Whether it was continued progress on making Africatown a tourist destination, an overall reduction in violent crime, issues with Orange Beach schools, or arrests related to theft of Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board funds, 2022 was a busy year in news in the Mobile area.
Embattled Prichard water board deals with arrests, infighting
The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board has had a tough year. News of high water bills and resulting lawsuits gave way to stories of legal woes involving a former manager.
Former PWWSB manager Nia Bradley was arrested in February 2022 on theft charges. Bradley, who's hiring by the PWWSB was controversial, was accused of misspending funds, including using a board-issued credit card on luxuries, like purses, shoes and other items from Gucci and Louis Vuitton.
Her arrest came a day after a federal law enforcement task force raided the offices of the Prichard water board. The raid resulted in the hauling off of dozens of boxes of evidence and electronic devices related to an investigation into allegations of fraud and financial abuse.
Later in February, local law enforcement searched Bradley’s home near Semmes and found boxes of high-end merchandise, electronics, shoes and other items. At the time then-Chief Deputy District Attorney Keith Blackwood claimed, if not all, then most of the items seized were purchased with stolen water board funds.
In April, Mobile County District Attorney Ashely Rich sought to formally seize those items.
In June, Nia Bradley and her husband Anthony faced a first court hearing. District Court Judge Zackary Moore allowed the theft charges to move forward. Following the hearing, Nia Bradley’s attorney Jason Darley argued the high-end products were considered bonuses and because of that she did nothing wrong.
In mid-November, Rich announced formal charges against both of the Bradleys, as well as both a current and former employee. The PWWSB’s current fiscal services manager Teresa Lewis was indicted on charges of aggravated theft and theft by deception, while former PWWSB Public Service Supervisor Randy Burden was arrested on the same charges. Lewis was later suspended without pay due to the arrest.
While the board would surely like to move on after the arrests, it has been mired in infighting between members for months. This usually involves animated debates featuring two members on one side of an issue and three members on the other.
Some of the debate has been over the work of the woman who initially discovered the fraud. Other disagreements involve complaints over how the monthly meetings are run, debates over finances and other issues.
Most recently, the board has discussed cutting off water to 38 paying customers in the Prichard enclave of Alabama Village. The neighborhood near the Chickasaw border shows evidence of civic neglect, including the burned-out shells of vehicles and homes, as well as grown-up weeds and narrow, worn roadways.
The board is looking to cut the water supply as a way to save money. Alabama Village has an issue with leaks, as the 70-plus-year-old infrastructure has not been well maintained. In total, PWWSB loses more than 60-percent of the water it purchases from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System because of leaks throughout its service area.
At its most recent meeting, current PWWSB Operations Manager Dan McCrory resigned, leaving the board to once again fill the position. At the same meeting one member of the public questioned whether the board should be disbanded. Board attorney Jay Ross said in an interview with Lagniappe he doesn’t believe that will happen and even if it were a possibility, he asked who would take over.
Medical cannabis in Mobile
In the year and a half since the Alabama legislature made medical cannabis legal, it was only a matter of time before the debate hit the local level. That is precisely what happened in November when an ordinance to allow medical marijuana dispensaries was put on the agenda by Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration.
District 6 Councilman Scott Jones made his concerns about dispensaries known early on in the process. One of his main concerns was enforcement. He questioned how police and the court system was supposed to punish those who had marijuana without a prescription, as well as who would regulate the dispensaries themselves.
The state law requires dispensaries to hire full-time security guards, as well as pay for 24/7 surveillance on the premises. Only those with medical cannabis cards will be allowed to possess cannabis and cardholders must submit to having their names placed on an electronic database police can login to at any time.
Despite these failsafes written into the law, Jones and other citizens still had concerns. However, the council approved the measure on a 5-2 vote. District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds joined Jones in dissent. Reynolds had concerns over zoning issues for dispensaries. As written, dispensaries would be allowed in commercial districts in the city and would be treated like pharmacies.
