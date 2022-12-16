Alabama’s shellfish industry could significantly improve thanks to an $18.9 million restoration grant to fund local infrastructure improvements.
The money will enable the Mobile County Commission to help extend the Bayou La Batre’s Buford L. Bryant Wastewater Treatment Facility’s effluent outfall five miles further into Portersville Bay, which is expected to improve water quality and mitigate economically harmful shutdowns of the local oyster industry.
It is also expected to improve the overall health of the oyster farming industry and other natural resources and prove short-term construction jobs being brought to the area. Commissioners accepted the grant during their Nov. 14 meeting.
The current outfall for the sewer system currently extends about a mile into the Mississippi Sound, where it releases near Coffee Island. The project was recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during a study in 2017 and will take approximately two years to complete.
While Bayou La Batre’s sewer system is reportedly within “excellent” operating compliance, when effluent flows exceed two million gallons at the facility due to increased rainfall, nearshore caged oyster farms using the Portersville Bay waters are required to temporarily cease harvesting for three weeks to avoid contamination.
State Health Officer Scott Harris had to announce closures of certain waters as recently as August 2022 due to excess flow. If outfall ever hits three million gallons, these companies face permanent closure of the bay waters and significant economic loss.
Bayou La Batre’s water system overhaul is part of a multi-year RESTORE Act project funded through the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The program assists in steering $4 billion in civil penalty proceeds against the responsible parties to local restoration efforts that seek to remediate the impacts of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
According to the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council, Bayou La Batre was one of the coastal Alabama cities hardest hit by the 2010 spill.
ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said the current there are currently about eight “oyster aquaculture” leases for off-bottom oyster farming in the impacted area, including cages for Grande Batture Oysters, Porta Pines Oysters, Turtleback Oysters Murder Point Oysters, Portersville Bay Oyster Company and Isle Dauphine Oysters.
“We think this Alabama’s oyster industry could be making $25 million a year, but we’re currently producing less than $10 million,” Blankenship said. “With this project, many of the risks are taken out by decreasing the number of closures, and companies will likely build larger farms.”
Blankenship said contractors will be dredging four miles in order to bury the pipe. New pumps and infrastructure will also be required on land to accommodate the increased length. He said his department hopes the county can bid the project out by Spring 2023 and complete it before the year’s end. A brief of the project published by the conservation department suggests a two-year window to complete the work.
Doug Ankersen with Grande Batture Oysters operates one of the larger oyster farms in the area with floating oyster cages near Sandy Bay and Dauphin Island. He said anything the state can do to prevent closures of shellfish growing waters is important.
“It’s disruptive,” Ankersen said. “It really strains the market and messes up the restaurants and customers. They can’t just shut down when we do.”
Ankersen said his cages near Sandy Bay were affected this past year when the state health department closed Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay, and Dauphin Island Bay due to rainfall on March 25.
Closures damage confidence in local farms’ ability to reliably deliver oysters, Ankersen said, and customers begin looking for other suppliers with more stable infrastructure. He said it is disappointing when a lack of resources to improve facilities results in consequences for the seafood industry.
Though he is unfamiliar with the sewer outfall extension project, Ankersen said it would be significant if it accomplishes its intended goal. He said he does have concerns extending the outfall farther south into the Sound will bring these same problems closer to other farms near Dauphin Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.