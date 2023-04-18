[Left to Right] Spanish Fort City Councilmembers Curtis Smith, Carl Gustafson Jr., Shane Perry, Mayor Mike McMillan, Clewis "J.R." Smith Jr., Mary Brabner, City Attorney David Conner and City Clerk Rebecca Gaines
Spanish Fort community members are invited to comment on the city’s plan to build two new fire stations, a park on 144 acres of land at Cypress Point and expand existing city parks with a $15 million bond issue at a public hearing on May 1.
“We’ve been kicking around a list of projects to take our city up to 25 years down the road, so we looked at some opportunities we felt was needed,” Mayor Mike McMillan said during Monday night’s city council meeting. “Health, safety, welfare, that’s what we’re here for.”
The project list includes building Fire Station 1 near city hall at a cost of $5 million, expanding Integrity Park with new fields and lighting for $5 million, building pickleball courts at The Fort Park on land donated by Cypress Equities, finishing a municipal storage facility on Jay Drive, building a dog park on five acres near Huckleberry Lane, drafting a master plan for Fire Station 4 on 20 acres near D’Olive Road and land at Cypress Point for the new Honor Park.
Councilwoman Mary Brabner encouraged people to attend the next meeting in-person and give input on the plan. Comments and suggestions could even change the projects up for consideration.
“With respect to the actual cost of the project, we do have some retiring debt that will be coming down after next year,” Councilman Carl Gustafson, Jr. said. “So it's not like we’re taking on a massive amount in addition to what we already have because we do have some large retiring debt.”
Accountants presented the results of an audit conducted into the city’s general fund and public facilities in the State Route 181 and U.S. Highway 98 cooperative districts during the pre-meeting work session.
All three areas received “unmodified opinions” for their high levels of compliance with accounting principles, Carly Corte told councilors. Assets amount to $93 million in total, with liabilities rounding out to $34 million.
When Brabner asked Corte if the audit would obviously show Spanish Fort in the same position as the Prichard Water Board, she answered the results would, but the city’s controls are working properly and its finances are sound.
“Outstanding audit,” McMillan said after the meeting. “The city’s in great financial shape with good cash reserves. We have over a year and a half of cash reserves that we use for projects like we talked about tonight.”
The city’s financial fitness could lead to better rates for the public projects, he added, underscoring the need to expand and improve as Spanish Fort continues to grow.
“It's a good time to do it, and it's a good way for us to secure everything we need for the future,” McMillan said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
