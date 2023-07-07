Africatown Heritage House inside

The exhibit entrance and lobby of the Africatown Heritage House.

 Staff photo

Local leaders endorsed, pastors blessed and African dancers celebrated the Africatown Heritage House at a dedication ceremony Friday morning, before the museum opens to the public on Saturday.

“Clotilda: The Exhibition,” curated and managed by the History Museum of Mobile, traces the West African origins of Africatown through the journey of 110 enslaved people on the Clotilda slave ship in 1860. It opens four years after the slave ship’s discovery in the Mobile River in 2019 and 163 years to the day the Africans arrived in the Azalea City.

Clotilda Exhibit 1

"Clotilda: The Exhibition" focuses on the 110 Africans brought to Mobile as slaves on the Clotilda slave ship in 1860. Much attention is given to the lives they left behind and the lives they made in America.

Dancers with the African Cultural Alliance of Egbe Oya celebrated the Heritage House dedication with a traditional performance.
Clotilda exhibit piece

This piece of timber was recovered from the Clotilda. It is preserved in carefully-regulated water.
Clotilda exhibit wall

This wall records the names of the 110 Africans brought on the Clotilda. Many are still unknown.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.