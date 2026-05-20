Three fringe acts converge BY STEPHEN CENTANNI Stephen Centanni Music Editor May 20, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Alabama Music Box continues to shine the spotlight on all things alternative in the Azalea City and beyond. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm~? uC:52J[ E9C66 F?56C8C@F?5 32?5D 7C@> 2=@?8 E96 vF=7 r@2DE H:== 4@?G6C86 FA@? p=232>2 |FD:4 q@I] %96 6G6?:?8’D =:?6FA 762EFC6D E9C66 5:776C6?E 7=2G@CD @7 7C:?86 >FD:4[ :?4=F5:?8 rFCD65 r@2DE]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmw2:=:?8 7C@> vF=7A@CE[ rFCD65 r@2DE AC@>:D6D E@ 3C:?8 “24@FDE:4 5C625 H:E9 2 AF?< 2EE:EF56]” u62EFC:?8 |2?5J |@?E6D2?E@ WH2D93@2C5^G@42=DX 2?5 #@??:6 |@?E6D2?E@ W8F:E2C[ DF:E42D6 <:4<[ <2K@@[ G@42=DX[ rFCD65 r@2DE’D F?A=F8865 >:I @7 7@=< 2?5 AF?< :?7=F6?46D >2E4965 H:E9 >2423C6 =JC:4D D9@F=5 >2<6 7@C 2? :?E6C6DE:?8 D6E]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm(:E494C27E |6C:E q2586 H:== 2=D@ 3C:?8 D@F?5D 7C@> E96 |:DD:DD:AA: r@2DE’D >FD:42= 4@F?E6C4F=EFC6] %9:D F?56C8C@F?5 4@==64E:G6 :D 2 DE2?5\@FE 7@C :ED 5:G6CD6 2=E6C?2E:G6 D@F?5D] (:E494C27E |6C:E q2586 D62>=6DD=J >:I6D 6=6>6?ED @7 A@A[ AF?<[ DJ?E9 2?5 :?5:6] %96 :>AC6DD:G6 2DA64E @7 E9:D D@?:4 9J3C:5 :D E96 =:?6FA’D 23:=:EJ E@ 8:G6 6BF2= 2EE6?E:@? E@ 6249 @7 E96D6 :?7=F6?46D] %96 6?5 C6DF=E :D 2 F?:BF6 DEJ=6 E92E >2:?E2:?D :ED 2=E6C?2E:G6 2EE:EF56 H9:=6 2AA62=:?8 E@ 2 H:56 C2?86 @7 >FD:42= E2DE6D]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm!6?D24@=2’D tI %66?286 #636=D H:== 36 >2<:?8 :ED pK2=62 r:EJ 563FE 2E p=232>2 |FD:4 q@I]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%9:D 5F@ C62496D :?E@ C@4< ’?’ C@==’D A2DE E@ 7@C86 7FC:@FD 4@?E6>A@C2CJ 2?E96>D] tI %66?286 #636=D’ C2H 82C286 AF?< D@F?5 D9@HD ?@ >6C4J] #646?E=J[ E9:D EH@D@>6 92D 366? C64@C5:?8 EC24<D 7@C C6=62D6 @? q:8 sF>>J #64@C5D]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm(:E9 FA4@>:?8 DEF5:@ C6=62D6D =@4<65 2?5 =@2565[ tI %66?286 #636=’D 6IA=@C2E:@?D 36J@?5 E96 !2?92?5=6 2C6 2 492?46 E@ 255 E@ E96:C 8C@H:?8 7@==@H:?8]k^Am Tags Alabama Music Box Cursed Coast Witchcraft Merit Badge Ex Teenage Rebels Stephen Centanni Popular Music Rock Music Music Contemporary Music Musical Subgenres Musicology Stephen Centanni Music Editor Follow Stephen Centanni Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
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