Civic Center
District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said it best after the council approved a plan for the renovation of the Civic Center and redevelopment of the property around it: “I never thought I’d see this in my lifetime.”
There’s no doubt Mobilians felt much the same way. For years, the redevelopment of the 22-acre site seemed to be months away and yet never came to fruition. That’s partly due to indecision by elected officials, but was also due to never finding public support for a plan.
It was no doubt hard to find a solution that pleased downtown business owners, as well as those in decades-old Carnival societies, but the most recent approval of what District 2 Councilman William Carroll calls the “back of the napkin plan,” seems to have all the necessary elements to make most folks happy.
The plan created by Carroll and Jones, who also serves on the Planning Commission, will allow for options to remodel just the Civic Center, or the Civic Center and the adjacent theater. The plan also moves forward with a project for a six-story building that will house the local office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
In addition to the renovation, the new building and an accompanying parking structure, the plan leaves open options for retail, a hotel and restaurants at the location.
LAW & ORDER
By Scott Johnson
On the heels of the Port City’s most deadly year in decades, Mobile county and city leaders both butted heads and made strides in efforts to curb violent crime in 2022.
There were 51 homicides in the city alone in 2021, and the city looked like it was on track to at least repeat that number early in 2022, but murders slowed in the second half of the year. Leaders attributed the ‘21 increase to the impacts of COVID-19, gang violence and a “broken” judicial process. The problems led to a carousel of finger-pointing, with city officials blaming the local judiciary, who in turn laid fault at the feet of prosecutors. The Mobile County District Attorney's office blamed defense attorneys for allegedly exploiting delays and COVID-19 staff shortages in state agencies.
Despite the saber-rattling, developments were pushed forward locally and statewide during the year to put more tools in the hands of law enforcement and the courts. Due to actions made during 2022, Alabama judges will have more discretion regarding how much bail can be issued and who can be denied bail.
In January, the Alabama Supreme Court raised the bond ceiling for non-capital murder from $100,000 to $1.5 million. In November, Alabama voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment enacting Aniah’s Law, which gives judges the ability to deny bond for certain Class A felonies.
After high-profile shootings in March, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and his administration held a press conference criticizing Mobile County’s circuit and district judges for prioritizing bail over the public’s right to safety and for the backlog in cases pending trial.
During that presser, Stimpson announced Mobile secured approval to appoint a special court with three additional judges who have helped move more cases and specifically address the backlog. The local judges held their own press conference to push back against the allegations and argue not only were their hands tied regarding bail but that they are the hardest working court system in the state.
The city of Mobile set aside $5.1 million from its allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to launch the Mobile Police Department’s Project Echo Stop, an initiative seeking to address increases in violent crime. The allocation included $3.5 million to outfit the city with ShotSpotter, which uses a network of gunshot detection sensors and cameras to help alert authorities of incidents. Another $1.6 million was used to fund community-based violence prevention programs, intervention initiatives and after-school programs. The money funds Echo Stop through the end of 2023.
The rollout of Echo Stop has corresponded with a shift in MPD messaging that embraces the terminology of “gang violence,” a description the agency has pushed back on in the past. In June, the department said Echo Stop helped the agency apprehend as many as 44 individuals who self-identified as gang members.
Shotspotter went live in July and quickly revealed hundreds of shootings were going unreported in the city. Information provided in September suggested only 2 percent of shooting events were being reported to local authorities.
Mobile’s homicide investigations for 2022 reflects a slowing in violent crime, though hard numbers will not be available until the beginning of next year. There were 46 homicides announced as of Thursday, Dec. 22. Four of those cases are subject to decisions by a Mobile County grand jury.
Britt becomes Alabama’s first female senator
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, 88, will leave the upper chamber of Congress in January after a 35-year stint. Alabama voters chose to replace him with the state’s first female senator, Katie Britt.
The former Shelby chief of staff and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, Britt’s path to victory took her against North Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, who was endorsed by Donald Trump. Ahead of the June runoff, the former president stripped his blessing from Brooks and put his support behind Britt. She secured the nomination with 63 percent of the vote.
