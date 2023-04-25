A homicide investigation is underway into the shooting death of a 24-year-old.
According to the Mobile Police Department, on Monday, April 24, around 1:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 70 block of Le Fevre Street after reports of shots being fired. The residential road runs from Old Shell Road and ends just north of Herndon-Sage Park in the South Crichton community.
At the scene, they discovered a man deceased. The victim remains unidentified at this time and no information on the cause of death was shared.
Mobile investigators said no further information would be disclosed to main the integrity of the investigation.
If you have any information that may assist the investigation, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. In addition, you can submit anonymous tips by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting mobilepd.org/crimetip.
