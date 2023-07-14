Kay Ivey GOMESA

Gov. Kay Ivey announces the latest round of GOMESA projects for Mobile and Baldwin counties in Mobile Friday morning. (Left to Right) Mobile County Commissioner Mercer Ludgood and Rep. Donna Givens, R-Loxley, look on.

Joined by mayors and legislators from Mobile and Baldwin counties, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the latest slate of Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) grants Friday morning, with $67 million headed to 27 projects around Mobile Bay.

“These new projects will ensure coastal Alabama remains a place of beauty, and our people will be able to enjoy these beautiful places for years to come,” Ivey said, speaking at the GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico. “You have a governor committed to protecting and enhancing our beautiful coast.”

