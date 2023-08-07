A two-vessel collision on Halls Mill Creek Sunday night involving relatives killed a 27-year-old Mobile man and sent two passengers to the hospital. Authorities are still searching for one man.
On Aug. 6 around 8:30, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported that a cigarette-styled 30-foot 2005 Profile captained by Nicholas J. Anthony, 35, of Mobile struck a 20-foot 2003 Baja powerboat carrying multiple people on Halls Mill Creek near Dog River.
The collision caused fatal injuries to Cristopher D. Anthony, 27, of Mobile, who was operating the Baja at the time of the crash. According to ALEA, one passenger on the Baja identified as Bryant W. Suggs, 36, Mobile, was thrown overboard during the crash and is currently missing. A search remains ongoing.
Posts on social media Monday morning called for people with boats and jetskis to help in the search effort.
ALEA spokesperson Anna Peoples stated the operators of both boats were related and the parties of both vessels had been on the water together.
Russell L. Reed Jr., 38, of Mobile, was also a passenger in the Baja and was injured and transported to USA Health University Hospital in Mobile.
Snehal Patel, 37, of Mobile, a passenger on the Profile was also injured and transported to University Hospital for medical treatment.
ALEA will provide updates accordingly as it relates to the search portion of this incident. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.
