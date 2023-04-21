Lagniappe is pleased to announce the finalists in the 2023 Nappie Awards, celebrating 21 years of Lagniappe.
2023 NAPPIE AWARDS FINALISTS
ARTS
Best Local Painter
Apollo Shepherd
Ardith Goodwin
Devlin Wilson
Ginger Woechan
Keith Wall
Lia Frederick
Sarah Otts
Sune Van Rooyen Phillips
Trey Peaden
William Winston Whitfield
Best Local Portrait Artist
Bradford Fuller
Katie Chatham
Lydia Host
Mandy Lee MacLennan
Stephanie Morris
Trey Peaden
Best Local Sculptor
Amy Bolt
April Terra Livingston
Ben Kaiser
Bruce Larsen
Frank Ledbetter
Heather Marie Stewart
Lisa C. Warren
Marty Burrow
Best Local Graphic Design Artist
Kate Nichols
Beth Glisson
Cari Searcy
Keith Wall
Kim Raley
Sophie Eberhard
Sydney Sawyer
Tara McMeans
Best Mixed Media Artist
Abe Partridge
Amber Ivey
Ardith Goodwin
Courtney Matthews
Ginger Woechan
Keith Wall
Marty Burrow
Walker Ladd
Best Art Gallery
Alabama Contemporary Art Center
Eastern Shore Art Center
Lupercalia Art Society Gallery
Mobile Arts Council – Gallery @ Room 1927
Mobile Museum of Art
Sophiella Gallery
The Farmhouse Gallery
Best Museum
GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico
History Museum of Mobile
Mobile Carnival Museum
Mobile Medical Museum
Mobile Museum of Art
Richards-DAR House Museum
Best Theatre Group – Children’s
Bay Area Performing Arts
Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre
Playhouse in the Park
St. Paul’s Episcopal School Players
Sunny Side Theater
The PACT Theatre Company
The Studio
Best Theatre Group
Bay Cities Improv Company
Chickasaw Civic Theatre
Joe Jefferson Players
Playhouse in the Park
The PACT Theatre Company
Theatre 98
Best Play or Performance of the Year – Children’s
“Heathers,” Sunny Side Theater
“Matilda,” Bay Area Performing Arts
“Matilda,” The PACT Theatre Company
“Newsies Jr.,” Eastern Shore Repertory Theater Company
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” St. Paul’s Episcopal School Players
“Peter Pan,” Mobile Ballet
“The Wizard of Oz,” Playhouse in the Park
Best Play or Performance of the Year
“Anne and Emmett,” Joe Jefferson Players
“Death By Design,” Theatre 98
“Four Old Broads,” Theatre 98
“Legally Blonde,” The PACT Theatre Company
“Rent,” Joe Jefferson Players
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Mystic Society of Rocky Horror
“The Nutcracker,” Mobile Ballet
“The Play That Goes Wrong,” Chickasaw Civic Theatre
Best Local Comedian
Cheyenne Kinzer Gates
Eric Grizzle
Hannah Love
Jacob F. Morris
JJP Theatre Ghost
Joseph Dean
Lauren Ainsworth
Best Local Filmmaker
Drew Hall
Kris Skoda
Matt Laird
Michael O’Sullivan
Thomas Smith
Joseph Brennan
Best Local Actor
Alex Wright
Brooklyn Norstedt
Don Bloom
Dru Bramblett
Emily Dickson
Lillian Odom
Olivia Szymanski
Patrick Rivers
Wyatt Peavy
Best Dancer
Chloe Theriot
Elle Brown
Logan Chisholm
Marlee Scott
McKinley White
Michael Seward
Rebecca Davis-Brown
Rebekah Howard
Best Local Author
Aiken A. Brown
Ben Raines
Cale Madison
Pierce Cleveland
RJ McDowell
Shanquilla B. Gamble
Best Poet
Ani Chaucer
Lillie Busch
Susan Ferguson
Alex “Huggy Bear” Lofton
TJ Carlton
Vernon Fowlkes
Best Classical Musician (Name/Instrument)
Dr. Andra Bohnet, Flute
Danny Mollise, Guitar
Dr. Robert Holm, Piano
Greg Engell, Piano
Katy Herndon, Violin
Stan Roberts, Violin
Best Local Historian
Cartledge Blackwell
John Sledge
Meg McCrummen Fowler
Stephen McNair
Tom McGehee
Best Arts Educator
Amanda Youngblood
Brandon Marcus
Brittany Edwards Leahy
Danny Mollise
Eric Browne
Erin Langley
Felicia Olds
Katia Garza
Best Theatrical Singer
Annabelle Steele
Brandon Marcus
Brooklyn Norstedt
Emily Dickson
Lillian Odom
Terri Jackson
Best Arts Event
Art Soup
Bent Broadway
Jubilee Festival of Arts
Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival
LoDa ArtWalk
Theatre on the Bluff
BEAUTY, HEALTH & WELLNESS
Best Salon – Mobile
All Mankind
Harlow Salon
Inspire Salon & Gallery
LaRue Salon
Luke Salon Company
Meraki Studios
Salon West
Studio PH
Studio 3eight9
The Vault
Best Salon – Baldwin
Blonde & Blush Beauty Studio
Fireflies Salon
Hometown Beauty Co.
Lords & Ladies Salon & Medical Spa
MetamorPHix Beauty Studio
Salon Royale
salon29eleven
Scott Whitney Salon
Best Overall Stylist – Mobile
Allysen Crigler
Ashley Callen Pigg, Bella Capelli Salon Suites
Caitlin Newell, Hair by Cait
Darion Metzger, Luke Salon Company
Julia Liller, Salon West
Lauren Lemieux, Harlow Salon
Natalie Jenkins, The Vault
Taylor Jane Westwood, Inspire Salon & Gallery
Teddy Ward, Studio PH
Whitney Vittor, Salon West
Best Overall Stylist – Baldwin
Audra Maxwell, Fireflies Salon
Bonnie Brown, Salon Royale
Chelsea Sharp, Scott Whitney Salon
Elizabeth Sharp, Scott Whitney Salon
Kaylan Norwood
Kristen Watler, Salon Royale
Laura Babb, Lords & Ladies Salon & Medical Spa
Mary Kathryn McKenzie, Blonde & Blush Beauty Studio
Presley Ryan, Fireflies Salon
Best Special Event Stylist
Alexandrea West, Salon West
Caroline McDonald, Hair by Caroline McDonald
Chelsea Sharp, Scott Whitney Salon
Jason Chambers, Head Dress Salon
Jessica Chavez Price, Primp Lash & Beauty
Meagan Holley, Meraki Studios
Sandy Bellinger, salon29eleven
Best New Hair Stylist (Licensed 2 years or less)
Bridgette Brooks, Harlow Salon
Jentry Smith, Inspire Salon & Gallery
Kirsten George, Salon West
Lexy Williams, Meraki Studios
Nikki Burkett, Fireflies Salon
Sara Harper Dunaway, Blonde & Blush Beauty Studio
Taylor Cummings, Hair by Taylor Cummings
Taylor Hayes, Fireflies Salon
Best New Salon (Open 2 years or less)
Guest House Salon
HairbyCare
LaRue Salon
Poppy Blowout Bar
Studio 3eight9
The Blowout Bar
Best Hair Extensions
Natalie Jenkins, The Vault
Danielle Williams, Salon Royale
Ashton Laster, Ashton Laster Hair
Olivia Rumbley, The Vault
Sissie Taylor, Hair by Sissie
Jacki Lear, Salon West
Stylist with All the Tea
Chuck Branum, Salon Royale
CJ Worrell, Meraki Studio
Courtney Amaya, Scott Whitney Salon
Julia Liller, Salon West
Phrankey Lowery, Studio PH
Taylor Jane Westwood, Inspire Salon & Gallery
Best Lash Salon or Artist
Haleigh Bedsole, HB Artistry
Jordan Holifield
Lauren Thomas, Luxe Lashes by Lauren
Lauren Johnson, LT Cosmetics
Melesha’s Lash Studio
Savon Lashes
Best Microblade Artist
Ailin Garcia, Salon DMH
Brianna Normand, Beautiful Buzz
Laura Babb, Lords & Ladies Salon & Medical Spa
Lauren Johnson, LT Cosmetics
LaVie Brows and Lashes by KristyJ
Lavish Brows & Lashes
Best Colorist – Mobile
Becca Townley Snell, Town & Co.
Hayley Shrider, Salon West
Jennifer Freeman, Salon DMH
Jessica Price, Primp Lash & Beauty
Natalie Jenkins, The Vault
Phrankey Lowery, Studio PH
Taylor Jane Westwood, Inspire Salon & Gallery
Whitney Vittor, Salon West
Best Colorist – Baldwin
Annelore Box, Salon Royale
Chelsea Sharp, Scott Whitney Salon
Madison Feller, Blonde & Blush Beauty Studio
Shaina Baggins, Poppy Blowout Bar
Sissie Taylor, Hair by Sissie
Tami Williams, The Avenue Beauty Bar
Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) – Mobile
Amy Wood, Fading Amy
Bailey Grace Fendley, Sublime Studio Salon
Caitlin Newell, Hair by Cait
Jennifer Freeman, Salon DMH
Dawn Clayton, Salon West
Olivia Rumbley, The Vault
Taylor Jane Westwood, Inspire Salon & Gallery
Tori Lane Schoultz, Salon Suites on Dawes
Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) – Baldwin
Alexa Summerville
Chelsea Sharp, Scott Whitney Salon
Chandise Hampton, The March Hare Salon
Chuck Branum, Salon Royale
Cherita Savage, Savage Salon
Tami Williams, The Avenue Beauty Bar
Ashley Borst, Scott Whitney Salon
Best Barber – Mobile or Baldwin
Amy Wood, Fading Amy
Colby Phillips, ColbyPhade
Dean Sansom, Hillcrest Barbers
Hillcrest Barbers
Jaheim Moss, L&J’s Multicultural Barbershop
Ronnie Johnson, Hillcrest Barbers
Tristen Whitney, Scott Whitney Salon
Tyler Adams, Freshen Me Up Barbershop
Best Makeup Artist – Mobile or Baldwin
Alexandrea West, Salon West
Alexis Ruby, Alexis Ruby Artistry Collective
Brittany Wallace, Makeup by Brittany Wallace
Chelsea Sharp, Scott Whitney Salon
Courtney Matthews
Maygen Powell, Makeup by May May MUA
Olivia Rumbley, The Vault
Tessa Moody, Salon West
Best Hooha Waxer – Mobile or Baldwin
Cecelia Heyer, Pure Beauty's Pamper Camper
Crystal Quattrone, Bare Aesthetics
Lora Pak, Skincare Essentials LLC
McKenzie Turner, Authentic Zen Beauty
The Wax Room and Body Bar
Tish Speese, Sugar Me Sweet T
Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Mobile or Baldwin
Charm Nail Lounge
ESM Nails
iRockNails
Juicy Nails
Spoil Me Nails
The Royal Day Spa
Vivian’s Nails
Best Esthetician – Mobile or Baldwin
Crystal Quattrone, Bare Aesthetics
Hanna Lee, The Solé Med Spa
Lora Pak, Skincare Essentials LLC
Maggi Gates, Fountain of Youth
Mattison Pugh, MP Aesthetics & Beauty
Ryleigh Campbell, Greater Mobile Laser & Aesthetic Center
Sarah Martinez-Dillon, The Solé Med Spa
Best Day Spa – Mobile or Baldwin
The Spa at the Battle House
Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center (Lyons Elite Day Spa)
Heavenly Bliss Day Spa
Greater Mobile Laser & Aesthetic Center
The Solé Med Spa at Sunrise Dermatology Mobile
The PR Medical Spa
Best Massage Therapist – Mobile or Baldwin
Heather Guy, Solace Massage Therapy
Danielle Wallace, A Touch of Serenity
Ethan Crowell, Quiet Mind Massage
Julie Duclos, Body Mind & Spine
Casey Rabon, Casey Rabon Therapeutics
Hannah Boltz, Therapeutic Arts Massage and Bodywork
Ariel James, The Reset Massage & Health LLC
Nick Moore, Moore Massage LLC
Best Tanning Salon
BEIGE on the Bay
Brush of Bronze
Glazed Spray Co.
