Sailing away with a title is important to the people who run in the Dauphin Island Race, but a shiny bowl or trophy holds less value than continuing the craft and lifestyle of sailing through changing tides to the next generation.
The 63rd running of the 18-nautical-mile dash from the northern part of Mobile Bay south to Dauphin Island took place Sunday, April 30, after dense fog and threats of high winds and storms delayed the race from its Saturday start time.
“There were times you couldn’t see the end of the pier [the fog] was so thick,” Race Chairman Judd Chamberlain said, pointing through the windows of the Mobile Yacht Club Sunday afternoon. “We watched the day go by yesterday and hoped it was the right thing to do, and turns out, it actually was.”
What once attracted 200 to 250 people from all over the Mobile Bay, the Gulf of Mexico and beyond in the 1980s and 1990s saw fewer than 40 participate in 2023 because of the delay, he told Lagniappe. However, the reduction is part of a larger generational shift affecting Mobile Bay’s sailing culture.
“For the last few years, the participation has seen a decline,” Chamberlain said. “There are lots of opinions on why that is, and probably most of them are at least right a little bit. Economics, storms, when we lose a boat to a hurricane coming through sometimes it doesn't get replaced. Sailing in general I think is on a rebound now, but we had some years where we may not have nurtured the fleet as well as we could have, as far as people participating.”
Sailboats did not swarm and vie for a good, running start due east of the Dog River’s mouth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers did not hold races in 2020 or 2021.
In addition to being known for the picturesque scenes of open sails swooping southward above the green waves, the race is also notorious for its 2015 running, when miscommunication among event coordinators resulted in delayed starts that put sailors in harm’s way of hurricane-like winds and strong storms, according to a 2019 U.S. Coast Guard report. Six people died, eight vessels sank and rescuers pulled 40 sailors from the roiling water.
The fleet may not be as grand as it once was, but the captains still within it are loyal to the forces that put them at the helm in the first place.
Many sailors who competed in or watched the race on the last weekend of April said they grew up beneath masts full of wind or were drawn to the vast freedom of the sea at different points in their life. Many remembered where they were eight years ago with stillness in their voice.
They also said the race and the people who run it each spring mean much to them, even after the events of eight years ago. Something major would have to happen to keep them away.
“I think most of the sailors on the bay would like to see this continue,” Mike Reid, the captain of Akoya, said Sunday. “I’d say it’s one of the most social sailing events, as well as some boats take it very serious, and they’re there to win this regatta.”
He spoke at length on the bay’s importance to Baldwin and Mobile counties and encouraged people to engage with the water the way he does.
“You need to get familiar with this body of water out here,” Reid said. “You need to be on it, you need to be sailing it, you need to appreciate it and enjoy it at the same time, and sailing is the best way to do that.”
WHAT IT TAKES TO WIN
Generally speaking, the rest of the race is determined by the first five minutes, Eric Farley, a former member of the British Merchant Navy and a lifelong sailor, said as he surveyed the racers from a nearby catamaran minutes before the 9:30 a.m. starting signal.
Beneath a mostly bright sky and above the light thrown up by the fractaling waves, sailboats cut by each other quickly, trying to find the best spot and the best breeze to propel them to the lead at the right time.
The 63-year-old remembered his years racing in Singapore and sailing the 1986 Dauphin Island Race, and said the dozens of boats near the starting line will usually form into three groups once the race begins, with leaders at the front, middling sailors in the center and everyone else at the rear.
“It’s like NASCAR,” Farley said.
A competent crew, a hull scraped smooth of “parasitic drag” like barnacles and well-kept sails will set a vessel up to fare well, he said, but it all comes down to how a captain reads the water.
“Just driving a boat in a straight line [is] not necessarily the fastest way to drive it,” Farley said. “What you want to try to do in a downwind race like this, in a race boat, [is] you want to actually balance a boat on a wave and start it surfing.
“Then it will start acting like a ski boat and go the same speed as the waves.”
Chamberlain and Farley said the Dauphin Island Race’s handicap system equalizes the advantages and disadvantages of every sailboat and makes the competition about one’s ability as a sailor.
“Each boat is assigned a rating and, based on the distance of the race, a fast boat would owe a slower boat a calculated amount of time that they have to finish in front of them,” Chamberlain said. “Usually, it’s based on seconds per mile. If the race is 20 miles long and you ranked three seconds per mile faster than another boat, you would have to beat them across the line by a minute to correct out and actually beat them in the race.”
Farley said it is possible for one sailor driving their boat to their maximum handicap rating to beat another sailor with a boat three times as fast that is not sailing to their handicap.
Organizers of the race are not exactly sure when sailors ran the first Dauphin Island Race, but the Mobile Yacht Club opened its docks 176 years ago.
Roughly two hours after the start, Olivier Durbin, a neuroscientist and member of the French National Sailing Team in the late 1980s, described four sailing teams leading the race south of Gaillard Island.
“The two boats in front took very different tactics and strategies,” he said. “One took a big risk and went away from everybody, and the second boat that is leading the race actually took the shortest way. It was very unpredictable.”
Durbin initially questioned why one of the two leaders opened their boat’s large spinnaker sail and caught the wind east toward Fairhope, but praised the strategy when he saw the boat curve back westward and into the lead.
Nearly every sail in the race looked to be pulled taught by the great gusts of wind driving them forward. The boats sometimes glided over the tops of the whitecaps and other times plowed their hulls deep into them.
Each boat seemed to catch the same gust of wind as the one next to it, making them all look like part of one line headed in the same direction. Their sails could have been a fish’s scales the way their path undulated sometimes as the wind changed on their gulf-bound charge.
