a combination of the group’s classic vocal sounds and modern influences. The album begins with “Let It Reign,” which features hip-hop flow sandwiched by The Temptations’ warm harmonic delivery. The opener is followed by 12 huge tracks that feature the group’s trademark sound mingled with contemporary soul and R&B.
Since the release of their first hit single in 1964, The Four Tops has been spreading their classic Motown sound across modern history. “Baby I Need Your Loving” brought a worldwide audience to the band’s stage. Over the two decades that followed, The Four Tops made regular appearances on the U.S. R&B Chart through songs such as “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch),” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Bernadette,” “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)” and “When She Was My Girl.” The Four Tops continue to use their infectious brand of classic soul and lively stage presence to entertain fans, both past and present.
