Saenger shooting Marcus Sanders

Marcus Sanders, 27, was charged for allegedly shooting and killing a man during a dance recital at Mobile's Saenger Theatre, along with injuring a bystander.

 Staff graphic

A 27-year-old man faces charges of murder and first-degree assault for shooting and killing a man during a Sunday night dance recital at Mobile’s Saenger Theatre, as well as injuring a bystander.

Marcus Sanders was booked into Metro Jail at 11 p.m. Sunday after turning himself over to Mobile police on allegations he got into an argument with 27-year-old Carl Williams III inside the Port City’s historic venue and fatally shot him, according to police. Another person was shot in the ankle during the disagreement.

