Grande Batture Oysters'

Grande Batture Oysters' floating cages near Sandy Bay in the Mississippi Sound. 

Alabama’s shellfish industry could significantly improve thanks to an $18.9 million restoration grant to fund local infrastructure improvements.

The money will enable the Mobile County Commission to help extend the Bayou La Batre’s Buford L. Bryant Wastewater Treatment Facility’s effluent outfall five miles further into Portersville Bay, which is expected to improve water quality and mitigate economically harmful shutdowns of the local oyster industry.

Buford L. Bryant Wastewater Treatment Facility

Buford L. Bryant Wastewater Treatment Facility in Bayou La Batre
Portersville Bay

Portersville Bay as seen on a map.

