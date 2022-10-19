As the provost and vice president of academic affairs for Gwynedd Mercy University in Pennsylvania, Mary H. Van Brunt has received countless calls over the years regarding administrative jobs with colleges across the country.
While most of the calls she has received were simply due diligence by headhunting firms, one call from a firm on behalf of Spring Hill College (SHC) kicked off a lengthy process that led to a historic hiring.
When hired after being offered the job on Sept. 29, Van Brunt became the first woman president in the 200-year history of the college.
“As the provost, I get calls all the time. I think they have us on a search list,” Van Brunt told Lagniappe. “But the search process for a president is quite lengthy and I had heard about Spring Hill College’s opening back in May and then a search firm contacted me. I looked at the presidential profile and I thought it sounded great. I loved the mission, the location and everything just sounded great.”
While the distinction of being the first woman president in the history of the college holds significant merits in its own right, Van Brunt views her hiring as another step toward progress in the college’s lengthy history.
“Right now, only 30 percent of presidents in higher education are female,” she said. “And so nationally, the needle is moving. But one of the things that drew me to Spring Hill College is that they are on the forefront of several things. The college admitted women in 1932 and had the first female graduates in 1937. They were the first college in Alabama to desegregate in 1954 and had the first African American woman to graduate in the state as well. To me, this is just another way that SHC is making history and I am excited and thrilled to be a part of it.”
One of the primary issues Van Brunt will have to deal with during her tenure at Spring Hill is improving enrollment numbers, which had been on the decline before the most recent class of undergraduates.
“Enrollment is something that all private colleges are struggling with right now,” she said. “And while Spring Hill College has seen a decrease in enrollment, this most recent class had an 8 percent increase. And it’s great we have this increase but there is a lot of room for growth and improvement as well.”
As for how she plans to make the aforementioned growth and improvement happen, Van Brunt said she hopes to combine her passion for traveling with the Spring Hill College alumni base, as well as building out the relationships between the college and the community.
“I’m looking forward to meeting leaders in Mobile and discussing some partnerships and seeing what Spring Hill College can do for them and what they can do for us,” she said. “The college has a really strong and passionate alumni base across the country and I am hoping to be able to travel and engage with some of our alumni because they can directly impact recruitment for the college.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is engaged to his fiancé Stacy Mandru and they have one cat named Poppy who naturally rules the roost.