At the finish line off the northeastern coast of Dauphin Island, the racers did what might seem unthinkable to the generations of sailors before them and turned back to the north.
Chamberlain said this running is probably the first in history to end back at the host yacht club and not on the island’s white sand beaches. More and more people choosing to sail back to their home ports combined with lower numbers of racers motivated the decision to have the traditional after-party at Mobile Yacht Club.
The hope, he said, is to build the race back up to the popularity it once held, “so one day we can return to Dauphin Island and make it what it once was.”
A concert and cook-out took place Saturday night, though the race was postponed. Winning and placing sailors will receive their awards the following Sunday, May 7.
“We got a lot of very kind, supportive comments yesterday, [saying] ‘You did the right thing, none of us would have wanted to be out there,’” Chamberlain said.
Of Sunday’s racing conditions, he said, the wind was intense, but consistent, which makes for better sailing. Racing on Saturday could have put sailors in volatile wind conditions, not to mention risks of storms.
The fastest time recorded Sunday was 1 hour and 50 minutes from the starting line to the finish line. At one point, Farley clocked the day’s winds at 25 nautical miles per hour.
“Technically a gale,” he said.
TRADITION ON THE TIDE
Sailors in and around the Dauphin Island Race said they either grew up with it or discovered it after lifetimes on land or around the world.
“My earliest childhood [and] favorite memories were racing with my mom and dad and all the boats wrapping up at Dauphin Island,” John Loftin, captain of Diligence, said.
He was 9 when he sailed his first Dauphin Island Race and has done it on and off again for 30 years. Like Chamberlain, Loftin also remembered when hundreds of sails hurried to the mouth of the bay.
“Sailing’s in my blood,” Loftin said. “It’s competitive, it’s fun [and] there’s something for everybody.”
His son, Blake, was with him on their boat in 2015 when they and eight or 10 others hid from the weather beneath the Dauphin Island Bridge.
“Me and my father were on the back of it just underneath the Dauphin Island Bridge when the bad storm hit,” the 34-year-old said. “Luckily, we had just gotten our sails down. We saw a couple of boats go into the bridge, a couple of boats flip over. We pretty much rode the whole thing out under the bridge in the channel. It was like whitewater rapids going on both sides, and the current was moving so fast.”
Neither that nor losing his right leg below the knee in a boating accident as a teenager could keep him from doing what painted his earliest memories.
“Any day on the water is better than a day in the office,” Blake Loftin said. “If I have the opportunity to go, I’m going to go.”
Chamberlain said the Dauphin Island Race was one of the last sailing events his sea-going family allowed him to join. He started sailing at age 11.
“This was the adult’s weekend to go have fun,” Chamberlain said. “As I became a teenager and people started asking me to crew, my mom and stepdad reluctantly allowed me to come on Dauphin Island. I think I was 15 when I did my first one, and then I was sent home for the party. It’s less of a juniors’ event than others, but there are certainly younger sailors who sail with their families.”
“Dug” Frederick did not start sailing until he was 30. The 71-year-old said he grew up around the Midwest before taking his two sons down from Connecticut to the Bahamas in the 1990s for seven months on his sailboat. He later lived there with his second wife for eight months before moving to Fairhope in 2008.
Sailing with Fairhope Yacht Club, Frederick was part of Alouette’s winning crews in 2019 and 2022. Being on the waves relaxes him, he said, and makes him feel part of something larger than himself.
“Tradition is a word that comes to mind, for sure, but I think it’s more than that,” Chamberlain said. “It’s tenacity, not letting setbacks put you down, at least not permanently. I know 2015 is still pretty fresh in some minds, but as it gets farther behind us, we don’t think about it as much.”
He sailed that fateful day and remembered being lucky enough to finish before the weather turned bad. Recognizing 2015’s race as a tragedy, Chamberlain said every sailor will encounter unfavorable conditions at some point.
“Bad things happen to good sailors all the time, and it’s tragic when it does, but the people, I think, that come back after an event like that, it just strengthens their resolve to want to go back and sail and be a part of this,” he said.
Durbin and Farley agreed.
“People have been sailing for thousands of years,” Durbin said. “It’s not an unfortunate series of incidents and dramatic incidents in one area that’s going to break everything.”
Farley said having a love for the ocean in all its forms is key to enjoying sailing. The good, he said, outweighs the bad.
“When it’s nice, it’s absolutely wonderful; when it’s bad, it’s absolutely horrible,” he said. “You’ve got to expect that 25 percent of the time it’s going to be horrible.”
Even still, organizers in 2023 set several rules and procedures to make sure every person sailing the race was ready for the worst. Each crew checked in before going out and confirmed they had all the necessary safety equipment on board their vessel, Chamberlain said.
As for training up the next generation in the way they should go, he said all three yacht clubs in Baldwin and Mobile counties have programs for junior sailors. Nurturing those young people to continue the craft is key to increasing the number of participants in future races and keeping the tradition alive.
Who will take home one of the race’s many trophies remains to be seen for another few days. In the back of the Mobile Yacht Club’s clubhouse stands a light-colored wood cabinet filled with bowls and cups made of pewter and bronze.
There are some awarded every race to the best performers from each of the bay’s three yacht clubs. Others give honor to specific sailors and crews, like captains over the age of 60 and vessels with only women aboard.
When people ask him why it is so important to continue having the Dauphin Island Race each spring, Chamberlain said he directs them to the names engraved on each award and to the history housed behind the cabinet’s glass doors. How anyone could see all the years put into the tradition and not deem the race valuable, he does not understand.
“This is a reunion or a party with a sailboat race attached to it,” Chamberlain said. “This is a process of rebuilding, and that’s exactly what we want to focus on.”
