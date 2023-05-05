The University of South Alabama celebrated its 60th anniversary and a $20 million donation by the Mitchell family to build a new performing arts center at a reception on Friday.
President Jo Bonner praised Abraham Mitchell and his family for giving generously to the university for several years, crediting their gifts for helping transform USA from a “small, rural, regional university” to “the flagship of the Gulf Coast.”
“They helped make this university an economic engine,” he said. “It was their love for this community that drove them to give back.”
Abraham Mitchell announced the donation at the end of a half-hour program celebrating USA’s history and future. Elected leaders, faculty, alumni and students attended the event.
“The university has added so much to the community through the years, and the performing arts center will continue to connect the university with the community,” Mitchell said. “Giving when you are alive is gold. Giving when you are dead is lead.”
While a building site has not yet been found nor building plans finalized, the new center will serve as a venue not just for university productions, but for concerts and shows all of Mobile can enjoy. Preliminary estimates set the seat count at around 1,000.
The announcement comes two weeks after USA bought Ascension Providence Hospital for $85 million, expanding the USA Health System with 2,100 new employees and the university’s medical and nursing programs.
An act of the state legislature created USA on May 3, 1963. House Speaker Pro Tempore and Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, told the audience the first state appropriation for the university was $1.5 million for two years. This year’s appropriation is close to $150 million, he said.
“This is your university, and this is our moment,” Bonner said. “This is an opportunity for all of us to recommit ourselves to make sure the future that’s built on the past is as bright as the sun that rises over the Gulf of Mexico.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
