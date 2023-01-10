Nestled on the banks of Dog River, The River Shack has become one of Mobile’s most popular waterfront locales. Since opening, this establishment has mixed its seafood offerings and cold libations with live music no matter the season. For the next two months, The River Shack will break the monotony of the work week with its Wild’n Out Wednesday event featuring longtime Azalea City singer-songwriter Justin Wall.
One of Wall’s first breakout projects was the guitar/drum duo The Perry Wall, which brought attention to this artist’s powerful vocals, versatile repertoire and commanding stage presence. Since embarking on a solo career, Wall has used his multilevel talents in the live environment to attract listeners and collect a fan base. Now, Wall is showcasing cuts from his first collection of original material.
Last month, Wall released his debut album, “Out Here on the Edge.” Those who have witnessed Wall’s live show will instantly recognize that this singer-songwriter has successfully captured both the sonic and emotional qualities of his live show into 11 strong tracks. “Out Here on the Edge” is a skillful mix of rowdy rock ’n’ roll and homegrown Southern rock that results in an impressive modern country sound that appeals to a variety of tastes. From the passionate measures of “Until the Sun Comes Up” to the raucous delivery of “Don’t Wanna Be Here,” Wall has gathered songs that would thrive in a solo or full-band context. Ultimately, Wall’s original tracks reflect a homegrown, aural persona that is a clear reflection of the world around him, both on and off the stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.