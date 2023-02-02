Movements to release more than 400 state inmates early from Alabama prisons were significantly scaled back before a scheduled Tuesday deadline. A South Alabama state senator is now seeking to push back the law another seven years.
Under a new 2021 state law, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) released 87 individuals on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to finish their sentences under the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP). No details were provided on which facilities the inmates were released from or which counties they were being released into. Each released individual was equipped with electronic monitoring devices.
News of 412 prisoners set to be released Jan. 31 resulted in statewide pushback by local and statewide law enforcement. A law signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on Oct. 1, 2021, instituted early release for certain inmates beginning Jan. 31, 2023. Based on sentence length, individuals can be released between three and twelve months early under ABPP supervision.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office filed a legal complaint Monday, Jan. 30, seeking to block the scheduled release, arguing victims' families have not been properly notified in accordance with the provisions of the law and seeking a restraining order.
According to the lawsuit, ADOC only had contact information for 20 of the 412 prisoners — 60 percent of the group were violent offenders and at least 50 were convicted of murder or manslaughter. Because of this lack of reporting, the lawsuit states the Pardons and Paroles board could not legally accept more than half of the individuals scheduled for release.
During a Jan. 31 hearing on Marshall’s motion for a restraining order, ADOC Commissioner John Hamm provided an affidavit the release would be conducted pursuant to the law and in compliance with the victim notification requirement. Montgomery Circuit Judge Jimmy B. Pool is allowing 60 days to monitor the release process.
ABPP Communications Director Matthew Estes said additional individuals will be released in the coming months and placed on electronic monitoring.
“We continue to collaborate with other state agencies to ensure compliance with the law as these individuals are released to our supervision,” Estes said.
As of Dec. 31, 2022, the Bureau monitored a total of 324 individuals via the Bureau’s electronic monitoring program.
Baldwin County State Sen. Chris Elliot also pre-filed a bill on Jan. 31 seeking to push back mandatory releases to only apply to individuals incarcerated on or after Jan. 31, 2030, and attempts to remove language making mandatory release apply retroactively.
Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack told Lagniappe he was notified of nine state inmates who would be released in his area. He said he is unaware if all nine were released in the group of 87, but noted the list included individuals incarcerated on charges ranging from robbery to drugs and relating to incidents dating back to 2003.
“This is the first wave. It will continue each month,” Mack said. “One of the failures is some of these people are being released with no home to go to, no job to go to and no support plan other than ankle monitoring, which will just locate them.”
Instead of “mass releasing” incarcerated individuals, Mack believes the state should focus its energy on re-entry programs to drive-down recidivism rates.
