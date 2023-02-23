The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) made the following decisions last week.
Last Name
First, Middle
Hearing Date
County of Conviction
Parole Decision
Chestang
William David
02/15/2023
Mobile
Denied
Rutledge
Henry Wade
02/15/2023
Baldwin
Denied
Singleton
Louis Jr
02/15/2023
Mobile
Denied
Stanford
Phillip Young
02/15/2023
Baldwin
Denied
Thames
Darius
02/16/2023
Mobile
Denied
Dial
Daniel Dozier
02/21/2023
Mobile
Denied
Hall
David Connie
02/21/2023
Mobile
Denied
Malec
Jacob Wade
02/21/2023
Baldwin
Denied
Mims
Ronald William
02/21/2023
Mobile
Denied
Chastang is serving an 84-month sentence in Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility in Columbiana for manslaughter and drug possession charges. He is set to be released April 2024.
Rutledge is serving a 69-month sentence in the Kirby Correctional Facility for first-degree theft of property. He is scheduled to be released in July 2024.
Singleton is serving a life sentence in the Fountain Correctional Center for three counts of murder. On Jan. 11, 1994, Singleton shot three individuals in a Mobile McDonald's parking lot, killing two of them. Kendrick Martin died from a gunshot wound to the neck. Johnathan Allen Martin was shot once in the neck area and was paralyzed from the waist down as a result. Nelson L. Tucker was shot three times and was hospitalized for four days and released.
Stanford is serving a 60-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance in the Kilby Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to be released in November 2023.
Thames is serving a 15-year sentence in the Bibb County Correctional Center for first-degree robbery. He is scheduled to be released in August 2028.
Dial is serving a 204-month sentence in William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility for first-degree assault and shooting into a building. He is scheduled to be released April 2034.
Hall is serving a 20-year sentence in the Mobile Work Release center for second-degree robbery and parole violation. He is scheduled to be released in April 2024.
Malec is serving a 60-month sentence in the Kilby Correctional Facility for violating the sex offender registration act. He is scheduled to be released in January 2024.
Mims is serving a 90-month sentence in the Fountain Correctional Center for two counts of second-degree robbery. He is scheduled to be released in May 2024.
