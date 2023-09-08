Theft of Property and Fraudulent Use of Debit/Credit Card
On Thursday, September 7, 2023, at approximately 7:40 a.m., officers responded to an incident in the 3000 block of Dauphin Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a male subject who was suspected of stealing the victim's cell phone. The investigation revealed that the subject had used the victim's credit card, which was stored on the phone, before selling the phone at a kiosk. Benjamin Savage, 35, was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Attempting to Elude
On Thursday, September 7, 2023, at approximately 2:25 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle with a switched license plate at the intersection of Dauphin Island and Military Road. The driver initially pulled over but then sped away, leading to a brief chase. The driver's tire blew out, causing a collision with a pole and an abandoned trailer on Dauphin Island Parkway. The driver fled into nearby woods and was apprehended by officers. The 22-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
Possession of a Controlled Substance and Chemical Endangerment of a Child
On Thursday, September 7, 2023, at approximately 2 p.m., officers responded to a local school where school officials found a minor child with what they believed to be drug paraphernalia. Upon arrival, officers contacted the child's mother, who consented to a search of her residence. The search revealed drugs, resulting in the arrest of Karla Frye, 40. The Department of Human Resources (DHR) was notified, and the case has been handed over to their agency for further investigation.
Robbery
On Friday, September 8, 2023, at approximately 1:31 a.m., officers responded to a robbery complaint at 9870 Airport Boulevard, Circle K. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two masked male subjects, one armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded cash from the register. The victim complied, and the suspects fled on foot. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
