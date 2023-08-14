Work to restore three miles of Mobile Bay shoreline is set to begin this fall.
On Monday morning, the Mobile County Commission awarded a $26.6 million contract to Andalusia-based Carter’s Contracting Services, authorizing 3.3 miles of work to begin along the Dauphin Island Causeway, or State Route 198.
The project will install lines of rock breakwaters that will run parallel to the roadway and is expected to restore the shoreline back to conditions recorded in 1917. The project is expected to minimally impact navigation and warning signs will be posted.
Tina Sanchez, Director of Environmental Services, said erosion has eaten away at the waterfront over the years, putting 300 acres of salt marshlands at risk. The work is also expected to better protect the roadway, which is the only access route to Dauphin Island.
Construction of the breakwaters is expected to be completed in 2024. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will reimburse the project costs. No matching funds are required.
“This is exactly what the funds from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill were meant to do,” Sanchez said.
According to a new release. positioning of the breakwaters was carefully determined and the project should not impact waves, currents, tidal flow or active reefs.
After the rock breakwaters are complete, a sand berm and marsh fill will be placed behind the line of breakwaters.
Sanchez said the project will use sediment collected from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging to deepen the Mobile Bay shipping channel, which could potentially impact the timeline of the work.
District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt, who represents South Mobile County, noted the restoration will be completed between Bayfront Park and Cedar Point Pier, which are both county-owned recreational facilities.
“I'm an outdoorsman and a fisherman, so anytime we're talking about the habitat that lives in that area and thrives in that area — speckled trout and flounder and redfish — when you can improve and rebuild their habitat, it's a great thing for our future generations,” he said.
This NFWF-funded project received support from Gov. Kay Ivey, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and its Commissioner Chris Blankenship, and the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program.
“I am excited to see this very important coastal resilience project begin,” Blankenship said in a statement. “Not only will this project protect the only roadway connecting Dauphin Island to the mainland, it will be constructed in a way that is beneficial for crabs, shrimp, fin fish and oyster resources. The partnerships between Mobile County, the Corps of Engineers, the State of Alabama, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the MBNEP and many others cannot be understated. It takes us all working together to accomplish a project of this magnitude. I appreciate Mobile County Commissioner Dueitt and his team for leading this effort.”