In November, Britt, 40, glided to a general election victory in the deep red state with 67 percent of the vote, defeating Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus.
Africatown leaders preserving past and looking forward
By Kyle Hamrick
Conversations about Africatown’s history and future took place at the local and international level this year, in packed rooms at the Robert L. Hope Community Center and in the frames of a Netflix documentary backed by the Obama family.
Archaeologists spent 10 days in May cataloging the wreck of the Clotilda slave ship, and Mobile City councilors voted to approve a safe zone establishing a buffer between Africatown residences and heavy industry in the city’s unified development code.
Journalist Ben Raines published the history of the ship the Meaher family chartered to illegally import 110 Africans into Mobile as slaves in 1860 in his book “The Last Slave Ship'' in February. Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown showed efforts to preserve Africatown’s heritage and correct decades of harmful industrial development in her film “Descendant” eight months later.
Mobile County Training School alumni, some in their 80s and 90s, revived a tradition they had not seen for 70 years when they held the First Annual Africatown Lantern Walk before Thanksgiving. Despite rain and chilling wind, dozens of people from across the city and the nation honored the memories of Africatown’s founders by carrying lanterns around the community.
Anderson Flen told Lagniappe he and the rest of the alumni look forward to holding the event again next November.
“In spite of all the things they had to go through, they were still able to shine a light and create a ritual that said, ‘In spite of all the negatives, we’re gonna shine a positive light and put people out in the world to change it,’” he said.
After decades of silence from the Meaher family, members of the Clotilda Descendants Association (CDA) were encouraged by the commitment made by the current generation of Meahers, namely Helen and Meg, “to become better partners in the community” in a meeting on Dec. 9.
In addition to a handful of personal items donated by the Meahers to the Africatown Heritage House museum, CDA President Jeremy Ellis, Secretary Clarence Wall Jr. and Treasurer William Green left the discussion with a sense of optimism the family is ready to make things right.
“We are also hopeful that the new generation of Meahers will help improve the poor conditions of Africatown — the long-term results of prior generations’ business decisions,” they wrote in a press release. “We are encouraged that they will become advocates and supporters for a greener, cleaner, healthier and more vibrant Africatown community.”
But Africatown isn’t waiting for someone else to revitalize its community beyond the thriving home of 10,000 people it was in the 1950s. Karlos Finley, the first executive director of the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation, envisions an Africatown full of families and businesses that is economically and environmentally sustainable.
“We’re looking to work together in Africatown to create a community that is going to not only benefit Africatown — benefit Africatown first — but something that will benefit the city, the state, this nation and the world, because this is truly an international story we have,” Finley said at a crowded community meeting in December. “But we want to make sure the community that birthed it is the first in line to take advantage of that.”
Three women to serve Baldwin County in the state House
Republicans Donna Givens, Frances Holk-Jones and Jennifer Fidler will be the first women to represent Baldwin County in Alabama’s House of Representatives when the legislature convenes in April.
Each of them won their seats by margins of more than 80 percent on Election Night, rising to positions previously held by longtime representatives Harry Shiver, Steve McMillan and Joe Faust.
Investing in education to prepare students for college or work, widening access to broadband internet service and improving resources for mental health care are top items on the representatives’ agenda.
“I think Montgomery is going to know that Baldwin County has come to town,” Holk-Jones said.
Novelis to open on South Alabama Mega Site
A decade after the Baldwin County Commission purchased 3,000 acres in Bay Minette for industrial development, Atlanta aluminum manufacturer Novelis broke ground for a new recycling and rolling plant on the site in October.
Local and state officials are optimistic the $2.5 billion project will spark a renaissance in Baldwin County when it opens in 2025.
“Folks here in Bay Minette who thought they might have to leave Bay Minette to get a good job, they can think again,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “Because, y’all, these advanced, high-paying jobs are now right here in ‘L.A.’ — Lower Alabama, that is.”