Palm Beach Tan
Semmes Tanning Salon
Southern Glow
Mobile Bay’s Best Doctor – GP
Dr. Amy D. Strassburg, Alabama Medical Group
Dr. Ashleigh Butts-Wilkerson, Infirmary Health
Dr. T. Ashton Blessey, Springhill Physician Practices
Dr. Christopher Gamard, Infirmary Health
Dr. Coby Harrison, Infirmary Health
Dr. Darren K. Waters, Greater Mobile Urgent Care
Dr. Genevieve I. McLeod, Alabama Medical Group
Dr. Mark C. Wiles, Alabama Medical Group
Dr. Sudeep N. Rao, Infirmary Health
Dr. Theresa Yarbrough, USA Health
Mobile Bay’s Best General Medicine Practice
Alabama Medical Group
Diagnostic and Medical Clinic – Infirmary Health
Family Practice Associates – USA Health
North Baldwin Health & Wellness
Premier Family Care Clinic
Springhill Physician Practices
USA Mobile Diagnostic Center
Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist (Doctor)
Dr. Adam J. Handwerger, The Orthopaedic Group
Dr. Bendt Petersen, Neurospine Surgical Specialist, Center for Spine Health
Dr. Caesar C. Agagan, Pulmonary Associates of Mobile
Dr. Caroline McGugin, Infirmary Health Surgical Oncology
Dr. Cody B. Barnett, Gastroenterologist, Digestive Health Specialists
Dr. Jon D. Simmons, Trauma Surgery, USA Health
Dr. Michael B. Hogan, Vascular Associates of South Alabama
Dr. Michael A. Rihner, RGG Cardiology
Dr. Ritesh Gupta, Cardiologist, RGG Cardiology
Dr. Stephanie Grosz, RGG Cardiology
Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist (Practice)
Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic
Cardiology Associates
Digestive Health Specialists
Petersen Neurospine
Pulmonary Associates of Mobile
Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology
Southern Cancer Center
The Orthopaedic Group
Urology Associates
Vascular Associates of South Alabama
Best “Doc in the Box” Clinic
Compass Urgent Care
Eastern Shore Urgent Care
Greater Mobile Urgent Care
Hillcrest Urgent Care
Immediate Care of the South
Urgent Care of Fairhope
Best Eye Doc
Dr. Curtis M. Graf Jr., Premier Medical Group
Dr. Drew C. Salisbury, Premier Medical Group
Dr. Jeffery A. Morrow, Premier Medical Group
Dr. Mark J. Douglas, Premier Medical Group
Dr. Sierra Perry, Mobile Bay Dental and Vision
Dr. Valerie L. Vick, Premier Medical Group
Dr. Yaffa K. Weaver, Vision Partners
Best ENT Doc
Dr. Alfred M. Neumann Jr., Premier Medical Group
Dr. J. Mark Harrison, Premier Medical Group
Dr. James R. Spires, Premier Medical Group
Dr. John S. Wilson, Premier Medical Group
Dr. Kent L. Burton, Premier Medical Group
Dr. Kimberly A. Elliott, Premier Medical Group
Dr. Mark Gacek, Gacek Ear & Sinus Center
Dr. Ronnie Swain Jr., Premier Medical Group
Best Allergist
Dr. Cindy Patton, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Dr. Druhan L. Howell, Coastal Allergy & Asthma
Dr. Lawrence J. Sindel, Coastal Allergy & Asthma
Dr. Michael G. Gates, Coastal Allergy & Asthma
Dr. Robert Greer Jr., USA Health
Dr. William L. Davidson II, Coastal Allergy & Asthma
Best Lung Doc
Dr. Adrian DiVittorio, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Dr. Allan F. Seibert IV, Pulmonary Associates of Mobile
Dr. Brian H. Sumrall, Pulmonary Associates of Mobile
Dr. Caesar C. Agagan, Pulmonary Associates of Mobile
Dr. Campbell B. Sindel, Pulmonary Associates of Mobile
Dr. Cynthia Crowder-Hicks, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Dr. Lawrence J. Sindel, Coastal Allergy & Asthma
Dr. Philip Almalouf, USA Health
Dr. Virginia S. Radcliff, Pulmonary Associates of Mobile
Best Orthopedic Doc
Dr. Adam J. Handwerger, The Orthopaedic Group
Dr. Bendt Petersen, Neurospine Surgical Specialist, Center for Spine Health
Dr. Grant Shell, Gulf Orthopaedics
Dr. J. Grant Zarzour, Gulf Orthopaedics
Dr. Jacob F. Kidder, The Orthopaedic Group
Dr. R. Matthew McKean, The Orthopaedic Group
Dr. Matthew D. Barber, Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic
Dr. Stephen B. Cope, The Orthopaedic Group
Best Sports Medicine Specialist
Dr. Cesar M. Roca Jr., Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic
Dr. W. Christopher Patton, Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic
Dr. Clayton Lane, Gulf Orthopaedics
Dr. Jeffrey M. Conrad, The Orthopaedic Group
Dr. Travis Bowen, Gulf Orthopaedics
Dr. Trevor M. Stubbs, The Orthopaedic Group
Best Orthopedic Practice
AOC
Gulf Orthopaedics
Baldwin Bone & Joint
Bayside Orthopaedic Sports Medicine & Rehab Center
Petersen Neurospine
The Orthopaedic Group
USA Health Orthopaedic Specialists Clinic
Best Urologist
Dr. Lorie Fleck, USA Health
Dr. Adam C. Talley, Urology Associates
Dr. William E. Blaylock, Urology Associates
Dr. Jason H. Frischhertz, Urology Associates
Dr. Kristie Burch, USA Health
Dr. Ted D. Klein, Urology Associates
Dr. William R. Sanderson, Urology & Oncology Associates
Dr. William J. Terry Jr., Urology Associates
Best Vein Doc
Dr. Glenn E. Esses, Vascular Center of Mobile
Dr. Cullen K. McCarthy, Cardio-Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
Dr. Lee C. Ferguson, Vascular Associates of South Alabama
Dr. Nicholas S. Clapper, Vascular Associates of South Alabama
Dr. Michael B. Hogan, Vascular Associates of South Alabama
Dr. Lewis “Trey” Lyons III, Cardio-Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
Best Therapist/Counselor
Afiya K. Hooker, The Sunshine’s Haven Counseling Center
Courtney Nall-McCulley, Bay Area Psychology & Counseling
Dr. Hope Jackson, Bay Area Clinical
Margaret Rose Lolley, Holistic Counseling LLC
Sydney Wasdin, True Therapy LLC
Veronica Davis, LPC Services LLC
Best Heart Surgeon
Dr. William Johnson III, Cardio-Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
Dr. Peter Pluscht III, Cardio-Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
Dr. John W. Boyer, Cardio-Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
Dr. Dimitris K. Kyriazis, Cardiovascular Associates
Dr. Robert Wilson, Springhill Physician Practices – Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Larkin Daniels, Cardio-Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
Best Brain Surgeon
Dr. Amber Gordon, Infirmary Neurosurgery
Dr. Jai Deep Thakur, USA Health
Dr. James Hirsch, Clark and Hirsch Neurosurgery and Spine
Dr. Richard Menger, USA Health
Dr. Shawn Clark, Clark and Hirsch Neurosurgery and Spine
Dr. Edward R. Flotte, Coastal Neurological Institute
Best General Surgeon
Dr. Barry Ballard Jr., Surgical Association of Mobile
Dr. Christopher Dyas, Infirmary Health
Dr. Daniel Lane, Surgical Association of Mobile
Dr. Edward Otts, Infirmary Health
Dr. Forrest Ringold, Surgical Association of Mobile
Dr. Nathan Polite, USA Health
Best Doc to Kick Cancer’s Ass
Dr. Brittany Case, Southern Cancer Center
Dr. Daniel Cameron, USA Health
Dr. James Galle, Ascension
Dr. Jennifer Scalici, Mitchell Cancer Institute
Dr. Michael Meshad, Southern Cancer Center
Dr. Nathaniel Jones, USA Health
Best Hooha Doctor – GYN
Dr. Amy McCoy, Coastal OB/GYN
Dr. Cara Brooke Lenz, Coastal OB/GYN
Dr. Glenn Gallaspy III, Azalea City Physicians for Women
Dr. Helen Rogers, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. John Val-Gallas, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. Kirby Plessala, Plessala Gynecology & Fertility
Dr. Lauren Lambrecht, Azalea City Physicians for Women
Dr. Susan Vance, Women’s Health Alliance of Mobile
Best Baby Doc – OB
Dr. Amy McCoy, Coastal OB/GYN
Dr. Craig Brown, South Baldwin Medical Group
Dr. Erin Saucier, Coastal OB/GYN
Dr. Helen Rogers, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. Hope McLean, Women’s Village OBGYN & Midwifery Care
Dr. Lauren Self, Azalea City Physicians for Women
Dr. Maggie Krueger, Azalea City Physicians
Dr. Quin Bixler, Mobile Bay OB-GYN Center
Best OBGYN Practice
Azalea City Physicians for Women
Bay Area Physicians for Women
Coastal OB/GYN
Fairhope Gynecology & Obstetrics
Mobile Bay OB-GYN Center
Mobile OB-GYN
Women’s Health Alliance of Mobile
Super Nurse
Anna Boutwell, Trauma Team, University Hospital
Amy Innes de Batista, Labor & Delivery, USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital
Ashlee Norris, Labor & Delivery, Springhill Medical Center
Brandi Bosarge, Infirmary Health
Denise Dial, Randy Proffitt, M.D.
Shelly Rockhold
Best Place to Have a Baby
Ascension Providence
Birthing Suites at Springhill
Mobile Infirmary
South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Thomas Hospital
USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital
Best Plastic Surgery Practice
Eastern Shore Cosmetic Surgery
Fedok Plastic Surgery
Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center
The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Dr. Randy Proffitt, Randy Proffitt, M.D.
The Martin Center
Best Plastic Surgeon – Breast (aka Best Boob Doc)
Dr. Charles Dyas, Bay Area Plastic Surgery
Dr. Christopher Park, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kitti Outlaw, Outlaw Plastic Surgery
Dr. Randy Proffitt, Randy Proffitt, M.D.
Dr. Ronald Brooks, USA Health
Dr. Ryan Rebowe, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Best Facelift Doc
Dr. Christopher Park, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Dr. Henry Barber, The Martin Center
Dr. James Koehler, Eastern Shore Cosmetic Surgery
Dr. Kimberly Donnellan, USA Health
Dr. Michael B. Lyons, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center
Dr. Randy Proffitt, Randy Proffitt, M.D.
Best Turkey Neck Eraser
Dr. Michael B. Lyons, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center
Dr. Ryan Rebowe, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Dr. Christopher Park, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kimberly Donnellan, USA Health
Dr. Randy Proffitt, Randy Proffitt, M.D.
Dr. James Koehler, Eastern Shore Cosmetic Surgery
Best Tummy Tucker
Dr. Charles Dyas, Bay Area Plastic Surgery
Dr. Christopher Park, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Dr. James Koehler, Eastern Shore Cosmetic Surgery
Dr. Randy Proffitt, Randy Proffitt, M.D.
