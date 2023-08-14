Shoreline Restoration

Work to restore three miles of Mobile Bay shoreline is set to begin this fall.

On Monday morning, the Mobile County Commission awarded a $26.6 million contract to Andalusia-based Carter’s Contracting Services, authorizing 3.3 miles of work to begin along the Dauphin Island Causeway, or State Route 198.

