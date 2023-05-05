The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) has some new “chicks” on its virus detection team.
Sentinel chickens started helping the department gauge the presence of mosquito-borne viruses in Mobile County in 1985, according to a Friday statement. In April, MCHD received 100 newly-hatched chickens for its vector services team, and that same group of birds graduated to a larger hen house this week.
“Once mature, the chickens are vaccinated for fowl pox, and the initial blood draw is made to ensure they test negative for any diseases,” the statement reads. “At that point, the hens — roosters are not included in the study — are banded for identification and tracking purposes. The birds are dispersed to 13 coops located in various predetermined locations throughout Mobile County.”
Half of the chickens will go into active duty, and another half will be kept aside as a reserve in case a bird tests positive for disease.
Weekly blood tests on the chickens can reveal the presence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis. After November, hens are given away to the public, and the program resumes the following spring.
Click here to watch a video about the chicken program.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
HB 401, introduced into the state legislature last Thursday, April 27, would expand the state obscenity law to prohibit drag queen or king shows in public schools, public libraries or any other public place minors would be present.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.