Dr. Ronald Brooks, USA Health
Dr. Ryan Rebowe, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Best Botox-er
Dr. Chad Noblet, Noblet Cosmetic and Family Dentistry
Dr. Clare Carney, Clarity Concierge
Dr. Gregory Sweeney, Sweeney Comprehensive & Restorative Dentistry
Dr. Jill Ringold, Greater Mobile Laser & Aesthetic Center
Dr. Kathryn Dempsey, Coastal Dermatology & Skin Care Center
Dr. Kimberly Donnellan, USA Health
Dr. Michael B. Lyons, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center
Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Amy Morris, The Center for Dermatology
Dr. Kathryn Dempsey, Coastal Dermatology & Skin Care Center
Dr. Madelyn King, Mobile Dermatology
Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology
Dr. J. Scott VanLoock, Mobile Dermatology
Dr. Virginia Reeder, Forefront Dermatology
Best Butts and Guts Doc (Digestive Health)
Dr. Benjamin Niland, USA Health
Dr. Bennett Hooks, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Dr. Cody Barnett, Gastroenterologist, Digestive Health Specialists
Dr. Jonathan Siegel, Gastroenterologist, Digestive Health Specialists
Dr. Panayiotis Grevenitis, Gastroenterologist, Digestive Health Specialists
Dr. Zaid Alnoah, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Best Weight Loss Doc/Practitioner
Dr. Amy Armstrong, LaBella RX
Dr. Genevieve I. McLeod, Alabama Medical Group
Dr. Lawrence “Chip” Carpenter, Aesthetics & Weightloss
Dr. William Urquhart, Bay Area Physicians For Women
Julie Seals, CRNP, Premier Family Care Clinic
Kelly Lambeth, CRNP, Premier Family Care Clinic
Best Weight Loss Clinic
Aesthetics & Weightloss
LaBella RX
Medi-Weightloss
Mobile Bay Medical Weight Loss
North Baldwin Health & Wellness
Premier Family Care Clinic
Best Weight Loss Doc – Surgical
Dr. Barry Ballard Jr., Surgical Association of Mobile
Dr. Christopher Dyas, Infirmary Surgical Specialists
Dr. Danuel Laan, Ascension
Dr. Forrest Ringold, Surgical Association of Mobile
Dr. Joseph Galloway, Infirmary Surgical Specialists
Dr. William Richards, USA Health
Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor)
Corsentino Chiropractic
Dr. Brian Pierce, Central Baldwin Chiropractic Center
Dr. Bridget Dixon, Advanced Spine & Therapy
Dr. Chris O’Laire, O’Laire Chiropractic
Dr. George Burroughs, Atlas Chiropractic
Dr. Jeremy Quint, ChiroSouth
Liberation Chiropractic & Wellness
Best Physical Therapy Group
Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic
BenchMark Physical Therapy
Center for Balance and Rehabilitation
Infirmary Therapy Services
Renew PT & Wellness
The Orthopaedic Group – Therapy Services
Best Physical Therapist
Allison Blythe, The Orthopaedic Group – Therapy Services
Bob Fleming, Infirmary Therapy Services
Cary Helton, Renew PT & Wellness
David Ringers, The Orthopaedic Group – Therapy Services
Eric Dekle, Center for Balance and Rehabilitation
Vincent Cochran, The Orthopaedic Group – Therapy Services
Best Home Health Care Service
The Retreat, Hospice by Saad
Homecare Companions
ProHealth Home Health
Helping Hands Care Services
Springhill Home Health
We Care Private Sitting
Best Dental Practice – Mobile
Alabama Family Dental
Cottage Hill Dental Health Center
Dr. Leslie’s Dental
Farni & Farni Family Dentistry
Hollon Dental
Maitre & Crabtree Dental Group
Noblet Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
Northcutt Dental
Skyline Family Dental Care
Williamson Family Dental
Best Dentist – Mobile
Dr. Ashley Wasserman, Noblet Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
Dr. Carlene Williamson, Mobile Family Dentistry
Dr. Chad Noblet, Noblet Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
Dr. Chase Taylor, Hollon Dental
Dr. Chris Salter, Skyline Family Dental Care
Dr. David A. Norstedt, Cottage Hill Dental Health Center
Dr. Forrest Crabtree, Maitre & Crabtree Dental Group
Dr. James Whatley, Alabama Family Dental
Dr. Leslie Buckley, Dr. Leslie’s Dental
Dr. Robin Hollon, Hollon Dental
Best Dentist – Baldwin
Dr. Aaron Avery, Fairhope Bay Dental
Dr. Dan Buckley, Buckley Comprehensive Dentistry
Dr. Douglas Harrell, Doug Harrell, D.M.D.
Dr. Gregory Sweeney, Sweeney Comprehensive & Restorative Dentistry
Dr. John Maddox, John Maddox, D.M.D.
Dr. John Murphy, Murphy Dentistry
Dr. Kathryn Fetner, Foley Family Dentistry
Best Dental Practice – Baldwin
Buckley Comprehensive Dentistry
Fairhope Bay Dental
Fairhope Dental Associates
Foley Family Dentistry
Murphy Dentistry
Sweeney Comprehensive & Restorative Dentistry
Best Cosmetic Dentist
Dr. Dan Buckley, Buckley Comprehensive Dentistry
Dr. David A. Norstedt, Cottage Hill Dental Health Center
Dr. Gregory Sweeney, Sweeney Comprehensive & Restorative Dentistry
Dr. John Murphy, Murphy Dentistry
Dr. Kristopher A. Portacci, Kristopher A. Portacci, D.D.S.
Dr. Shane Welch, Coastal Dental Arts
Hollon Dental
Noblet Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
Best Oral Surgeon
Dr. R. Chris Bondurant, Dr. R. Chris Bondurant, D.M.D., M.D., P.C.
Dr. Gregory Zieman, Bay Area Oral Surgery
Dr. Christopher Mullenix, Mobile Oral Surgery
Dr. David Minto, Minto Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
Dr. Michael Kellam, Michael E. Kellam, D.M.D.
Dr. Ryan Sheppard, Bay Area Oral Surgery
Best Cycling Instructor
Alexandra Sappington
Carrie Cox, Crew Fitness
Greg House, Crunch Fitness
John McDill, ProHealth Fitness Center
Katy Meador, Mission Fitness
Kourtney Jones, ProHealth Fitness Center
Best Fitness Facility
9Round Fitness
Babb Fitness
Bay City Boot Camp
Beyond Group Fitness
Crunch Fitness
FIT Fairhope
Mission Fitness
Orangetheory Fitness
Planet Fitness
ProHealth Fitness Center
Best Personal Trainer
Bo Lackey, 9Round Fitness
Annette Porter-Ham
Maxwell Jones, The Fort
Michelle Jones, Mission Fitness
Rita Nicole Wright, Beyond Group Fitness
Shoshana Treichel, Above and Beyond: Yoga and Salt Therapy
Best Yoga Studio
Above and Beyond: Yoga and Salt Therapy
FIT Fairhope
Glow Yoga
Kindred Yoga
Mission Fitness
Soul Shine Yoga
Sterling Hot Yoga & Wellness
The Yoga Hive
Best Yoga Instructor
Annette Porter-Ham, Synergy Yoga and Pilates
Bo Lackey, 9Round Fitness
Jordan Looney, Mission Fitness
Lisa Blount, Above and Beyond: Yoga and Salt Therapy
Melanie Adkison, Above and Beyond: Yoga and Salt Therapy
Michelle Ryan, Sterling Hot Yoga & Wellness
Nicole Ewing, ProHealth Fitness Center
Shoshana Treichel, Above and Beyond: Yoga and Salt Therapy
CITY LIFE
Best Mobilian Right Now
Bryan Comer
Chief Slac IV – Wayne Dean
Judge Edmond Naman
Justine Herlihy Bixler
Kim Garrett
Ophelia “Mama Tot” Nichols
Natalie Fox
Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Best Baldwinian Right Now
Brandon Marcus
Captain Andre Reid
Erin Langley
Heather Delker
Jennifer Shirley
Michelle Murrill
Quintessential Mobilian
Ann Bedsole
Celia J. Collins
Ginger Woechan
Kern Jackson
Martha Tissington
Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Uncle Henry
Wayne Dean
Quintessentially Baldwin
Brandon Marcus
Caleb W. Diaz
Capt. Andre Reid
Erin Langley
Toodles Dorgan
Zana S. Price
Awesome Octogenarian
Ben Sumrall
Carol Rathle
Johnnie Thompson
Louie Blaze
Louise “Nonnie” Lewis
Millie Dixon
Best Police Officer
Jeffrey Hilburn
Jeremy March
Joe Piggott
Joey Goff
Noah Anderson
Will Kent
Best Firefighter
Andy Anderson
Scott Miller
Thad Weishaar
Tom Gambill
Jesse Hennis
Troy Gorlott
Best Annual Fundraising Event
American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off
Bent Broadway
Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast
Christmas Jubilee, Junior League of Mobile
Festival of Flowers, Providence Hospital Foundation
King Cake-Off, BBBS of South Alabama
Lemon Face Gala, Aubreigh’s Army
Lip Sync Battle, Fuse Project
Best Hotel
Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa
Fort Conde Inn
Hampton Inn – Downtown
Malaga Inn
Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel
The Admiral
The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa
Best High School Marching Band
Baker High School
Daphne High School
Davidson High School
LeFlore High School
Mary G. Montgomery High School
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Best Mardi Gras Parading Society
Conde Cavaliers
Knights of Revelry
Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association
Mystics of Time
Neptune’s Daughters
Order of Isis
Best Mardi Gras Marching Society
Dauphin Street Drunks
Joe Cain’s Merry Widows
Mistresses of Joe Cain
Mystic Squirrels of Bienville
Pelican Girls
The Nevergreens
Wild Mauvillians
Best Mardi Gras Ball
Conde Cavaliers
Fifty Funny Fellows
Krewe of Phoenix
Krewe of Nereids
Order of Inca
Order of Osiris
Best Mardi Gras Organization – Baldwin
Apollo’s Mystic Ladies
Knights of Ecor Rouge
Krewe of Mullet Mates
Maids of Jubilee
Order of Mystic Magnolias
Shadow Barons
Best Mardi Gras Throw
MoonPies
Conecuh Sausage – KOR
Crichton Leprechaun Plush
Deez Nuts – Mystic Squirrels of Bienville
Oyster Shell Necklaces – Wild Mauvillians
Rubber Corn
Coolest Church or House of Worship
Christ United
Coastal Church
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Dauphin Way United Methodist Church
Little Flower Catholic Church
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
The Cowboy Baptist Church
Best Clergy/Pastor/Spiritual Leader
Pastor Calep Lewis, The Cowboy Baptist Church
Rev. Dr. Rob G. Couch, Christ United
Fr. Pat Arensberg, Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Fr. Stephen Vrazel, St. Mary Catholic Church
Pastor Chad Stafford, Coastal Church
Rev. Thack H. Dyson, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Daphne
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners (Attraction)
Bellingrath Gardens and Home
Bienville Bites Food Tour
GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico
History Museum of Mobile
Mobile Carnival Museum
USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners (Restaurant)
Bluegill Restaurant
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill
Dauphin’s
Dew Drop Inn
Felix’s
Wintzell’s Oyster House
Best Local Merch or Apparel Company
Custom Creations Ink
Lemon Tees
Mobtown Merch
Phins Apparel
Red Beard’s Outfitters
The Nutria Rodeo
Coolest Apartment Community
The Crossings at Cottage Hill
D'Iberville Apartments
Highland at Springhill
La Maison of Saraland
Merchants Plaza
Meridian at the Port
Best Retirement Community
Carillon Oaks
Homestead Village of Fairhope
Somerby Mobile
The Blake at Malbis
The Brennity at Fairhope Senior Living
Holiday University Oaks
Westminster Village
Best Local Company to Work For (Under 50 Employees)
Alabama Auto Factory
Fortified Exteriors
Gardberg & Kemmerly P.C., Attorneys at Law
Maloney-Lyons LLC
Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology
The Studio
Tobias & Comer Law LLC
Best Local Company to Work For (Over 50 Employees)
Alabama Shipyard LLC
Goodwyn Mills Cawood
Greer’s
Hargrove Engineers & Constructors
Infirmary Health
Springhill Medical Center
SSI Group
The Orthopaedic Group
USA Health
Best Local College
Bishop State Community College
Coastal Alabama Community College
Faulkner University
Remington College
Spring Hill College
University of Mobile
University of South Alabama
United States Sports Academy
Best Local College Professor
Catherine Cooper, USA, Radiologic Sciences
Dr. Eric M. Moody, USA, College of Education
Dr. Alison Henry, USA, Biomedical Science
James Adams, USA, Mathematics
Melissa Walter, USA, Communication Studies
Dr. Patrick Jacobs, Coastal Alabama Community College, Music
Best Local Athlete – High School Girls
Anna Grace Sparks, McGill-Toolen, Volleyball
Avery Seitz, St. Paul's, Golf
Caroline McLendon, St. Paul's, Softball
Hayle Shish, Alma Bryant, Cheer
Haley Patterson, St. Luke's, Volleyball
Janie Ford, St. Paul's, Track
Josie McDonald, Saraland High School, Soccer
Mikayla Baumgartner, Mary G. Montgomery, Softball
Best Local Athlete – High School Boys
Aden Wilson, Robertsdale, Baseball
Bennett Russ, McGill-Toolen, Basketball
Bryson Goff, Saraland, Baseball
Buddy Fleming, St. Paul’s, Golf
Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright, Football
Jackson Boone, St. Luke’s, Football/Soccer
Mendes Barber, McGill-Toolen, Soccer
Ryan Williams, Saraland, Football
Mobile Bay's Most Adorable Dog
Bailey, Brandon Marcus (owner)
Cappie, Dr. Aaron Avery (owner)
Ducky, Scott Russell (owner)
Duke, Katherine Bowen (owner)
Harper, PT Nicole (owner)
Mordi, Shoshana Treichel (owner)
Sophie, Katrina W (owner)
The Dread Pirate Molly, AJ Steiner (owner)
Uma, Kelli Blanchard (owner)
Yogi, Josey Caitlin (owner)
Mobile Bay's Cutest Cat
Boo Kitty, Addie with Sassy Stickers (owner)
Cam, Katrina W (owner)
Ivy, Cassidy Barclay (owner)
Felix, vlarge2@ (owner)
Jane, Joseph Brennan & Rachel Warner (owner)
Ju Ju La Roux Brown, RL King (owner)
Petunia, Abi Seewer (owner)
Rascal, Jmmolowe@ (owner)
Whiskey, Lillie BSC (owner)
Zuko, Kfoxmartin@ (owner)
Most Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant
Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park
Pirates Cove
The River Shack
Mobile Bay’s Best New Small Business (Less than 2 years old)
Red Tide Tattoo
Fortified Exteriors
Delta Pools
Alabama Auto Factory
The Stone Experts
Gulf Coast Jeep Outfitters
Do Goods Mercantile Co.
