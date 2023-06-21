Afton Wolfe with special guest Andy MacDonald
Date: Saturday, June 24, at 8 p.m.
Venue: The Peoples Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., 251-367-4599
Tickets: $25, available through Eventbrite
Singer-songwriter Afton Wolfe will be using The Peoples Room of Mobile to plunge the audience into his eclectic, enigmatic musical reality. Wolfe will be collaborating with local guitarist Andy MacDonald (Fat Man Squeeze, Poseidon’s Kiss) for this intimate performance.
Over 20 years ago, Wolfe crossed paths with MacDonald as they made their way through the South Mississippi music scene. During those days, Wolfe counted MacDonald as a hero who he credits with giving him insight into the world of music as well as being “the best dude” he ever performed alongside.
“He’s a monster musician and has great taste and great feel for music and a great understanding of it,” Wolfe said. “I’ve always really admired him and been lucky to stay in touch with him over the past couple of decades. Since I’ve been releasing stuff as a solo artist, I reached back out to him, and we’ve gotten even more in touch.”
Wolfe is coming to The Peoples Room of Mobile to make a sonic connection with his audience through his music, especially his latest EP, “Twenty-Three.” “Twenty-Three” takes its title from the “23 Enigma,” which has appeared in the works of William S. Burroughs as well as being prominent in Discordian philosophy. Not only did this mindset inspire the album’s title, but it also determined the release date for the EP, which was Feb. 3, 2023. Wolfe said this focus on 23 first began to take center stage during the recording of his first full-length, “Kings for Sale.”
“There was a lot of synchronistic, magical stuff happening during ‘Kings for Sale’ having to do with 23,” Wolfe explained. “There’s an enigma around that from William S. Burroughs and Robert Anton Wilson and some other things where that number has been brought up and has a magic connotation. I decided to put something out then.”
“Twenty-Three” continues a trademark sound that took shape with both “Kings for Sale” and his debut EP, “Petronius’ Last Meal.” Wolfe prides himself on the eclectic nature of his songwriting. Listeners never know what they will experience on his album, which is what he likes. A blues track might be sandwiched between soul and alt. folk or country. However, Wolfe connects these tracks with a lyrical delivery that skates between Tom Waits and Leonard Cohen and lyrics that pierce the soul.
“I try to make my style a little bit of a signature, but my favorite albums are ones where it imitates a shuffle,” Wolfe said. “I like it when it’s really dynamic and comes from out of nowhere.”
Whereas his previous releases shone a light through the darkness, “Twenty-Three” maintains a somber tone throughout its tracklist. The EP begins with a dose of emotional, classic soul through the lead single, “Cry.” Wolfe’s talent for pouring his heart into a song is best witnessed through this cut, which wraps listeners in a warm wave of sentiment. Wolfe found inspiration for “Cry” in the tragic death of a close friend, who left her husband and children in an emotional limbo, as well as Wolfe and his wife. Wolfe explained he became emotionally numb in his efforts to console the husband. One evening, Wolfe decided to break this emotional numbness while his wife was helping the woman’s late husband.
“My wife left to go run some errands to help him with some things,” Wolfe said. “I just told myself that I would watch something that would make me cry, and it did. By the time she got back from an hour-long errand, the song was completely done in the exact same format that it is now. As soon as my tear ducts opened up, the song poured out completely.”
“Twenty-Three” also represents the positive creative momentum Wolfe has been experiencing since the COVID pandemic. In fact, he plans on releasing another seven-song album before the end of 2023. While he has chosen to keep many of the details of this album a secret, he did reveal that he's filling the album with songs that are not his own and he hopes to bring this release to the masses in the fall.
