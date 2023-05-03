Band: Friday Night Live presents Latin Night: The Ultimate Fiesta
Date: Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m.
Venue: Mardi Gras Park, 104 S. Royal St., mobileparksandrec.org
Tickets: Free
While this holiday may not be as charismatic as Fat Tuesday or St. Patrick’s Day, many locals gladly celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a margarita, michelada or paloma in hand. Friday Night Live is giving the Azalea City a little something extra for Cinco De Mayo 2023, as the Parks and Recreation Department’s Friday Night Live concert series will be throwing the “Ultimate Fiesta” for the city. This special evening of music will take the crowd on a trip from Mexico to Cuba. As the sun sets, Mardi Gras Park will resonate with Latin sounds and DJ Caz mixing and mashing in between bands. Grupo Folklórico Mitiotani will be smoothly stepping and spinning across the park with traditional dancing.
Mariachi Melodias De Mexico will bring a warm delivery of south-of-the-border sounds. A collection of acoustic guitars and violins will pluck emotions with both festive and soothing tunes only a mariachi group could deliver. By the end of the set, Mariachi Melodias De Mexico will leave the audience smiling. The crowd will see why this talented orchestra was chosen as San Antonio’s “Most Authentic Mariachi Group.”
Friday Night Live’s fiesta also will have the hot rhythms of Rumberos De Tampa Bay. This Cuban collective specializes in spicy syncopated styles that send crowds into the salsa. Rubmeros De Tampa Bay features a dizzying vertigo of keys, horns, strings, percussion and vocals. If each instrument and voice performed solo in the live setting, listeners would be impressed. With that said, the sonic combination of this lineup generates a Latin energy the crowd helplessly embraces. Dancing shoes will be a must for this group.
To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.
