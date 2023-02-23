Alabama Board of Pardons & Parole (ABPP)

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) made the following decisions last week. 

Last Name

First, Middle

 

Hearing Date

County of Conviction

Parole Decision

Chestang

William David

 

02/15/2023

Mobile

Denied

Rutledge

Henry Wade

 

02/15/2023

Baldwin

Denied

Singleton

Louis Jr

 

02/15/2023

Mobile

Denied

Stanford

Phillip Young

 

02/15/2023

Baldwin

Denied

Thames

Darius

 

02/16/2023

Mobile

Denied

Dial

Daniel Dozier

 

02/21/2023

Mobile

Denied

Hall

David Connie

 

02/21/2023

Mobile

Denied

Malec

Jacob Wade

 

02/21/2023

Baldwin

Denied

Mims

Ronald William

 

02/21/2023

Mobile

Denied

CHESTANG, WILLIAM DAVID.jpeg

CHESTANG, WILLIAM DAVID
RUTLEDGE, HENRY WADE.jpeg

RUTLEDGE, HENRY WADE
SINGLETON, LOUIS JR.jpeg

SINGLETON, LOUIS JR
STANFORD, PHILLIP YOUNG.jpeg

STANFORD, PHILLIP YOUNG
THAMES, DARIUS.jpeg

THAMES, DARIUS
DIAL, DANIEL DOZIER.jpeg

DIAL, DANIEL DOZIER
HALL, DAVID CONNIE.jpeg

HALL, DAVID CONNIE
MALEC, JACOB WADE.jpeg

MALEC, JACOB WADE
MIMS, RONALD WILLIAM.jpeg

MIMS, RONALD WILLIAM

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.