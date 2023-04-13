Mobile police transported a student to Strickland Youth Center Wednesday after he allegedly made threats against Chastang Middle School on social media, according to an overnight recap.
Recovered Stolen Vehicle
On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at approximately 8:38 a.m., officers responded to Old Shell Road near Hillcrest Road in reference to a stolen vehicle.
Upon arrival, officers observed the vehicle to be involved in a traffic accident and stopped at this location. Officers got the subject out of the vehicle and took him into custody without incident.
Jordan Burrell, 25, was arrested.
Terrorist Threat (Juvenile)
On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to 2800 Berkley Avenue, Chastang Middle School, in reference to a social media post circulating concerning a possible threat.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a student made the post. During the investigation, officers were able to locate the subject at the school and take him into custody.
A 13-year-old male student has been arrested and charged with making Terrorist Threats and transported to Strickland Youth Center.
Domestic Violence and Assault
On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hemley Avenue in reference to a medical emergency.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s wife doused him with a flammable liquid and set him on fire.
The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening- injuries. The subject was located on the scene and taken into custody.
Patrice James, 63, was arrested. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary (Home Invasion)
On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at approximately 6:42 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Texas Street in reference to a home invasion.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known male subject unlawfully entered the residence armed with a firearm and demanded money.
The subject took money and property from one of the victims and then fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
