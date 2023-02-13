The Academy Awards are still a few weeks away, but that didn’t stop a local church from rolling out the red carpet on Friday night for some of Mobile’s finest.
In collaboration with Tim Tebow’s “A Night to Shine” prom program, which is held annually on the Friday before Valentine’s Day, Dayspring Baptist Church hosted the event aimed to give those with special needs a prom-like experience they otherwise might not be able to have.
After partnering with the program to host in-person proms in 2019 and 2020, the event had to be moved to a virtual prom in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event was the first in-person since the 2021 virtual prom.
Daysprings Pastor Lee Hanks said the event hosted over 200 guests from the ages of 14 and up, with the help of almost 400 volunteers from the local community.
Hanks said the opportunity to host the event and give one night where the special needs community can experience a normal prom makes the night worthwhile.
“This is just an opportunity for us to have an event where we can show them that they are valued and they are a valued individual and to be able to celebrate them with a prom-like experience,” Hanks said. “This is a night just for them and it’s just nice to be able to set a night aside for them. This is a community event. Local businesses, schools and colleges have come out to support us tonight and it's great to see the outpouring of support for an event like this.”
To kick off the night, attendees were introduced one-by-one to thunderous applause and cheering by volunteers as they walked down the red carpet, posing for the cameras following them into the church gym where they were able to dance and enjoy the night.
In addition to the typical prom night activities, attendees were able to do karaoke, visit a professional photo booth, get their hair and makeup done by professionals and take a ride in a limousine.
If attendees began to feel as though they were overwhelmed by the party environment, a sensory room with service animals at the ready was also available.
Volunteers from local schools and colleges were given a “buddy” to escort down the red carpet and help chaperone the entire night, making sure the attendees had a safe, fun evening.
University of South Alabama student Amber DeRamus volunteered as one of the “buddies” who made sure the night went smoothly for her buddy.
Partnered with her buddy Steven Hannah Jr., DeRamus said the opportunity to give back to the special needs community is something that hits a little closer to home than it might for others.
“Being able to come here and volunteer for an event like this, it’s really just amazing,” DeRamus said. “I have a sister with Down syndrome and so this is one of those events that really stands out to me. But it’s really special for this organization to get things together and give back to this community of people who may not typically get the attention that they deserve and give them a night like this.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
