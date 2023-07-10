News conference Monday, July 10 2023, at South Alabama's Shelby Hall in Mobile, Ala. (From left) Mobile Chamber President Bradley Byrne, Abe Mitchell, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, and University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner. (Mike Kittrell)
Honor for now-retired U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is continuing to flow. This time, spilling over to benefit prospective computing and engineering students in South Alabama with full-tuition scholarships.
On Monday, the University of South Alabama (USA) announced a new “Shelby Scholars” program, dedicated to promoting and financing STEM education at South Alabama’s College of Engineering and School of Computing.
USA President Jo Bonner, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile Chamber President & CEO Bradley Byrne and Abraham “Abe” Mitchell all attended the presentation of the endowment.
“Today, this scholarship will mean that a student in each of those disciplines will be able to have a full-tuition scholarship, just like Mr. Mitchell has endowed at our College of Business,” Bonner said. “Now, the College of Engineering and the School of Computing will have similar opportunities to provide deserving students with scholarships.”
Bonner said he hopes the program encourages others to consider donating and creating more scholarships.
South Alabama Provost Andi Kent said the newly formed scholarships are significant as they are the first of their kind for the schools. She said 10 to 15 similar scholarships are already available at the Mitchell College of Business.
Sen. Richard Shelby and Dr. Annette Shelby Endowed Scholarship in Engineering and Computing will annually fund two scholarships for each tech program beginning in Fall 2024. Eligible applicants will be incoming freshmen from Alabama with a 30 ACT score or converted SAT. Students can renew the scholarship in subsequent years if they maintain a 3.0 GPA.
The College of Engineering at South Alabama enrolls nearly 650 students yearly while the College of Computing typically hosts 850 undergraduates and 100 graduate students. Both programs are housed within Shelby Hall, a 155,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2012 primarily with federal grants secured through the efforts of Sen. Shelby.
John Usher, dean of the College of Engineering, said the new scholarships translate to new opportunities.
“We serve a wide diverse group of individuals, and some have difficulty with the financial side. This means an opportunity for more students to come,” he said.
The scholarships are funded through a $250,000 donation from the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which collected the monies from nearly 70 local businesses and organizations during fundraising for the creation of a bust of Shelby to sit just outside of the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center overlooking Mobile’s industrial ship channel. That bust was unveiled in December 2022.
The gift qualified for matching funds from the Mitchell-Moulton Scholarship Initiative, bringing the total amount to $500,000. Recipients will be known as Shelby Scholars.
With this most recent matching initiative, local philanthropist Abe Mitchell has aided 313 newly endowed scholarships and enhanced another 190 "already-established" scholarships, for a total of $21,391,000 through the Mitchell-Moulton Scholarship Initiative he established roughly a decade ago.
Sen. Shelby represented Alabamians in the State Senate and U.S. Congress for 52 years, including as chair of four committees in the U.S. Senate: Appropriations, Rules and Administration, Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Select Committee on Intelligence. He also chaired the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense. In 2019, he became the longest-serving U.S. Senator in Alabama history.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.