MOB City Rides
Martha Mae’s Floral & Gifts
Secret Squirrel
You are so Mobile if …
You watch Mardi Gras in the rain
Can go through the Bankhead without getting stuck
Are NEVERGREEN during Mardi Gras
You graduated from Murphy High School
You know who the Peanut Man is
You went to a school on Old Shell Road
You seen the leprechaun
Best Animal Rescue Organization
Animal Rescue Foundation
Krewe de Rescue
Mobile Cat Society
PURRfect Partners of Mobile
The Mylo Foundation
Wags and Whiskers
Best Woman-Owned Business
Above and Beyond Yoga and Salt Therapy
Coastal Bay Nutrition
Wilson Interiors
The Bridal Backup
She’s a Pistol, Personal Firearm Instruction
Lords & Ladies
Best Minority-Owned Business
Ginger and Spice
Green Magic Landscape
Harper Technologies
Lash Xchange by Girl Myra
Saltwater Mafia
The Studio
Best Local Non-Profit
Aubreigh’s Army
Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama
Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama
First Light Community of Mobile
Fuse Project
NEST of Mobile
Prodisee Pantry
The CORE Project
United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile
United Way of Southwest Alabama
EATS AND DRINKS
Best Overall Restaurant
Bistro St. Emanuel
Briquettes Steakhouse
Felix’s Fish Camp
NoJa
Osman’s Restaurant
Roosters Latin American Food
Southwood Kitchen
The Hummingbird Way
The Noble South
The Royal Scam
Best New Restaurant
Big Bad Breakfast
Grace on Dauphin
Knot Just Pretzels
Koma Bistro
Mural Café
Shiso Japanese Restaurant
Slurp Society Ramen Shop
Vandals Street Kitchen
Last Meal on Earth (Restaurant/Name of Dish)
Bama Bob’s BBQ, Loaded BBQ Baked Potato
Barnyard Buffet, Whole Catfish
Dew Drop Inn, Dew Drop Dog
Felix’s Fish Camp, Crab Soup
Osman’s Restaurant, Jaeger Schnitzel
Pour Baby, Chicken and Grits
Ruth’s Chris, Filet Oscar
The Royal Scam, Tuna Tartare
Via Emilia, Lasagna
Wintzell’s Oyster House, Dozen Raw Oysters
Best Eastern Shore Restaurant
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill
Char 32
Gambino’s Italian Grill
Manci’s Antique Club
Mandina’s Restaurant
Market by the Bay
Southwood Kitchen
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Best Beach Restaurant
Big Mike's Steakhouse
Cobalt
Fisher’s Upstairs
Flora-Bama Yacht Club
LuLu’s Gulf Shores
Miguel’s Beach’n Baja
Pirate’s Bar & Grill
The Gulf
Best Chef
Arwen Rice, Red or White Mobile
Bobby Lankford, Bama Bob’s BBQ
Charl Switzer, Pirate’s Bar & Grill
Derek Day, Pour Baby
“Panini” Pete Blohme, PP Hospitality Group
Alec Naman, Naman’s Catering
Jim Smith, The Hummingbird Way
Steve Zucker, Dauphin’s
Osman Ademovic, Osman’s Restaurant
Chatman Ellis, Via Emilia
Best Atmosphere
Dauphin’s
Felix’s Fish Camp
Grace on Dauphin
Knucklebones Elixir Co.
Las Floriditas
NoJa
Pour Baby
The River Shack
Most Innovative Menu
Dragonfly Food Bar
NoJa
Pour Baby
Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and Drinks
The Noble South
Vandals Street Kitchen
Best Outdoor Dining
Bluegill Restaurant
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill
Grace on Dauphin
The Grand Mariner Restaurant
The River Shack
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food
Big Time Diner
Barnyard Buffet
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Judy’s Place
Mama’s on Dauphin
Mary’s Southern Cooking
Time to Eat Café
Best Server – Fine Dining
Logan Maddox, The Noble South
Lydia Egan, The Royal Scam
Mark Radoslovich, NoJa
Ricky Havens, Pour Baby
Stevie P., Dauphin's
Victoria Ellis, The Hummingbird Way
Best Server – Casual
Miss Pinky, Wintzell’s Oyster House
Barbara, Barnyard Buffet
Victory Courtney, POST on the Hill
Stephen Morgan, Yinzers Brew and Grill
Mary Wagner, See-Wee-Roll
George Slay, Judy’s Place
Best Service Overall (Restaurant)
Barnyard Buffet
Dauphin’s
Felix’s Fish Camp
NoJa
Roosters Latin American Food
Ruth’s Chris
Best Desserts
Foxy’s Waffle Bar and Sugar Den
Grace on Dauphin
Jefe Paletas
Mary’s Southern Cooking
Stevie’s Kitchen
The Hummingbird Way
Time to Eat Café
Best Restaurant Wine List
Dauphin’s
Grace on Dauphin
NoJa
Pour Baby
Red or White
Ruth’s Chris
Best Wings
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Baumhower’s Victory Grille
Butch Cassidy’s
MySix Cooking
Yinzers Brew and Grill
Lost Pizza Co.
WeMo’s Famous Wings
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
Best Chicken Fingers
Foosackly’s
Goldfingers
Raising Cane’s
Wingfingers
Yinzers Brew and Grill
Zaxby’s
Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Frozen Treats
Cammie’s Old Dutch
Cold Snap Frozen Yogurt
Jefe Paletas
Serda’s Coffee Co.
Kraze Frozen Treats
Whit’s Frozen Custard
Best Lunch Spot
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Butch Cassidy’s
Judy’s Place
MaGhee’s Grill on the Hill
Mary’s Southern Cooking
Mediterranean Sandwich Co.
Roosters Latin American Food
Stevie’s Kitchen
Taco Mama
The Cheese Cottage
Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot
Baumhower’s Victory Grille
East Shore Café
Manci’s Antique Club
Market by the Bay
Panini Pete’s
Yinzers Brew and Grill
Best Wine/Gourmet Shop
à la cork
Domke Market
Greer’s St. Louis Market
Red or White
Southern Napa
Wine Knot
Best Wine Selection – Retail
à la cork
Domke Market
Greer’s
Red or White
Rouses
Wine Knot
Best Beer Selection – Retail
Bebo’s Springhill Market
Cottage Hill Package Store
Food Pak International Foods
Greer’s
Piggly Wiggly Fairhope
Rouses
Best Annual Food Event or Cook-Off
American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off
Child Advocacy Center Downtown Cajun Cook-Off
Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook-Off
Greek Fest
Grilled Cheese Meltdown
King Cake-Off
St. Mary’s Steak Out
St. Paul’s EEC Grill on the Hill
Best Food Truck
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Frank N Lola’s
Lith’s Asian Cuisine
Los Rollin’ Bros
MySix Cooking
Smokin’ Gringos
SugarLove Food Truck
Best Gumbo
The Blind Mule
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Café Acadiana
Debris Po-Boys & Drinks
Dew Drop Inn
Market by the Bay
Stevie’s Kitchen
The Grand Mariner Restaurant
The Royal Scam
Wintzell’s Oyster House
Best Sushi
Chuck’s Fish
Little Tokyo
Master Joe’s
Rock-n-Roll Sushi
Shiso Japanese Restaurant
See Wee Roll
Sushi 9
Wasabi Sushi & Noodles
Best Bakery
Bake My Day
Dropout Bakery & Co.
Flour Girls Bakery
Knot Just Pretzels
Lighthouse Bakery
Lindsey Bakes – Vegan Treats
Sally’s Piece-A-Cake
Simply Sweet Shoppe
Best Wedding Cake
Cakes by Arica
Cakes by Judi
Couture Cakes
Lindsey Bakes – Vegan Treats
Sally’s Piece-A-Cake
Sugar House Custom Cakes
Underground Custom Cakes
Best King Cake
Bread by Beck
Dropout Bakery & Co.
Gourmet Goodies
Knot Just Pretzels
Lighthouse Bakery
Rouses
Sally's Piece-A-Cake
Sugar Rush
Best Cookies
Bake My Day
Crumbl Cookies
ellenJAY Bakery
Guncles
Lindsey Bakes – Vegan Treats
Simply Sweet Shoppe
Best Caterer
Bay Gourmet
Morrissette & Co.
Georgia Roussos Catering
Martha May’s
Naman’s Catering
Stevie's Kitchen
Best Burger
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Butch Cassidy’s
Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
Hammered Cow
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
Judy’s Place
LoDa Bier Garten
Roshell’s Café & Deli
Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and Drinks
Yinzers Brew and Grill
Best Steak
Big Mike’s Steakhouse
Briquettes Steakhouse
Jesse’s Restaurant
Judy’s Place
Osman’s Restaurant
Pour Baby
Ruth’s Chris
The Royal Scam
Best Sandwich Shop
Debris Po-Boys & Drinks
Mediterranean Sandwich Co.
Panini Pete’s
Rae’s Kitchen
Regina’s Kitchen
The Cheese Cottage
Best Seafood
Bluegill
Felix’s Fish Camp
The Grand Mariner Restaurant
Half Shell Oyster House
Judy’s Place
Lighthouse Restaurant
Pirate’s Bar & Grill
R&R Seafood
Best Brunch
Big Bad Breakfast
Boudreaux's Cajun Grill
Brick and Spoon
Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
Dauphin’s
Grace on Dauphin
Ruby Slipper Café
Tamara’s Downtown
The Hummingbird Way
The Trellis Room
Best Breakfast
Big Bad Breakfast
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Dick Russell’s Bar-B-Q
Front Yard Tacos
Maple Street Biscuit Company
Ruby Slipper Café
Time to Eat Café
Best Ethnic Restaurant
7 Spice Grocery and Grill
Aroy Thai
Asian Garden
Jerusalem Café
Mediterranean Sandwich Co.
Osman’s Restaurant
Roosters Latin American Food
Sage Lebanese Cuisine & Café
Taste of Thai
Yak The Kathmandu Kitchen
Best Mexican Restaurant
Agave
Aztecas
Bariachi Mexican Kitchen
El Giro
Hacienda San Miguel
La Cocina
Roosters Latin American Food
Taqueria Mexico
Best Italian Restaurant
Gambino’s Italian Grill
Mandina’s Restaurant
Pizzeria Delphina
Roma Café
T Marie’s Ristorante Italiano
Via Emilia
Best Takeout
Aroy Thai
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Barnyard Buffet
Benja’s Thai & Sushi Restaurant
Mary’s Southern Cooking
Miguel’s Beach’n Baja
Yak The Kathmandu Kitchen
Best Grocery Delivery/Pick-Up
Greer’s
Publix
Rouses
Target
Walmart
Best Pizza
Ashland Midtown Pub
Joe’s Pizza & Pasta
Lost Pizza Co.
Mellow Mushroom
Nino’s Pizza
Pizzeria Delphina
Ravenite Pizzeria
Red or White
Semmes House of Pizza
Yinzers Brew and Grill
Best Coffeehouse
Carpe Diem
Coffee Monster
Knucklebones Elixir Co.
Moka's Coffee House
Nova Espresso
PJ's Coffee
Rooted and Grounded
Serda’s Coffee Co.
Soul Caffeine
Yellowhammer Coffee
Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse
Flying Pig Coffee Co.
Kind Café
PJ’s Coffee
Soul Caffeine
Summer Moon Coffee
The Coffee Loft
Best Local Grocery Store
Elberta Grocery Store
Food Champs
Food Pak International Foods
Greer’s
Ship & Shore
Best Grocery Store/Chain
Aldi
Greer’s
Piggly Wiggly
Publix
Rouses
Walmart Neighborhood Grocery
Winn-Dixie
Best Specialty Grocery
Domke Market
Fresh Market
Greer’s St. Louis Market
Mosley's Meat Market
Saigon Supermarket
Best Place to Get Local Produce/Foods – Mobile
Lil Brian’s Produce
Mac’s Fresh Produce
Market in the Park
Saraland Produce
Sessions Farm Market
Ted & Nancy’s Fruit Stand
Best Place to Get Local Produce/Foods – Baldwin
Allegri Farm Market
Burris Farm Market
Cassebaum Farms Produce
Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market
Hazel’s Market
McKenzie Farm Market
Best Barbecue Restaurant
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Dick Russell’s Bar-B-Q
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Dreamland BBQ
Hickory Pit Too
L.A. Barbeque
Meat Boss
Moe’s Original BBQ
Sonny’s BBQ
Best Ribs
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Dreamland BBQ
Mary’s Southern Cooking
Meat Boss
Moe’s Original BBQ
Saucy Q Bar B Que
Sonny’s BBQ
Best Barbecue Sauce
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Dreamland BBQ
J. Rodgers BBQ
L.A. Barbeque
Meat Boss
Moe’s Original BBQ
Sonny’s BBQ
Best Pulled Pork
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Captain Frank's Smoke Shack
Grillbillies BBQ Co.
