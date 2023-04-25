mobile police MPD

A homicide investigation is underway into the shooting death of a 24-year-old.

According to the Mobile Police Department, on Monday, April 24, around 1:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 70 block of Le Fevre Street after reports of shots being fired. The residential road runs from Old Shell Road and ends just north of Herndon-Sage Park in the South Crichton community.

Le Ferve Street

A 24-year-old was killed on the 70 block of Le Ferve Street Monday afternoon, April 24.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.