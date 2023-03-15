The denizens of the Azalea City are not scared to indulge in the green madness of St. Patrick’s Day. St. Patrick’s Day serves as a raucous oasis that breaks the tranquility of the Lenten season.
Each year, St. Patrick’s Day has all the makings of a pub crawl across the area. From downtown Mobile to North Mobile County, four local establishments will be spreading shamrocks and shenanigans highlighted by a variety of music.
For decades, Callaghan’s Irish Social Club (916 Charleston St.) has served as the centerpiece for local St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. This party is so big it stretches over two days and fills the corner of Charleston and Marine.
On St. Patrick’s Day, the fun starts at 11 a.m. with “traditional Irish music” followed by Peek at 2 p.m. Peek will set the tone with two albums of original sounds as well as a collection of crowd-pleasers.
Johnny Hayes & the Loveseats will headline the first day of Callaghan’s St. Patrick’s Day. Hayes’ swampy brand of blue-eyed soul has made him a local favorite. This singer-songwriter will be including cuts from his release “Voodoo Country,” which includes the infectious “Rosé & Cigarettes.”
Day two of Callaghan’s street party will once again begin at 11 a.m. with traditional Irish music followed by a set from Teddy Williams & the Midtowners at 1 p.m. The Vegabonds will be returning to Mobile to rock the OGD for St. Paddy’s Day.
This Alabama-based group has used its new-school Southern rock jams to pull its following. The Vegabonds will be showcasing its new album, “Sinners & Saints,” for the lads and lasses celebrating at Callaghan’s. Blackwater Brass will be the grand finale to Callaghan’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
This group’s versatile mix of jazz, funk and Mardi Gras brass will be the perfect coffin nail for those celebrating into the evening at Callaghan’s.
O’Daly’s Irish Pub will be holding its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration in downtown Mobile. This year, O’Daly’s will be pulling a lineup of musical talent from New Orleans and Mobile. This party starts at 6 a.m. with “Kegs & Eggs” complete with Irish coffee provided by Nova Espresso.
Next up, Brooks Hubbert is scheduled to perform at O’Daly’s. This jam-minded artist uses live-looping technology to take the one-man band concept to another level. The Jollies are also set to perform. Fans of Flogging Molly and the Dropkick Murphys will love this rowdy outfit.
New Orleans party legends The Chee-Weez and Phunky Monkey will be making an appearance. Both of these bands’ live show and versatile setlists allow them to remain in high-demand in the Big Easy. Along the way, DJ Hazer the Lazer and DJ T-Boug will be mixing and mashing on the ones and twos to keep the crowd moving.
Lucky Irish Pub in Mobile continues a St. Patrick’s Day tradition that began with the legendary Paddy O’Toole’s, which used to exist in Lucky’s current location. Kat Deal will be easing the Lucky crowd into the day.
With her vocal mix reminiscent of Lisa Loeb and Jewel Kilcher, Deal has become one of the area’s in-demand performers. Jenna McClelland’s headlining set will begin at 8 p.m. McClelland’s electrifying stage presence and dynamic vocal work will take the crowd into the late-night hours.
On the northside of the county, Lucky Irish Pub in Saraland will be offering equal doses of country and rock for St. Patrick’s Day. Justin Jeansonne will start the party at 2 p.m.
This country singer-songwriter will take the crowd to “Honky Tonk Heaven” with a traditional country sound steeped in baritone vocals and blue-collar sermons. Sloth Racer takes over at 8 p.m. Coming from the same school as bands such as Soja and Rebelution, this local band’s mix of rock and reggae makes for some of the freshest music on the scene.
A steady flow of green beer and great music will be pouring from Irish pubs around Mobile County. The best advice for all the leprechauns in the area is to pace the festivities and enjoy all the musical offerings from these four establishments.
Those not wanting to go amateur for St. Patrick’s Day should start at O’Daly’s for breakfast and end with a nightcap at Lucky in Saraland. No matter the strategy, those venturing out on St. Patrick’s Day are sure to have an excellent soundtrack filled with regional sounds along the way.