Hickory Pit Too
Meat Boss
Moe’s Original BBQ
Best Mudbugs
Bayou Seafood Company
Cajun Corner
Karo’s Seafood
Mudbugs – DIP Seafood
R&R Seafood
Simply Seafood
Best Raw Oysters
Acme Oyster House
Bluegill
Half Shell Oyster House
Pirate’s Bar and Grill
The Hummingbird Way
Wintzell’s Oyster House
Best Seafood Market
Bayou Seafood Company
Cottage Hill Seafood Supply
Fresh Seafood Distributors
Market by the Bay
Mudbugs – DIP Seafood
Skinner’s Seafood
Best Place to Eat Healthy
Clean Eatz
Coastal Bay Nutrition
Daphne Nutrition
Nutrition Thirty-One
Port City Preps
Spanish Fort Nutrition
The Sunflower Café
Best Drunk Food
LoDa Bier Garten
Mediterranean Sandwich Co.
The Blind Mule
Waffle House
Whataburger
Yinzers Brew and Grill
Best Hangover Food
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
Foosackly’s
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
Ruby Slipper Café
Waffle House
KIDS
Best Kids’ Clothing Store
Gigi & Jay’s
Little Monkey Toes
Mangobear Children’s Clothing
The Children’s Place
The Holiday
Tiny Town
Best Kids’ Consignment
Carousel Kids
Cooper Twins Consignment
Kids Wearhouse
Kidz Klozet
Savvy Mom Sale
The Mulberry Bush
Best Summer Camp
Camp SMILE
Classical Ballet of Mobile
Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre
Mobile Ballet
STEM for Kids – Mobile Bay
The Cookery Project
The PACT Theatre Company
The Studio
Best Sports Camp/Clinic Training Facility
Coastal Sports Academy
Empire Athletics
High Velocity Sports Performance + Fitness
MAX-3 Martial Arts
McCranie ATA Martial Arts
Mobile Tennis Center
The Performance Lab
Best Daycare/Mother’s Day Out
Ashland Place Preschool
Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Dauphin Way UMC Child Development Center
Discovery Island Child Development Center
First Baptist Church of Mobile
Refuge Church of Mobile
West Mobile Baptist Child Development Center
Best Preschool
Corpus Christi Catholic School
Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Mobile Christian School
St. Ignatius Catholic School
St. Luke’s Episcopal School
St. Mary’s Catholic School
St. Paul’s Early Education Center
Best Birthday Party Place/Service
Bloom Play Studio
Games on the Go
Once Upon a Time Parties
Pump It Up
Spa Tea Da!
STEM for Kids – Mobile Bay
Most Kid-Friendly Neighborhood
Hickory Ridge
Llanfair
Ravine Woods
Regency Oaks
Riverwood Estates
Rosswood
Sugar Creek
Best Kid-Friendly Local Attraction
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
Bellingrath Gardens and Home
Bloom Play Studio
Dauphin Island Sea Lab
Exploreum Science Center
OWA Parks & Resort
USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park
Best Dance Studio
Broadway South
Classical Ballet of Mobile
Debbie’s School of Dance
Kelly’s Dance Academy
Mobile Ballet
Sheffield School of the Dance
The Studio
Turning Pointe Dance Academy
Best Pediatrician
Dr. Alfred L. Shearer, Pediatric Associates of Mobile/USA Health
Dr. Elizabeth Weinacker, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. Jennifer Adair, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. Jennifer D. Walker, Eastern Shore Children’s Clinic
Dr. Lisa McDonough, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. Michael E. Little, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. Nancy O. Wood, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. Norma D. Mobley, Mobile Pediatric Clinic
Dr. Robin McNair, Pediatric Associates of Mobile/USA Health
Dr. Matthew E. Cepeda, Children’s Medical Group
Best Pediatric Group
Children’s Medical Group
Eastern Shore Children’s Clinic
Gulf Coast Pediatrics
Infirmary Pediatrics
Mobile Pediatric Clinic
Pediatric Associates of Mobile/USA Health
Best Pediatric Specialist
Dr. Adam J. Handwerger, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist, The Orthopedic Group
Dr. Andrew P. Terry, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Premier Medical Group
Dr. David A. Gremse, Pediatric Gastroenterologist, USA Health
Dr. Lynn A. Batten, Pediatric Cardiologist, USA Health
Dr. Paul Maertens, Pediatric Neurologist, USA Health
Dr. Robert Watson, Pediatric Anesthesiology, Thomas & Moore Pediatric Dentistry
Best Pediatric Dentist
Dr. Brooke Schrader, West Mobile Children’s Dentistry
Dr. E. Gaines Thomas, Thomas & Moore Pediatric Dentistry
Dr. Lauren Moore, Thomas & Moore Pediatric Dentistry
Dr. Leslie R. Buckley, Dr. Leslie’s Dental, General Dentistry for Kids, Teens & Young Adults
Dr. Stephen Greenleaf, Mobile Pediatric Dentistry
Dr. Trey Fellers, Dr. Trey’s Children’s Dentistry
Best Pediatric Dental Practice
Daphne Pediatric Dentistry
Dr. Leslie’s Dental, General Dentistry for Kids, Teens & Young Adults
Dr. Trey’s Children’s Dentistry
Malbis Parkway Pediatric Dentistry
Mobile Pediatric Dentistry
Pediatric Dentistry of Mobile
Thomas & Moore Pediatric Dentistry
West Mobile Children’s Dentistry
Best Orthodontist
Dr. Brian R. Oliver, Oliver Orthodontics
Dr. Carter Thomas, Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics
Dr. James Donaghey, Donaghey Orthodontics
Dr. Keith Harvey, Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics
Dr. Kevin L. Pickett, Pickett Orthodontics
Dr. M. Bancroft McMurphy, McMurphy Orthodontics
Dr. Rosalyn J. Salter, Hillcrest Orthodontics
Best Orthodontic Practice
Donaghey Orthodontics
Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics
Hillcrest Orthodontics
McMurphy Orthodontics
Pickett Orthodontics
South Alabama Orthodontics
Best Kid Photographer
Cornerstone Photography
Hannah Stinson Photography
Laura Cantrell Photography
Nicky Mendenhall Photography
Rae’s Bleu Rose Photography
Samantha Vickers Photography
Best Public School – Mobile
Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies
Causey Middle School
Hankins Middle School
Olive J. Dodge Elementary
Peter F. Alba Middle School
Saraland High School
Best Private School – Mobile
Cottage Hill Christian Academy
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Mobile Christian School
St. Luke’s Episcopal School
St. Paul’s Episcopal School
UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Best Public School – Baldwin
Daphne High School
Fairhope High School
Orange Beach Elementary
Rockwell Elementary
Spanish Fort Elementary
Spanish Fort High School
Best Private School – Baldwin
Bayshore Christian School
Bayside Academy
Christ the King Catholic School
Snook Christian Academy
St. Michael Catholic High School
St. Patrick Catholic School
Best Preschool Teacher – Mobile
AP Rogers, St. Paul’s EEC
Catherine Mayfield, Mary G. Montgomery Pre-K
Eleni Bonneau, Ashland Place Preschool
Heather Vella, Wilmer Elementary School
Nikki Holland, Mobile Christian School
Rhonda Holland, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Best Preschool Teacher – Baldwin
Christine Walding, Christ the King
Jennifer Harrell, Fairhope West Elementary
Megan Bias, Spanish Fort Elementary
Melissa Moody, Discovery Island CDC
Michele Chapman, Bay Shore Christian
Rosie Swanson, Christ the King
Coolest Public Elementary School Teacher – Mobile
Angela Baker, Indian Springs Elementary School
Candace Buzbee, Dodge Elementary School
Fay Dawson, Mary B. Austin Elementary School
Grace Martin Shaver, George Hall Elementary
Leah Flores, Collier Elementary
Marikaye Taylor, Hutchens Elementary School
Coolest Private Elementary School Teacher – Mobile
Alex Lilly, Little Flower Catholic School
Ebie Bates, St. Ignatius Catholic School
Jennifer McGinnis, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Kathy Presley, Mobile Christian
Ashton Twilley, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Phelps Ikner, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Coolest Public Middle School Teacher – Mobile
Channi Zirlott, Alba Middle School
Henry Sherrod, Hankins Middle School
Lisa Counselman, Causey Middle School
Lisa Cramer, Alba Middle School
Neely Courtney, Hankins Middle School
Wendi Perkins, Burns Middle School
Coolest Private Middle School Teacher – Mobile
Amanda Dudeck, St. Ignatius Catholic School
Heather Lersch, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Kristen Perez, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Lindsey Lear, Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Madison Murphy, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Mary Katelin Summerlin, Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Coolest Public High School Teacher – Mobile
Alison Burrow, Murphy High School
Ashton DeMouy, Baker High School
Brandon Rice, Davidson High School
Clay Rankin, Vigor High School
David Dai, Alma Bryant High School
Eric Browne, Baker High School
Ricky Miller, Alma Bryant High School
Coolest Private High School Teacher – Mobile
Brittany Leahy, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Oscar “Chip” Goff, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Karen Haynes, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Keli Myers, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Kimberly Tharp, Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Marty Smisson, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Baldwin
(Public or Private)
Anne Frost Kennedy, Fairhope East Elementary School
Ashley Dupree, Spanish Fort Elementary
Brooke Ruffin, Christ the King
Christie Lyles, Elsanor Elementary
Kristen MacQueen, Delta Elementary
Sami Moccia, Bayside Academy
Sarah Marzella, Christ the King
Tanya Best, Bayside Academy
Coolest Middle School Teacher – Baldwin (Public or Private)
Caroline Countryman, Spanish Fort Middle School
Heather Hall, Spanish Fort Middle School
Janise Cloer, Spanish Fort Middle School
Jenny Hahn, Renaissance School of the Eastern Shore
Leigh Jones, Spanish Fort Middle School
Natalie Hughes, Spanish Fort Middle School
Coolest High School Teacher – Baldwin (Public or Private)
Barclay Kercher, Spanish Fort High School
Cody Rawlinson, Fairhope High School
Dannie Mixon, Daphne High School
Dendy Messick, Foley High School
Mollie Tice, Spanish Fort High School
Paul Saboe, St. Michael Catholic High School
Best Principal – Mobile Public School
Dr. Amanda Jones, Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies
