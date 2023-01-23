Dog River Mouth

Wetlands fill both sides of this photo of Dog River. These vital areas protect from storm surge, flooding, shoreline erosion, and stormwater runoff pollution.

 Courtesy of Mobile Baykeeper

A large parcel of wetland habitat in Mobile County's Dog River Watershed is being acquired for “permanent protection.”

On Monday, Jan. 23, Mobile County Commissioners approved the $2 million purchase of roughly 297 acres on Lower Halls Mill Creek, approximately halfway between Tillman’s Corner and the intersection of interstates 65 and 10. Funds for the purchase are being provided through a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) grant that was awarded in 2019.

Lower Halls Mill Creek

