TOTO is bringing its unique sounds to the Jewel on Joachim. With a 40-year legacy fueling live performances, TOTO will be taking a break from their current tour with Journey to entertain fans from along the Gulf Coast.
In recent years, this band’s expert mix of yacht and prog rock sound with its orchestral attitude has proven to be timeless.
The resurgence of the band’s hit song “Africa” has exposed a new generation to their extensive catalog, which began with their highly successful 1978 self-titled debut. After the release of that first album, TOTO spent the next seven albums collecting numerous gold and platinum albums while mesmerizing crowds with a charismatic live show. The band’s most recent release is 2018’s “Old Is New.”
While it might have a more brazen rock sound than the band’s classic material, TOTO’s power is still found through its attention to arrangements and symphonic persona.
Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams still remain at TOTO’s foundation. Lukather and Williams are joined by bassist John Pierce (Huey Lewis and The News), drummer Robert “Sput” Searight (Ghost-Note, Snoop Dogg), keyboardist/background vocalist Steve Maggiora, keyboardist Dominique “Xavier” Taplin (Prince, Ghost-Note, and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Warren Ham (Ringo Starr). If recent setlists from this tour match with their Saenger set, longtime fans of TOTO will not be disappointed. Songs such as “Africa,” “Rosanna” and “Hold the Line” seem to be popping up at the band’s recent shows.
