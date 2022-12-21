As Christmas draws closer, the denizens of the Azalea City will become busy with meal and gift preparations. Callaghan’s is inviting one and all to take a break from the holiday madness with an evening of music from a longtime music scene notable.
Lee Yankie will be taking the stage for an evening of seasoned jams and possibly some new original material. This singer-songwriter has been a productive member of the local scene for two decades. Over the years, Yankie has fronted projects such as the Hellz Yeah and the Secret Stash.
New Orleans swamp jammers Honey Island Swamp Band has also recruited Yankie for his skills. Even though this is a solo performance, Yankie’s work on the acoustic fretboard will be just as lively as his trips across the electric guitar.
While he has an impressive catalog of original songs, Yankie has only released one full-length. His 2012 debut, “The Leavin’ Sound,” features a thoughtful mix of blues, soul and country steeped in the saltwater of the Gulf of Mexico. This album proves that Yankie has a persona for the studio and one for the stage. Both are exceptional.
Considering this, Yankie has been preparing the follow-up to “The Leavin’ Sound.” In between runs with the Honey Island Swamp Band, Yankie has been working in the studio with bassist-turned-producer Kevin Scott.
Scott’s bass grooves have been featured alongside guitarist Jimmy Herring (Widespread Panic), Col. Bruce Hampton and many more. Putting these jam-minded artists in the studio together could only mean a memorable sophomore effort from Yankie.
