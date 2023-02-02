Elmore Prison
Elmore Correctional Center

Movements to release more than 400 state inmates early from Alabama prisons were significantly scaled back before a scheduled Tuesday deadline. A South Alabama state senator is now seeking to push back the law another seven years.

Under a new 2021 state law, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) released 87 individuals on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to finish their sentences under the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP). No details were provided on which facilities the inmates were released from or which counties they were being released into. Each released individual was equipped with electronic monitoring devices.

Holman Prison web

William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

