mobile police MPD

Theft of Property and Fraudulent Use of Debit/Credit Card

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, at approximately 7:40 a.m., officers responded to an incident in the 3000 block of Dauphin Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a male subject who was suspected of stealing the victim's cell phone. The investigation revealed that the subject had used the victim's credit card, which was stored on the phone, before selling the phone at a kiosk. Benjamin Savage, 35, was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.