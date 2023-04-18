Spanish Fort City Council 2023

[Left to Right] Spanish Fort City Councilmembers Curtis Smith, Carl Gustafson Jr., Shane Perry, Mayor Mike McMillan, Clewis "J.R." Smith Jr., Mary Brabner, City Attorney David Conner and City Clerk Rebecca Gaines

 Staff photo

Spanish Fort community members are invited to comment on the city’s plan to build two new fire stations, a park on 144 acres of land at Cypress Point and expand existing city parks with a $15 million bond issue at a public hearing on May 1.

“We’ve been kicking around a list of projects to take our city up to 25 years down the road, so we looked at some opportunities we felt was needed,” Mayor Mike McMillan said during Monday night’s city council meeting. “Health, safety, welfare, that’s what we’re here for.”

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.