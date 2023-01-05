TRIOLET, JONATHAN NATHAN

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 9:17 p.m., officers responded to Ascension Providence Hospital in reference to a male subject shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was driving near Grelot Road when a known subject drove next to him and fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Through the investigation, officers discovered that Jonathan Nathan Triolet, 19, was the subject involved in the shooting. Triolet was detained and arrested for assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

PAYTON, DAVID JOVAIN

