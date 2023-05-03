63rd Dauphin Island Race

Sailboats race to Dauphin Island on Sunday, April 30. 

 Staff photo

Sailing away with a title is important to the people who run in the Dauphin Island Race, but a shiny bowl or trophy holds less value than continuing the craft and lifestyle of sailing through changing tides to the next generation.

The 63rd running of the 18-nautical-mile dash from the northern part of Mobile Bay south to Dauphin Island took place Sunday, April 30, after dense fog and threats of high winds and storms delayed the race from its Saturday start time.

Dauphin Island Race Judd Chamberlain

Race Chairman Judd Chamberlain looks through the Dauphin Island Race’s trophy collection. There is too much history in the semiannual sailboat run, he says, to not work to make it as popular as it was 30 years ago.
63rd Dauphin Island Race 2

Off the coast of Gaillard Island, Sailboats return to Mobile Yacht Club from the Dauphin Island Race finish line.
Mobile Yacht Club

The Mobile Yacht Club, est. 1847

