"Clotilda: The Exhibition" focuses on the 110 Africans brought to Mobile as slaves on the Clotilda slave ship in 1860. Much attention is given to the lives they left behind and the lives they made in America.
Local leaders endorsed, pastors blessed and African dancers celebrated the Africatown Heritage House at a dedication ceremony Friday morning, before the museum opens to the public on Saturday.
“Clotilda: The Exhibition,” curated and managed by the History Museum of Mobile, traces the West African origins of Africatown through the journey of 110 enslaved people on the Clotilda slave ship in 1860. It opens four years after the slave ship’s discovery in the Mobile River in 2019 and 163 years to the day the Africans arrived in the Azalea City.
Cultural artifacts from Africa, pieces of the Clotilda itself and everyday objects owned by Africatown’s founders tell the community’s story with deep context. The exhibit pays great attention to the people who survived slavery and made a new life for themselves in America, and looks forward to a better future for their descendants.
The City of Mobile, the Mobile County Commission and the Alabama Historical Commission partnered with the History Museum of Mobile in March 2020 to build the Heritage House. Representatives from each commended the descendant community and the museum curators for working together to tell a story of tragedy and triumph.
“Let us remember those descendants and residents who spent a lifetime telling the stories and shaping the traditions that are the foundation of this community,” District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said. “It is that foundation upon which we build today.”
Speaking for the Alabama Historical Commission, board member Pat Edington said the Clotilda is a local example of America’s larger role in the transatlantic slave trade.
“The scientific identification of the Clotilda is a profound discovery of tangible evidence of slavery,” she said. “The Clotilda brings the tragedy of slavery into focus while witnessing the triumph and resiliency of the human spirit in overcoming the horrific crime that led to the establishment of Africatown.”
Rep. Adline Clark, D-Mobile, said she toured the Heritage House Thursday with relatives who are Clotilda descendants and felt honored to follow the women through it.
“As we were leaving, Mrs. Lee said it has been well worth the wait for Africatown Heritage House and for this exhibit,” Clarke said, thanking Ludgood for her work on the museum. “I agree wholeheartedly.”
The Africatown Heritage House is one of the greatest things to happen to the city of Mobile, District 2 Councilman William Carroll said.
“Now that we have an anchor of heritage in this community, that anchors a time, a point in space, a point in time in the United States that an atrocity happened, it gives them an opportunity to have a heritage that they can trace back,” he said. “It starts here with this anchor, but as we move forward through time, into the future this will just be the anchor that hooks the links of the chains to where we continue to revitalize this community step by step.”
An egungun dance and blessing performed by the African Cultural Alliance of Egbe Oya recognized the contributions of Africatown’s forebears and prepared the museum to receive guests. One of the performers poured a libation prayer to bless the ground.
The exhibit itself begins in West Africa, displaying furniture, jewelry and ritualistic objects similar to ones that the 110 Africans captured on Clotilda used. Panels on the walls tell the stories of people like Cudjo Lewis and Zuma Livingston, among the people brought to Mobile as slaves.
Meg Fowler, Ph.D., the director of the History Museum of Mobile, said the museum is built on the work of Africatown scholars Sylvianne Diouf and Hannah Durkin, with oral histories collected from the community and the work of Zora Neale Hurston.
From there, viewers learn about Mobile and Alabama’s role in the slave trade and pre-Civil War America, and how Timothy Meaher and Captain William Foster illegally imported the Africans decades after the United States exited the transatlantic slave trade.
Panels further into the museum discuss how the Africans survived slavery and founded their own community in 1865. Bills of land sales, copies of newspapers, a journal, pictures of the Mobile County Training School and other records illustrate the story. A wall lists the names of the 110 Africans, with many still unknown.
Iron bolts and pine wood pieces of various sizes recovered from the Clotilda sit in tanks of water in the museum’s next to last display. Fowler said the water in these cases is chemically regulated to preserve the conditions of the Mobile River as much as possible and keep the pieces intact.
The final exhibit brings visitors into present day Africatown, with a challenge given to help make the community better.
Clotilda descendant Darron Patterson called it “a great exhibit” that emotionally moved him many times. He said he never thought he would see Africatown’s story told this way while he grew up in the community.
“Walking the halls of this community, everybody was your family,” Patterson said. “To see this, it’s good.”