Orange Beach School System off to rocky start
By Brady Petree
It’s been a year of ups and downs for the Orange Beach City School system.
Achieving a long-desired goal of creating a school system independent from Baldwin County, the City Council voted to approve the separation at its March 15 meeting.
Fast-forward less than 100 days later, the move was complete and the school system was on its own in what was the fastest city school separation in state history, Orange Beach Board of Education President Robert Stuart said.
But one key aspect of the breakaway might have been overlooked as it was reported the system faced a one-of-a-kind financial challenge right out of the gate.
Orange Beach could face an issue with its 10-mill match when it came to the state’s foundation program fund, leaving the school to owe upwards of $7 million to the Alabama Department of Education. Baldwin County School System CFO John Wilson first outlined the possibility of the issue at the system’s budget meeting on Aug. 30.
In a nutshell, the state deducts a certain amount of money based on property values and the deduction for Orange Beach is more than the money it would receive in state funding.
Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, who was an avid proponent of the separation, said the issue was a “unique one” and superintendent Randy Wilkes told Lagniappe that the system is working with the state Department of Education to find a solution to the issue.
How the system will resolve the issue and get their finances in order remains to be seen.
In the first week of school as an independent system, the school landed in hot water over several issues, drawing criticism from parents of students.
At a back-to-school assembly, comments were made regarding the dress code for students. One employee conducting the meeting allegedly said that boys “could not control their hormones,” suggesting that girls should adhere to the dress code more strictly than the males in their class.
Parent Sarah McAleer said the ideology within the school system is outdated and if continued, could lead the system to a bad place.
“I am tired of this antiquated thinking in Orange Beach … You can’t just keep perpetuating this idea that boys are just being silly boys,” McAleer said.
Wilkes issued an apology to anyone offended by the comments, but claimed there was misinformation about the situation and that some of the comments were taken out of context.
At the same assembly, the system announced a new drug testing policy where students’ hair follicles will be tested for drug use for those looking to participate in extracurricular activities, as well as parking on campus.
McAleer told Lagniappe that she felt as though the policy could have a detrimental impact on students as opposed to helping them.
“By doing this testing, it could take kids away from extracurriculars that they enjoy doing and push them towards other things,” McAleer said.
But despite all of the early issues as a system, Kennon is still a believer in the schools being independent.
“Our city school system has exceeded all of our expectations in every way,” Kennon told Lagniappe. “It was exactly what we needed, which was to be independent. Because we all believe that leadership and education should be managed locally.”
Schools still waiting on stadiums
At the last Mobile County Public School System board meeting for the 2022 calendar year, commissioners approved an expenditure paving the way for six stadiums to be fitted with artificial turf.
While some schools await their stadiums to have the turf implemented, others are still awaiting construction of their venues entirely.
Both Murphy and Williamson High Schools are still without stadiums as the 2022 year comes to a close and each played their home games for the football season at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex.
“We have two stadiums that currently don’t have a stadium, but they are going to get a stadium, it’s just a matter of where they will be,” board member Don Stringfellow said at a board meeting in December. “Murphy is landlocked and there are some issues with the city land at Williamson.”
Those issues include a potential land swap of a parcel of land owned by the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department adjacent from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in order to build a sports complex that could house multiple sports.
Newly sworn-in board member Johnny Hatcher expressed his concerns with the land, claiming people would be forced to cross railroad tracks to reach the stadium. He said his ideal scenario in a land swap would be for the school system to acquire the land next to the stadium as opposed to the land adjacent.
There is also the possibility of the school system continuing to use Ladd-Peebles Stadium to host games for those schools without a stadium. However, the estimated upkeep for Ladd-Peebles would cost close to $1 million annually, Hatcher said
Alumni and parents of current students of Williamson have raised concerns over the lack of a stadium, claiming they are worried the situation could be a precursor for the school eventually being shut down.
However, MCPSS Communications Director Rena Philips said there are no plans to close Williamson and that the school system is still “invested in Williamson High School” moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.