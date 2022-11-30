Many tribute bands focus solely on an accurate rendition of a chosen subject’s music. Others tend to extend a tribute to more aesthetic aspects. The Prophecy Show is billed as “North America’s most popular and longest-running tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.” Over the years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has established its musical legacy through its complex modern prog rock. This group has collected its dedicated following with its orchestral take on rock ’n’ roll that includes grand rock operas and a number of holiday albums. Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s magic does not stop at music. Each live show is a charismatic experience for both eyes and ears.
The Prophecy Show duplicates the yuletide sights, sounds and attitude established by Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Recruited by producer/lead guitarist Thomas Rudebeck, the group is celebrating its 13th year of giving the masses an exhilarating performance that trips across the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s holiday catalog and enhances it with “flash, flair and musical magic.” In addition to mastering a symphonious mix of rock and metal, The Prophecy Show has also taken great care to immerse the audience in a breathtaking live music experience filled with lasers, costumes, fog and costumes that will leave the crowd in awe. Even those unfamiliar with Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s music will be pleased with the production and delivery of The Prophecy Show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.