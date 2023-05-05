USA performing arts center award

Abraham Mitchell (left) stands with University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner (right) after announcing his family's $20 million donation to the university to build a new performing arts center.

 Staff photo

The University of South Alabama celebrated its 60th anniversary and a $20 million donation by the Mitchell family to build a new performing arts center at a reception on Friday.

President Jo Bonner praised Abraham Mitchell and his family for giving generously to the university for several years, crediting their gifts for helping transform USA from a “small, rural, regional university” to “the flagship of the Gulf Coast.”

