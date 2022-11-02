With its growing calendar of shows, Satori Coffee House is continuing its musical legacy with live music. However, the University of South Alabama’s student-run Independent Music Collective (IMC) has been instrumental in bringing regular musical experiences to a section of Satori now called the “Red Room.” Not only does this environment provide a cozy setting that reflects the IMC’s sonic goals, but it also provides an all-ages environment to mold the future of the local music scene.
This IMC show will feature the music of Wild Ponies. Wild Ponies features the combined talents of Doug and Telisha Williams. Tripping across the band’s three-album catalog, listeners can witness the development of this duo’s sound. In 2013, Wild Ponies released “Things That Used to Shine.” With the occasional dip into traditional waters, “Things That Used to Shine” maintains a modern folk-rock sound in the same tradition as Shovels & Rope and The Lone Bellow. However, Wild Ponies’ sophomore effort features a further exploration of the more alt. country side of the band’s musical persona.
The duo’s 2017 release, “Galaxa,” is a full immersion into tradition. Each track is a raw acoustic mix of folk, bluegrass and country that still reflects musical constants established with the band’s debut. The lineup on this album is just as versatile as the album’s tracks. The Williams recruited seasoned Nashville guns including Fats Kaplin, Will Kimbrough, Neilson Hubbard and Audrey Spillman. They also looked to their home state of West Virginia and pulled traditional fiddlers and flatpickers from the town that inspired the album’s title. The Williams’ combination of honeyed vocals and warm acoustic is sure to flourish in Satori’s Red Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.