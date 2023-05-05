MCHD chickens

These chickens are part of a brood of 100 given to the Mobile County Health Department for use in its virus-detection service. (Photo taken from an MCHD video)

 Mobile County Health Department

The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) has some new “chicks” on its virus detection team.

Sentinel chickens started helping the department gauge the presence of mosquito-borne viruses in Mobile County in 1985, according to a Friday statement. In April, MCHD received 100 newly-hatched chickens for its vector services team, and that same group of birds graduated to a larger hen house this week.

