Gov. Kay Ivey announces the latest round of GOMESA projects for Mobile and Baldwin counties in Mobile Friday morning. (Left to Right) Mobile County Commissioner Mercer Ludgood and Rep. Donna Givens, R-Loxley, look on.
Joined by mayors and legislators from Mobile and Baldwin counties, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the latest slate of Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) grants Friday morning, with $67 million headed to 27 projects around Mobile Bay.
“These new projects will ensure coastal Alabama remains a place of beauty, and our people will be able to enjoy these beautiful places for years to come,” Ivey said, speaking at the GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico. “You have a governor committed to protecting and enhancing our beautiful coast.”
Building and repairing boat launches, expanding waterfront parks and updating sewer infrastructure take prominence in the 2023 award list. The GOMESA program went into effect in 2006, and gives Alabama and other Gulf of Mexico states a share of revenues from oil and gas leases issued. Awards go to projects that promote outdoor recreation, improve access to bodies of water and steward the environment.
Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said the commission is excited to use $5.8 million of its state GOMESA funding to build two new boat ramps: Lewis Landing in Prichard on Threemile Creek, and Cedar Point on the Dauphin Island Causeway.
“These together mean that people who live in Mobile County and people who live in this region can get access to the water, and that’s what we want,” Ludgood said.
More than $30 million in state GOMESA funds have boosted Baldwin County projects over the last 17 years, Rep. Donna Givens, R-Loxley, said. This year’s award directed $7 million to acquiring land in the Perdido River Watershed, $7.2 million to Daphne’s Bayfront Park amphitheater and park improvements and $3 million to a new park on the causeway in Spanish Fort.
“A plethora of projects that have improved the quality of life and the quality of our environment for not only Baldwin County but our friends in Mobile as well, our coastal region,” Givens said, noting the county has never received more funding for GOMESA projects than they did this year.
“In an economy where we have rising costs and all the things we are facing, it is an honor to be able to say that we are getting more money than before,” she said.
Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune thanked Ivey for sharing the city’s vision for Bayfront Park. With the city’s commitment of $2 million to the more than $9 million project, he said the GOMESA funding will be a big help.
A Connecticut-based design firm is working on plans for the amphitheater while the city improves the surrounding park and streetscape. LeJeune said the project could be completed in one year at the earliest.
Ivey said more than $180 million in GOMESA funding has benefitted 78 projects across Alabama since she took office in 2017. University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner, who previously served as her chief of staff, said Ivey has done more for Mobile and Baldwin counties than any other governor in recent memory.
“Gov. Ivey is truly a friend of Coastal Alabama,” Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship said. “She cares deeply about the economy and ecology of this sensitively beautiful area of our state.”
Read the full list of projects below:
Dauphin Island Beach Renourishment Engineering, Design and Permitting: $1,250,000
Lewis Landing Public Access Mobile County: $1,500,000
Chocolatta Bay Boat Ramp Replacement Mobile Causeway: $650,000
Cedar Point Boat Ramp Mobile County: $4,300,000
Foley Nature Parks Expansion: $5,000,000
The Launch at CR6 Boat Ramp Baldwin County: $4,820,000
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.