Bo Smith, Causey Middle School
David Sprinkle, Alma Bryant High School
Dr. Stan Stokley, Saraland Elementary School
Joshua Verkouille, Hankins Middle School
Melissa Mitchell, George Hall Elementary
Best Principal – Mobile Private School
Aldridge Marks, UMS-Wright Lower School
Doug Estle, St Luke’s Upper School
Kristy Martin, Corpus Christi Catholic School
Lindsey Lyons, Mobile Christian School
Heather Kraus, St. Paul’s Lower School
Trent Catchpole, Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Best Principal – Baldwin (Public or Private)
Allison Guy, Spanish Fort Elementary
Alicia Morrison, Foley Elementary School
Jackie Garlock, Christ the King Catholic School
Mary Catherine Law, Orange Beach Elementary
Paul Knapstein, St. Michael Catholic High School
Shawn O’Connor, Fairhope Middle School
Best School Counselor – Mobile Public
Caroline Newman, Dodge Elementary
Alexis Greer, George Hall Elementary
Courtney Cavin, Saraland Elementary School
Elizabeth Smith, Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies
Shanti Glass, Denton Magnet School
Sydnie Shuford, Causey Middle School
Best School Counselor – Mobile Private
Blair Schoenvogel, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Carolyn Davidson, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Kayla Whatley, Bright Academy
Marian Boteler, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Dr. Meredith Hayes, St. Dominic Catholic School
Meridy Jones, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Best School Counselor – Baldwin (Public or Private)
Jan Quint, Christ the King Catholic School
Jena Lindsey, Spanish Fort High School
Kelley Johnson, Bayside Academy
Lyle Cooper, Orange Beach Elementary
Nicole White, Fairhope High School
Zach McCraw, Spanish Fort High School
Best High School Football Coach (Mobile or Baldwin)
Ham Barnett, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Eric Collier, Theodore High School
Jeff Kelly, Saraland High School
Philip Rivers, St. Michael Catholic High School
Ron Lee, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Terry Curtis, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Best High School Basketball Coach (Mobile or Baldwin)
Adam Thomas, Cottage Hill Christian School
Carla Berry, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Garreth Trawick, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Phillip Murphy, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Terry Canova, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Will Phillips, Mobile Christian School
Best High School Baseball Coach (Mobile or Baldwin)
Brett Boutwell, Saraland High School
Cullen Wacker, Murphy High School
Jason Smith, Mobile Christian School
Kevin Raley, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Mike Szymanski, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Ricky Miller, Alma Bryant High School
Best Coach (Various Sports)
Austin Munn, Causey Middle School, Soccer
Katelyn Busby, Causey Middle School, Cheerleading
Leigh Jones, Spanish Fort Middle School, Volleyball
Lisa Counselman, Causey Middle School, Archery
Meredith Donald, St. Luke’s Episcopal School, Volleyball
Ryon Depinet, St. Luke’s Episcopal School, Soccer
Seamus Russell, St. Luke’s Episcopal School, Cross-Country/Track
Best Overall Academic Program – Mobile Public Schools
Alma Bryant High School
Baker High School
Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies
Clark Shaw Magnet School
Murphy High School
Phillips Preparatory School
Best Overall Academic Program – Baldwin Schools
Bayside Academy
Christ the King
Daphne High School
Fairhope High School
Spanish Fort High School
St. Michael Catholic High School
Best Overall Academic Program – Mobile Private Schools
Cottage Hill Christian Academy
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Mobile Christian
St. Luke’s Episcopal School
St. Paul’s Episcopal School
UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Best Overall Athletic Program – Mobile Public Schools
Alma Bryant High School
Baker High School
Davidson High School
Saraland High School
Theodore High School
Vigor High School
Best Overall Athletic Program – Baldwin Schools
Bayside Academy
Daphne High School
Fairhope High School
Orange Beach High School
Spanish Fort High School
St. Michael Catholic High School
Best Overall Athletic Program – Mobile Private Schools
Cottage Hill Christian Academy
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Mobile Christian School
St. Luke’s Episcopal School
St. Paul’s Episcopal School
UMS-Wright Preparatory School
MEDIA
Favorite Radio Station FM
FM TALK, 106.5
WABD, 97.5
WBLX, 92.9
WKSJ, 94.9
WNSP, 105.5
WZEW, 92.1
Favorite Radio Station AM
Archangel Radio, 1410
WABF, 1480
WGOK, 900
WNTM, 710
Best Local DJ
Cami Marlowe, WABD
DJ Blayze, WBLX
Gene Murrell, WZEW
Matt McCoy, WZEW
Shelby Mitchell, 95 KSJ
sQueeGee, WZEW
Best DJ Team
Bill & Shelby, 95 KSJ
Dan & Dalton, FM TALK 106.5
Mark Heim & Lee Shirvanian, WNSP 105.5
Mike & Stu, “Sip & Chew,” FM TALK 106.5
Best Morning Show/DJ
“LA Catholic Morning,” Archangel 1410
“Mobile Mornings with Dan Brennan and Dalton Orwig,” FM TALK 106.5
“The Opening Kickoff,” Mark Heim & Lee Shirvanian, WNSP 105.5
sQueeGee, WZEW
Best Talk Radio Host/Show
Dalton Orwig, “Mobile Mornings,” FM TALK 106.5
Dan Brennan, “Mobile Mornings,” FM TALK 106.5
Jeff Poor, “The Jeff Poor Show,” FM TALK 106.5
Randy Kennedy, “The Randy Kennedy Show,” Sports Talk 99.5
Sean Sullivan, “Midday Mobile,” FM TALK 106.5
Uncle Henry, “The Uncle Henry Show,” WNTM, 710 AM
Best DJ Voice
Cami Marlowe, WABD
DJ Blayze, WBLX
Gene Murrell, WZEW
Matt McCoy, WZEW
Sean Sullivan, FM TALK 106.5
Shelby Mitchell, 95 KSJ
Best Sports Radio Host/Show
Corey LaBounty, “The Final Drive,” WNSP
“John Racciatti Golf Show,” WNSP
JT Crabtree, Sports Talk 99.5
“The Opening Kickoff,” WNSP 105.5
“The Paul Finebaum Show,” FM TALK 106.5
“Talkin’ Football with Tracy Turner and Scott Hunter,” WNSP 105.5
“The Randy Kennedy Show,” Sports Talk 99.5
Best Overall Radio Personality
Dalton Orwig, FM TALK 106.5
DJ Blayze, WBLX
Matt McCoy, WZEW
Sean Sullivan, FM TALK 106.5
Shelby Mitchell, 95 KSJ
Uncle Henry, WNTM, 710 AM
Best Local Evening TV Newscast
WKRG 5
WMPI Local 15
WALA FOX 10
Best Local Morning TV Newscast
WALA FOX 10
WKRG 5
WPMI Local 15
Best Local TV Lifestyle Show or Segment
“A Minute with Drexel,” WKRG 5
“FOX 10 Outdoors with Jason Smith,” WALA FOX 10
“Gulf Coast Today,” WPMI Local 15
“Studio 10,” WALA FOX 10
“The Doctor Is In,” WKRG 5
Best Anchor
Cherish Lombard, WKRG 5
Darwin Singleton, WPMI Local 15
Devon Walsh, WKRG 5
Eric Reynolds, WALA FOX 10
Kym Anderson, WPMI Local 15
Lenise Ligon, WALA FOX 10
Byron Day, WALA FOX 10
Peter Albrecht, WKRG 5
Rose Ann Haven, WKRG 5
Sarah Wall, WALA FOX 10
Shelby Myers, WALA FOX 10
Best Meteorologist
Alan Sealls, WPMI Local 15
Caroline Carithers, WKRG 5
Ed Bloodsworth, WKRG 5
Jason Smith, WALA FOX 10
John Nodar, WKRG 5
Kelly Foster, WPMI Local 15
Matt Barrentine, WALA FOX 10
Michael White, WALA FOX 10
Best TV Investigative Reporter
Andrea Ramey, WPMI Local 15
Brendan Kirby, WALA FOX 10
Lee Peck, WALA FOX 10
Shelby Myers, WALA FOX 10
Best Sports Coverage
WALA FOX 10
WKRG 5
WPMI Local 15
Best Weekend TV News Team
WALA FOX 10
WKRG 5
WPMI Local 15
Favorite Lagniappe Staff Writer
Brady Petree, Reporter
Dale Liesch, Reporter/Assistant Managing Editor
Kyle Hamrick, Reporter
Scott Johnson, Reporter/Web Content Editor
Tommy Hicks, Sports Editor
Favorite Lagniappe Columnist
Alan Sealls, “Weather Things”
Alyson Sheppard, “Beer & Loathing”
Andy MacDonald, “The Dish”
Ashley Trice, “Hidden Agenda”
Asia Frey, “Reel World”
Jeff Poor, “The Beltway Beat”
Kevin Lee, “Artifice”
Mark Bryant, “Upon Further Review”
Master Gardeners’ Column
Randy Kennedy, “Behind the Mic”
Rob Holbert, “Damn the Torpedoes”
Stephen Centanni, Music
Tammy Leytham, “Real Deal”
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story
“A Powerful Example of Why Our Justice System Exists,” by Scott Johnson and Lynn Oldshue
“A Santa for All,” by Brady Petree
“Another Flick on the Wall: Mobile Film Office and Local Production Company Make High-Tech Movie Magic,” by Dale Liesch
“Joe Where? Body of One-time Mayoral Candidate in Freezer,” by Kyle Hamrick
“Loved Ones Lost: Families Open Up About Losing Someone to Drug Addiction,” by Lynn Oldshue
“Top Dog: UMS-Wright’s Terry Curtis Becomes Alabama’s Winningest Coach,” by Tommy Hicks
“Under-Exposed: Alabama Spends Millions on Body Cam Video Public Can’t See,” by Lagniappe Staff
“Wrong Way: The Events of Fatal 2019 April Fool's Day Accident,” by Scott Johnson
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image
“Against All Odds,” by Laura Mattei
“Built on Sand,” by Laura Mattei
“In Their Corner,” by Shane Rice
“Last Chance,” by Laura Mattei
“Top Dog,” by Mike Kittrell
“Under-Exposed,” by Laura Mattei
Favorite Local Content Creator (Writer/Artist)
Amelia Rose Zimlich, Mobile Bay Magazine
Audrey McDonald Atkins, Mobile Bay Magazine
Lawrence Specker, al.com
Lynn Oldshue, “Our Southern Souls”/Alabama Public Radio/Lagniappe
Sarah Ellen Hoeb, Historic Midtown Living
Steve Joynt, Mobile Mask
Favorite Glossy Magazine
Access
Historic Midtown Living
Mobile Bay Magazine
Mobile Bay Parents
Mobile Mask
Relocating Baldwin County
Favorite Local Website/Blog
“Bump & Beyond,” Infirmary Health
Mobile Chamber of Commerce
Mobile Mask
Best Local Podcast
“C’est La Me”
“Law 251”
“Optimistic Tales”
“The Port City Plate”
“Run Your Story”
“The Cult Movie Cantina”
“The Weekly Show with David J. Maloney”
Best Local TV Ad
David J. Maloney
WALA FOX 10, “Bankhead Tunnel”
Long & Long
Onsite Auto Solutions, “Meh”
Roosters Latin American Food, “’90’s Infomercial”
Best Local Social Media Influencer
JJP Theatre Ghost
Kate Melo, MobileCityMama
Mobile Mask
MobTown Memes
Ophelia “Mama Tot” Nichols
The Eye Network
Best Website Developer
AB Tech Solutions
Blue Fish
Content Fresh
e-worc
Gaillard Tech Services
Southern View Media
Best Marketing/Events Company
Bay Shore Strategies
JJPR Agency
Nova Social Co.
