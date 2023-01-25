One of Mobile’s most beloved songwriters is returning home for an intimate performance at Callaghan’s. With only 50 tickets available for this seated show, Will Kimbrough’s homecoming show in the OGD will be a special musical experience filled with songs from across his versatile career.
In the ’80s, Kimbrough escaped the city limits through his band, Will & the Bushmen. After the band’s demise, Kimbrough launched into a productive songwriting career that has spanned decades. Over the years, he has penned songs for Jimmy Buffett, Little Feat, Todd Snider, Jack Ingram and Gretchen Peters. As far as his involvement with bands, Kimbrough’s talents have been featured in Willie Sugarcaps, DADDY and Red Dirt Boys.
Even though his life may seem filled with work for other artists, Kimbrough also boasts an extensive legacy of solo work. “Spring Break” is his latest full-length release. This album seems to be an exercise in musical self-reliance. The 14 tracks found on “Spring Break” feature an unplugged, minimalist environment in which Kimbrough’s songs blossom into gorgeous mental excursions.
The songs truly take the forefront of “Spring Break.” Kimbrough’s sagacious musical translations of life are delivered through thoughtful rhythmic flows and touching lyrical wordplay. While many songs from Kimbrough’s album would shine in Callaghan’s live setting, “Spring Break” seems to be an album that was meant for this listening room environment.
