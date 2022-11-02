Wild Ponies
facebook.com/wildponiesmusic

With its growing calendar of shows, Satori Coffee House is continuing its musical legacy with live music. However, the University of South Alabama’s student-run Independent Music Collective (IMC) has been instrumental in bringing regular musical experiences to a section of Satori now called the “Red Room.” Not only does this environment provide a cozy setting that reflects the IMC’s sonic goals, but it also provides an all-ages environment to mold the future of the local music scene.

To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Music Editor

Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.