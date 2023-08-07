Boating accident

A two-vessel collision on Halls Mill Creek Sunday night involving relatives killed a 27-year-old Mobile man and sent two passengers to the hospital. Authorities are still searching for one man.

On Aug. 6 around 8:30, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported that a cigarette-styled 30-foot 2005 Profile captained by Nicholas J. Anthony, 35, of Mobile struck a 20-foot 2003 Baja powerboat carrying multiple people on Halls Mill Creek near Dog River.

Cris Anthony

Cris Anthony, 27 (Via Facebook)

