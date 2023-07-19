Following in the footsteps of her grandmother and Detroit-based media icon Diana Lewis, Best Anchor Lenise Ligon is always searching for ways to help those that need it. (Provided)
It’s hard to imagine nightly newscasts in Mobile without Lenise Ligon. The evening anchor for FOX10 has been a staple of the news scene in Alabama’s Port City since 2008 and has received numerous awards from the Alabama Broadcaster’s Association for her reporting.
Were it not for a two-hour phone call with Detroit, Michigan news legend Diana Lewis and urging from her mother and grandmother, Ligon could have taken a much different approach to her future.
Growing up in Detroit, Ligon said she always enjoyed listening to people, but often didn’t enjoy talking. Her mother pushed her to participate in Miss USA pageants, where she would be on stage in front of thousands of attendees. It was during the interview portion of the pageant, where she said she finally found her voice.
“She [her mother] told me you have to find your own voice because if you don’t tell your story, someone else is going to,” Ligon said. “Through pageantry, I learned how to be comfortable in my own skin.”
Wanting to pursue a career where she could listen to people, Ligon initially majored in psychiatry at Michigan State University. She also knew she wanted to do something that helped people after seeing her grandmother spend her entire life lending a hand to those in need.
But it wasn’t until she saw Lewis and her news team at a community arts festival that she knew she wanted to be in the media.
Through her mother’s persistence, Ligon got Lewis’s contact information and later spoke on the phone for hours about a prospective career in television.
“She had never met me and I called her out of the blue,” Ligon said. “The only thing she asked of me was that I promised to pay it forward and be generous with my time and be an advocate for people in such a way that you are presenting information so that they can make good decisions with everything they need to know, but may not have access to.”
That phone call changed Ligon’s life and kickstarted a career in television spanning over two decades.
After graduating from Michigan State, Ligon got her start in media as an entertainment host with a TV station in Detroit before working as a reporter in Youngstown, Ohio, and Saginaw, Michigan. She spent three years as a co-anchor for the morning and noon newscasts with WBTV in Charlotte before Mobile came calling.
Whether it’s college students seeking advice or fellow reporters needing a pep talk, Ligon said she has done her best to live up to the promise she made to Lewis years ago and follow in the footsteps of her grandmother in ensuring she was always helping those that need it the most.
“Every day when I wake up, after my meditation, I ask myself, ‘Who are you and what do you want to be?’” Ligon said. “I try every day to make sure that I’m living up to what my grandmother always wanted me to be and what Diana Lewis asked me to be and that’s to be a helping hand for those who may be in a position where they’re not able to help themselves.”
Ligon is an active member of the National Association for Black Journalists, Impact 100 Baldwin and serves on several boards including the Eastern Shore Art Center, Baller Dream Foundation and Prichard Preparatory School.
Ligon met her husband, Dylan, in middle school and they have been married for 16 years. They have a 16-year-old son, Sidney, and a 10-year-old daughter, Phoenix.