Oyster Shell Strategy
Skodaworks Media and Marketing
Southern View Media
Best Videographer/Video Company
3130 Media LLC
Craftshow Digital
Joseph Brennan
Midtown Media
Motivation Media
Skodaworks Media and Marketing
Three Oaks Creative
VaShawn Dixon
MUSIC
Best Local Band
Andrew Ayers & Friends
Backseat Drivers
Bruce Smelley Band
Chaos Complete
Fat Lincoln
Hollywood Vagabonds
October Noir
Red and the Revelers
Red Clay Strays
The Wrong Terns
Best Party/Cover Band
Andrew Ayers & Friends
Backseat Drivers
Chaos Complete
Disco Kiss
Ella Salter and the Sunday Sinners
Fat Lincoln
Hollywood Vagabonds
Journey to Mars
Pearls of Trinity
The Wrong Terns
Best Country Band/Performer
Brandon Blackburn
Brooke Brown, The Brown Barnes Band
Bruce Smelley
Chaos Complete
Ella Salter and the Sunday Sinners
Micah Husband & Southern Star
Red Clay Strays
The Wrong Terns
Best Metal/Underground/Punk Band
Afterdusk
Dark Horizon
From Ashes Within
Hollywood Vagabonds
Love the Hate
Muse to Sirens
October Noir
Rotting World
Son of a Gun
Strongfold
Best Blues Band/Artist
Jamell Richardson
Johnny No
Reverend Fillmore’s Revival
Symone French
The Automatics
The Midnight Shepherds
The Wrong Terns
Best Brass Band
5 Mile Brass Band
Blow House
Jukebox Brass Band
Outlaw Brass Band
Second Line Society
The Excelsior Band
Best Club to See Live Music
Alabama Music Box
Blues Tavern
Brickyard
Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
Cedar Street Social Club
Soul Kitchen
Veet’s
Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music
American Legion Post 199
Bluegill
Dority’s
Flora-Bama
The River Shack
The Hangout
Best Venue to See Live Music (Non-bar)
Greer’s St. Louis Market Rooftop
Saenger Theatre
The Amphitheatre at The Wharf
The Coop (Cooper Riverside Park)
The Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm
The Peoples Room of Mobile
Best Singer/Songwriter
Brandon Blackburn
Brigham Cason
Brock Cole
Ella Salter
Eric Erdman
Jeff Johnson
Roger Howard
Ross Newell
Ryan Balthrop
Tom Noir
Best Jazz Musician
Alvin King
Andrew Ayers
Blake Nolte
Symone French
Brigham Cason
Chip Herrington
Best Jazz Ensemble
Alvin King and The Fifth K’Nection
Andrew Ayers & Friends
Red and the Revelers
Roman Street
Swing
The Jazz Studio
Best Hip-Hop Artist
Deago Peyton
Brandon Abner
Flo Milli
Meego Daigotti
Mr. 88
Peair
Best Music Store
Andy’s Music
Guitar Center
Mobtown Music
Picker’s Paradise
Best Record Store
Bay Sound
Dr. Music
Mobile Records
Paul’s Trading Post
Best Local Recording Studio
8Eighty Records
Admiral Bean Studio
Cottage Records
Dauphin Street Sound
Studio H20
Studio House
Best Guitar Player
Bert Summersell
Corky Hughes
Justin Mayberry
Phil Proctor
Stephen O’Rourke
Thomas Fincher
Trey Ozinga
Tyler Suggs
Zach Rishel
Zackary Kuehn
Best Area Singer/Voice
Brandon Coleman
Brock Cole
Bruce Smelley
Jeff Johnson
Kristy Lee
Paula Welborn Motykiewicz
Best Area Drummer
Bryan Ayers
Buddy Diemert
Chico
Greg Owens
John Hall
Jonah BAM Miller
Mike Dreaden
Tyler Fleming
Best Area Bassist
Jenna Summersell
Andrew Bishop
Chaz Singleterry
JC Thumper
Mike Robinson
Stan Foster
Tom Noir
Vell Sims
Best Piano Player/Keyboardist
Andrew Ayers
Chris Spies
Doug Lane
Greg Engell
Jeremy Russow
John Anthony
Teddy Williams
Best Music Instructor
Andy MacDonald
Brandon Marcus
Chris Jenkins
Daniel Driskell
Greg Engell
Karl Langley
Trey Whitman
Best Drag Performer
Amber Douglas
Champagne Munroe
Jawakatema Davenport
Miss Cie
Venus Shante DaVis
Wanda Doomy
Best DJ (Mixin', mashin' up kind)
Cardiac Arrest
Dalton Muse
DJ Blayze
DJ Mbezzle
DJ json
Todd Moses
NIGHTLIFE
Best All Around Bar – Mobile
Alchemy Tavern
B-Bob’s Downtown
Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
Hayley’s
Las Floriditas
O’Daly’s Irish Pub
POST
POST on the Hill
The Haberdasher
The Stables
Best Bartender – Mobile
Cilia Ouellet
Gina Jo Previto, Veet’s
Jacklyn Perkins, Blues Tavern
Jerry Grady
Kendall Turk, Grace on Dauphin
Morgan Martin, The Pelican Reef
Paige Rivers
Tyler Sayers, POST
Best All Around Bar – Baldwin
Alley Cat Alley
Manci’s Antique Club
American Legion Post 199
The Bone and Barrel
The River Pub
Top of the Bay
Best Bartender – Baldwin
Kristin Williamson, Alley Cat Alley
Gina Long Lee, Wolf Bay Restaurant
Logan Bing
Allison McDowell, Briquettes Steakhouse – Spanish Fort
Christina Sullivan, VFW Post 3568
Claire Powell, American Legion Post 199
Best Bartending Staff
Alchemy Tavern
Alley Cat Alley
Bottles Up Mobile
Braided River Brewing Company
POST
The Ravenite Pizzeria
Best New Bar (Mobile or Baldwin)
Alley Cat Alley
Grace on Dauphin
POST on the Hill
The Monkey Bar Fairhope
The Outsider
Twist 181
Vandals Street Kitchen
Nxt LevL Skybar
Best E-Sho Bar
Alley Cat Alley
American Legion Post 199
Manci’s Antique Club
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Tamara’s Downtown
Top of the Bay
Best WeMo Bar
Alabama’s Bar & Lounge
Cockeyed Charlie’s
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille – West Mobile
POST on the Hill
Pour Baby
Vandals Street Kitchen
Best MiMo Bar
Ashland Midtown Pub
Butch Cassidy’s
Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
Nixon’s
Red or White Mobile
Silver Horse Pub
Best LoDa Bar
Alchemy Tavern
B-Bob’s Downtown
Grace on Dauphin
Hayley’s
POST
The Haberdasher
Best SoMo Bar
Dority’s
The Pelican Reef
Pirate’s Bar & Grill
The River Shack
RodNoker’s
The Main Event
The Zebra Club
Best Beach Bar
Flora-Bama
The Hangout
LuLu’s Gulf Shores
Pink Pony Pub
Pirate’s Bar & Grill
Pirates Cove
Tacky Jack’s
The Gulf
Best Wine Bar
C’est Le Vin
Domke Market
POST on the Hill
Pour Baby
Provision
Red or White
Best Fancy Drink Bar
Las Floriditas
POST
Pour Baby
The Haberdasher
The Hummingbird Way
Tongue & Groove Drinkery
Best Happy Hour Bar
Alley Cat Alley
Dauphin’s
Flip Side Bar & Patio
The Garage
Manci’s Antique Club
Tamara’s Downtown
Best Sports Bar
Baumhower’s Victory Grille
Draft Picks
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
Lucky Irish Pub & Grill
The Outsider
The Stables
Best Place to Shake Your Booty
B-Bob’s Downtown
Alabama’s Bar & Lounge
Alley Cat Alley
Saddle Up Saloon
The River Pub
Troubadours Country Saloon
Best LGBTQ Bar
B-Bob’s Downtown
Flip Side Bar & Patio
Gabriel’s Downtown
Herz
The Midtown Pub
Best Dive Bar
Alabama’s Bar & Lounge
The Garage
Hayley’s
Silver Horse Pub
The River Pub
Veet’s
Favorite Craft Beer
Avondale Sour Pash
Braided River Beer Here Now
Braided River Hoppy By Nature
Catawba White Zombie
Fairhope Take the Causeway IPA
TrimTab Watermelon Jolly
Favorite Import Beer
Corona
Heineken
Guinness
Modelo
Sol
Stella Artois
Favorite Domestic Beer
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Coors Light
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Sam Adams
Best Seltzer
Braided River Good Time
High Noon
Ranch Water
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
Truly
White Claw
Best Locally Brewed Beer
Braided River Hoppy By Nature
Braided River Beer Here Now
Fairhope Brewing Blue Steel
Fairhope Brewing Strawberry Starburst
Old Majestic Rancher
Oyster City Mangrove
Best Local Brewery
Braided River
Big Beach Brewing
Fairhope Brewing
Iron Hand Brewing
Old Majestic
Oyster City
Bar with Best Tap Selection
Alchemy Tavern
Buffalo Wild Wings
LoDa Bier Garten
Mellow Mushroom
Nixon’s
O’Daly’s Irish Pub
Favorite Casino
Beau Rivage
Golden Nugget
Hard Rock
IP Casino
Palace Casino
Scarlet Pearl
Wind Creek Atmore
Best Margarita
Aztecas
El Papi
Las Floriditas
P.S. Taco Company
Roosters
Taco Mama
Best Bloody Mary
Brick and Spoon
LoDa Bier Garten
Manci’s Antique Club
Ruby Slipper
Squid Ink
The River Pub
Wintzell’s Oyster House
Best Bar Trivia/Games
92ZEW’s Beer, BBQ and Bingo
Braided River Brewing Company
Moe’s Original BBQ
Oyster City Brewing
The Blind Mule
Tom’s Music Bingo
Best Gentlemen’s Club
Diamonds
Lotus
The Candy Store
POLITICOS
Hardest Working Official – City Of Mobile (Elected or Appointed)
Chief of Police Paul Prine
Chief of Staff James Barber
Chief Resilience Officer Casi Callaway
City Attorney Ricardo Woods
City Clerk Lisa Lambert
Director of Communications Candace Cooksey
Fire Chief Jeremy Lami
Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Hardest Working Mobile City Councilperson
Councilperson Ben Reynolds
Councilperson C.J. Small
Councilperson Cory Penn
Councilperson Gina Gregory
Councilperson Joel Daves
Councilperson William Carroll
Hardest Working Elected Official – Mobile County
Commissioner Connie Hudson
Commissioner Merceria Ludgood
Commissioner Randall Dueitt
District Attorney Keith Blackwood
Judge Edmond G. Naman
Judge Jennifer Wright
Sheriff Paul Burch
Hardest Working Elected City Official – Eastern Shore
Daphne Councilperson Angie Phillips
Daphne Councilperson Tommie Conaway
Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune
Fairhope Councilperson Corey Martin
Fairhope Councilperson Jay Robinson
Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan
Spanish Fort Councilperson Mary W. Brabner
Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan
Hardest Working Elected City Official – South Baldwin
Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich
Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft
Magnolia Springs Mayor Kim Koniar
Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon
Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles
Loxley Mayor Richard Teal
Hardest Working Elected Official – Baldwin County
Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood
Commissioner James “Jeb” Ball
Commissioner Matthew McKenzie
Commissioner Charles “Skip” Gruber
Judge Carmen E. Bosch
Judge Jody Bishop
Hardest Working Local State Legislator
Sen. Vivian Davis Figures
Rep. Chris Pringle
Rep. Frances Holk-Jones
Rep. Margie Wilcox
Rep. Matt Simpson
Rep. Shane Stringer
Sen. Chris Elliott
Rep. Barbara Drummond
Epitome of Servant Leader
Judge Edmond G. Naman
Congressman Jerry Carl
Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Mobile City Councilperson William Carroll
Rep. Matt Simpson
Rep. Sam Jones
Sen. Chris Elliott
Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES & RETAIL
Best DUI Attorney
Blake Vrieze
John White
Jonathan C. McCardle
L. Daniel Mims
Matt Green
Tom Walsh
Best Criminal Attorney
Chase Dearman
Dennis J. Knizley
Jason B. Darley
Jeff Deen
S. Joshua Briskman
Megan H. Doggett
Tom Walsh
Best Divorce Attorney
Alison Baxter Herlihy
Blake Vrieze
Brent Day
J. Jerry Pilgrim
Jessica Y. Pilgrim
Mary Kristen Galanos
Molly Sullivan
Walter Gewin
Best Personal Injury Attorney
C. Bennett Long
Bryan E. Comer
David S. Cain Jr.
David J. Maloney
Fred Moore
Mallory Mangold
Matt Green
S. Russ Copeland
Best Personal Injury Firm
Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys
Cunningham Bounds
Greene & Phillips Injury Lawyers
Hedge Copeland P.C.
Long & Long
Maloney–Lyons LLC
Moore Law Firm
Morgan & Morgan
Taylor Martino Rowan
Tobias & Comer Law LLC
Best Business/Real Estate Attorney
Benton & Lipscomb
Jason D. Smith
Jeffrey P. Setterstrom
Jordan W. Gerheim
Kara M. Garstecki
Tyler Scott
Best Real Estate Company
Berkshire Hathaway
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate
Bienville Realty Group – Keller Williams Spring Hill
Courtney & Morris Inc.
JPAR Gulf Coast
LLB&B Inc.
Ridings Realty
Roberts Brothers
Scout South Properties
Wellhouse Real Estate
Best Realtor – Residential
Joselyne Ridings, Ridings Realty
Brandon Norstedt, Better Homes & Garden Real Estate
Brandy Carney, Roberts Brothers
Casady Johnson, Roberts Brothers
Devin Scott, Roberts Brothers
Dre Reynolds, Roberts Brothers
Jeff Jones, Keller Williams
Sam Calderone, RE/MAX
Steven & Brittany Benton, The Benton Group
Tonyea Weber, John Howard Homes
Best Realtor – Baldwin Residential
Brooke Wallace Brown, JPAR Gulf Coast
Hayden Kaechele, Scout South Properties
Jonathon Mansmann, JPAR Gulf Coast
Katy Davidson, EXIT Realty
Kristy LaFroscia, RE/MAX by the Bay
Lori Cash, Really Real Real Estate
Best Commercial Real Estate Co.
White-Spunner Realty Inc.
Cummings & Associates
Elcan & Associates Inc.
Merrill P. Thomas Co.
The Weavil Company
Vallas Realty Inc.
Best Commercial Realtor
Cameron Weavil, The Weavil Company
Crawford Stitt, White-Spunner Realty
J.C. Smith, Keller Williams
John P. Vallas Jr., Vallas Realty
Mike Reid, Merrill P. Thomas Co.
Pratt Thomas, Merrill P. Thomas Co.
