On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 9:17 p.m., officers responded to Ascension Providence Hospital in reference to a male subject shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was driving near Grelot Road when a known subject drove next to him and fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Through the investigation, officers discovered that Jonathan Nathan Triolet, 19, was the subject involved in the shooting. Triolet was detained and arrested for assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Robbery
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 4:36 p.m., officers responded to 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartment, in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known male subject had struck the victim with a blunt object and removed money from the victim’s pocket. The victim was treated for his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery
On Wednesday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 9:23 p.m., officers responded to 6550 Zeigler Boulevard, One Stop, regarding a robbery complaint. Reportedly, three unknown male subjects and one female approached the victim and demanded money. Multiple subjects were armed with guns when one of the male subjects struck the victim and removed items from his pockets. The subjects then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 11:36 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Pringle Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject(s) fired multiple shots into the victim’s residence. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 3:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject and the female victim were involved in a dispute concerning the subject’s personal property.
During the dispute, the victim’s boyfriend attempted to intervene when the subject stabbed him with a knife. The victim was transported to the hospital for a life-threatening injury. David Payton, 40, was arrested.