Best Insurance Agent or Agency
Allison Horner, State Farm
James West, Coastal Insurance Group
Jeremy Kilpatrick, State Farm
Julie Henson, Alfa Insurance
Kimberly Coleman, State Farm
Rachael Kidd, State Farm
Travis Everette, Allstate
Van Walsh, Walsh Insurance Solutions
Best Mortgage Broker/Firm
Brandon Hambright, American Home Lending USA
Bree Shores Team, FirstBank Mortgage
Magnolia Mortgage Company
Rich Preston, Preston Lending
SWBC Mortgage
Valorey Salter, The Mortgage Navigator
Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner
Chad Jackson, Edward Jones
Coldsmith, Ryder & Associates, Ameriprise Financial Services
Raymond McCaffrey, Tru Wealth Management
Sean Demouey, Edward Jones
Tim Taylor, Edward Jones
Williams Financial Group
Best Bank or Credit Union
22nd State Bank
All In Credit Union
Bryant Bank
Century Bank
Hancock Whitney
New Horizons Credit Union
Regions Bank
Renasant Bank
River Bank & Trust
Tyndall Federal Credit Union
Best CPA
Clifton Snellman, Byers, Byers & Associates
Daren Constantine, Crow Constantine, Singleton, Morrow & Elliott
Mark Hieronymus, Hieronymus CPAs
Rachel Byers, Byers, Byers & Associates
Rhonda M. Shirazi, Shirazi CPA
Taylor White, Blake, White & Farnell
Ted Langley, Ted Langley CPA
Best Accounting Firm
Byers, Byers & Associates
Crow, Constantine, Singleton, Morrow & Elliott
Hieronymus CPAs
Nonnenmacher & Clark
Smith, Dukes & Buckalew
Wilkins Miller
Best Staffing Company
Cypress Employment Services
Express Employment Professionals
Genesis Technical Staffing
Long’s Human Resource Services
Sirius Staffing
Snelling Staffing Services
Best Cell Phone Repair
Quick Fix
Screen Queen Mobile
The Broken iPhone
The iPhone Guy
Best Car Dealership – NEW
Eastern Shore Toyota
Joe Bullard Automotive
Lexus of Mobile
McConnell Automotive
Mullinax Ford
Palmer’s Toyota Superstore
Springhill Toyota
U-J Chevrolet
Best Car Dealership – USED
Andrew’s Imports
Carfinders Auto Outlet
Keith Kingan’s Classic Cars
LCM Motorcars
Morrison Motors
Sport Center Imports
Best Appliance Repair – New Category
B & H Appliance Repair
Big Bill’s Appliance Service
Coastal Repair Solutions
Scott’s Appliance Service
Tek Services
Tyson’s Appliance Services
Best Landscaper
Bay Landscaping Inc.
Champion Lawn and Landscape
Coleman Lawncare
Garner Lawn and Construction
Gulf Coast SodScapes
Sexton Lawn & Landscape
Southside Services
Best Hardscapes/Outdoor Living Design
Bay Landscaping Inc.
Gulf Coast SodScapes
Outdoor Living by Design
Red Branch Outdoor Living
Sexton Lawn & Landscape
Southern Edge
Best Tree Service
Allstate Tree Service
Chestang Tree Service
Coastal Tree Co.
Freedom Wood Co.
Monster Tree Service
Perkins Tree Service
Best Contractor
A&J Roofing & Construction Services
All Weather Roofing & Construction
Ben Murphy Roofing
Fortified Exteriors
Godwin Construction LLC
Moses & Son Construction
Best Homebuilder
ARK Builders LLC
Bay Building Company
Infinity Homes
John Howard Homes
Sheridan Construction
Stockton Construction
Best Handyman
Affordable Handyman Services LLC
Hobson Handyman and Home Restoration
Innovative Home Solutions
Port City Handyman & Construction
Sumrall of All Trades
Vision Handyman
Best Roofer/Roofing Company
All Weather Roofing & Construction
Ben Murphy Roofing
Fortified Exteriors
Mobile Bay Roofing & Construction
Pro Roofing Solutions
Professional Roofing & Construction
Best Window Installation Company – NEW CATEGORY
Bay View Windows & Siding
Jemison Window & Door
Keller-Smith Supply Inc.
Oakleigh Custom Woodworks
Window Depot
Window World
Best Flooring Company
Carpet Specialist
Expressway Carpet – The Floor Store
Mobile Bay Flooring
Pfeffer Floor Covering
Thomas Pro Flooring
Wimpee’s Floor Center
Best Heating & Air Company
AAA Air Conditioning
Air of Excellence
All South Heating & Cooling
Grayson Air Conditioning
Hembree Heating & Air Conditioning
Keith Air Conditioning
L&S Air Inc.
Best Hardware Store
Andrews Ace Hardware
Blankenships’ Universal Supply
Dawes Hardware Store
Eastern Shore Ace
Jubilee Ace Home Center
Spring Hill Ace
Best Local Nursery/Garden Center
Blair’s Nursery & Gifts
Corner Copia Gardens
Pop’s Midtown
Stokley Garden Express
Ted & Nancy’s Fruit Stand
Zimlich’s Patio & Garden Center
Best Veterinarian
Dr. Andi Long, Saraland Veterinarian Clinic
Dr. Carl D. Myers, Theodore Veterinary Hospital
Dr. Connor Sindel, Bit & Spur Animal Hospital
Dr. Jennifer Carney, Rehm Animal Clinic at Tillman’s Corner
Dr. Jennifer Wilder, Ark Animal Clinic
Dr. Justin Mims, Duke Animal Clinic
Dr. Mary Katherine Cross, Old Shell Animal Hospital
Dr. Michael A. Zimlich, MedVet Mobile
Best Veterinary Clinic
Ark Animal Clinic
Bit & Spur Animal Hospital
Old Shell Animal Hospital
Overton Vet Hospital
Rehm Animal Clinic at Tillman’s Corner
Saraland Veterinary Clinic
Theodore Veterinary Hospital
Tillman’s Corner Veterinary Hospital
Best Pet Groomer
Adorable Do’s Pet Grooming
Bella & Bows Grooming & Pet Market
Dana & Friends Pet Grooming
Julie Dahl
Katrina’s Grooming Salon
Paws on Pinehill
Best Pet Boarding/Sitting
Animal Barn
Camp Bow Wow
Copeland’s Pet Motel
Paws on Pinehill
Port City Pups
Walks & Wags
Best Doggie Daycare
Camp Bow Wow
HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park
Pack of Woofs
Port City Pups
Unleashed
Walks & Wags
Best Pet Store
B&B Pet Stop
Bella & Bows Grooming & Pet Market
Blankenships’ Universal Supply
Dog Days Barkery
Pet Wants Mobile Bay
PetSmart
Best Pest Control
A&P Pest Control
Arrow Exterminators
Cook’s Pest Control
EnSec Pest & Lawn
ProShield Termite & Pest
Redd Pest Solutions
Terminator Pest Control
Best Interior Designer
Bennett Griffith, Bennett Griffith Interiors
Caitlyn Waite, Cait Waite Designs
March + May Design
Melissa Cartier Interior Design
Pat O’Neal, Pat O’Neal Interiors
Randi Wilson, Wilson Interiors
Robina McDaniel
Sydney Boteler
Best Florist
All A Bloom
Bay Flowers
Belle Bouquet
LUSH
Revelry Bloom
Rose Bud Flowers
Sarah Beth’s Florist
The Shade Tree
Wildflowers Floral Design
Best Photography Studio
Cornerstone Photography Group
Johnson Productions, Brittany Latham Johnson
KH Studios
Portraits by Randi P
Toni Riales Photography
True Self Photography
Best Wedding Photographer
Brandi Anderson Photography
Caywood Photography
Dyra Rimpf Photography
Elizabeth Gelineau Photography
Emma Pitts Photography
Kristen Marcus Photography
MagdaLens
Melinda Mercer Photography
Rae Leytham Photography
Best Wedding Videographer
3130 Media LLC
Cinema Scrapbook
Exit 4 Productions
For Him Films
Midtown Media
Pickett Media Group
Best Wedding/Special Event Venue
Bragg-Mitchell Mansion
CnC Event Hall
Crown Hall by Bay Gourmet Catering
Fort Conde Inn
Izenstone
The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa
The Orchard at Hayes Farm
The Pillars
The Venue at Dawes
Triple T Farm
Best Bridal Shop or Boutique
Bella Bridesmaids
Bliss Bridal
Classy Threads Bridal & Formal
I Do Bridal & Formal
Jovi’s Bridal
Over the Moon Bridal Boutique
Best Wedding/Event Planner
Bella Victoria Events
Blair Gewin, Blair Weddings + Events
Jenna Laine Weddings
JP Designs & Events
Kendra Lee Event & Wedding Planner
TL Events
Best Car Wash
Bebo’s Car Wash
Big Tuna Express Car Wash
PitStop Car Wash
Rich’s Car Wash
Tidal Wave Auto Spa
Best Detail
DeltaBay Detailing
Diamond Shine Auto Solutions
EZN Storage and Detail
MAG Detailing
Onsite Auto Solutions
Timbo’s Detailing
Best Antique Store
Antiques at the Loop
Home Again Vintage & Antiques
La-La Land Modern Vintage
Second Impression
The Shiny Hen
White House Antiques
Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop
Kalli’s Love Stuff
NT Lingerie
Pure Romance Parties by Michelle Norwood
The Gift Spot
Best Women's Boutique
Hemline
La Robe Boutique
Pink Post Office Boutique
The Holiday
The Mix
Willow Lane Boutique
Best Clothing Consignment Store
Hertha’s Second Edition
Cooper Twins Consignment
Deja New Consignment
Plato’s Closet
Rave Reviews Consignment Boutique
Revolution Resale
Best Place to get Mardi Gras Ball Attire
Classy Threads Bridal & Formal
Francia’s Formal Affair
Hertha’s Second Edition
I Do Bridal & Formal
Randall's Formal Wear
Rave Reviews Consignment Boutique
Best Place to get Mardi Gras Attire – Casual
Lemon T’s
The Nutria Rodeo Trading Co.
Pop’s Midtown
Toomey’s Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras and More Gift Shop
Best Fine Jewelry
Elliott’s Jewelry
Goldstein’s Jewelers
Hayes Jewelers
John Cauley Jeweler
Lou’s Jewelry
The Karat Patch Jewelers
Zundel’s Jewelry
Best Dry Cleaners
Jaguar Cleaners
Master Cleaners
Paragon Dry Cleaners & Laundry
Sterling Cleaners
T&H Cleaners
Waite’s Cleaners
Best Home Cleaning Service
Cleaned Wright Cleaning Service
Honey Bee Cleaning
Kat Cartier Cleaning & Organizing Service
Mermaids by the Bay
Two Gals & a Mop
Two Mamas Professional Cleaning Service
Best Local Pharmacy
Conwell’s Pharmacy
Dawes Pointe Pharmacy
Grand Bay Pharmacy
Midtown Pharmacy
Royal Pharmacy
Rx Express Pharmacy
Saraland Pharmacy
Semmes Pharmacy
Best Local Pharmacy – Baldwin
Eastern Shore Pharmacy
Fairhope Pharmacy
Lee Drug Store
Magnolia Springs Pharmacy
Best Shoe Store – Women’s
CK Collection
Dillard’s
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
Gallery Shoe Boutique
Shoe Station
Shoefly
Best Shoe Store – Athletics
Alabama Outdoors
Fleet Feet Mobile
McCoy Outdoor Company
Run-N-Tri Company
Running Wild
Shoe Station
Best Party Décor (Balloon Art, Yard Signs)
Creative Yard Signs
Jerri's Balloons and Inflatables
Lights by the Bay
Little Lawn Party
LuxePOP Events
Sign Gypsies Mobile
Best Furniture Store
Badcock Home Furniture & More
Designer Collection
Havertys Furniture
Hollis Interiors
La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Decor
Lagniappe Home Store
Best Home Furnishings Store
Charles Phillips Antiques & Architecturals
Fish River Mercantile
Five Gold Monkeys
M.A. Simons
Mother-Daughter Market
Best Vintage or Furniture Consignment Store
Antiques at the Loop
Grace Goods
High Cotton
Home Again Vintage & Antiques
La-La Land Modern Vintage
Sprout Studio
The Shiny Hen
Best Gift Shop
Bienville Souvenir & Gifts
BlackHorse Gifts
Do Goods Mercantile Co.
LUSH
M.A. Simons
Marcie-N-Me
Mardi Gras and More Gift Shop
Oak Ridge Gifts & Boutique
Best Vape Shop
Cloud 9 Vapes
Deep South Vape
Palmers Smoke & Vape Shop
Up N Smoke
Vapor Dreamz
Vapors Smoke Shop
Best CBD Retailer
Azalea City Hand & Rehab
CBD Pure Health Solutions
Genetix Dispensary
High Elevations CBD
How Canna Hemp You
Your CBD Store – West Mobile
Best Tattoo Artist
Billy Jordan, The Bell Rose Tattoo & Piercing
Erin Vaughn, Red Tide Tattoo
FakkuBunny Tattoos
Josey Yonge, Red Tide Tattoo
Kendyl Lawshe, Kendyl Lawshe Tattoo
Tattoos by Pat
Best Body Piercer
Aaron Victory, The Bell Rose Tattoo & Piercing
Arson, Exit 13
Ashlynn Deeks, Boujie Tattoo & Body Piercing
Mary Gafford, Old Familiar Tattoo
Tori Lane, Old Familiar Tattoo
Best ATV, 4-Wheelers, Golf Carts
Cart Dr.
Custom Concepts Carts
Danny's Custom Carts
H&M Golf Cart Sales
Hall’s Motorsports
Best Auto Repair Shop/Mechanic
Bodiford’s Automotive
Downtown Car Care
Gulf Coast AutoTech
HHH Autocare
Majestic Tires & Service
Mark McGugin Auto Repair
Best Paint & Body Shop
Armor Collision Center
Eagle Dent Repair
Joe Bullard Collision
McConnell Collision Center
National Collision Center
Onsite Auto Solutions