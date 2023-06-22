Tucked away behind a fenced-in parking lot just off Church Street sits a small warehouse filled with high-tech, cutting-edge equipment.
The building isn’t hiding any secret experiments or government operations. Instead, it serves as the home for the Mobile Makerspace, a local nonprofit organization serving as a host for those in the general public who love tinkering, but may not have a way to pursue their interests.
From 3D printers to laser etchers to woodworking machinery, the space has something for just about everyone looking to take their hobbies to the next level.
A self-proclaimed lifelong tinkerer, Makerspace founder Rick Green began using a soldering iron for projects at the age of 7 and started programming computers at 11. After serving in the military, working in electronics and programming, he worked his way up from an IT bench technician to a manager and is currently intent on becoming a professor at the University of South Alabama.
Despite his long history with tinkering and the never-ending quest to always find a project to work on, Green said the thought to create a place like Makerspace didn’t come to him until he attempted to cook a slab of meat to perfection.
“I spent a year trying to perfect smoking ribs,” Green said. “Then my smoker wasn’t getting up to temperature long enough and I found it was an airflow issue.”
Green spent the next few weeks constructing a system for his smoker that would allow him to monitor, control and track the airflow of his smoker from anywhere in the world via his phone. After searching online for a solution, he found the key to the project: a small computer chip called an Arduino, which essentially operates as the “brains” of robots.
From there, Green saw the need for a larger space for himself and others to work on whatever projects came to mind. So he called up a few friends from college with the idea for Makerspace, and the rest is history.
The venue is open to the general public, but requires either a monthly or yearly membership. Prospective members are taken on a tour of the facility and must fill out an application and sign liability waivers. Once approved, members can only work when a host, or veteran member, is on location. After proving they can operate the machinery safely and effectively, they are then granted 24/7 access.
Green said members come from all walks of life, ranging from engineers to artists to college students and professors.
“Everyone here has a story and you would be surprised how many of those stories there are here in Mobile,” Green said. “This place is open to anyone who likes to tinker or maybe doesn’t have the room or the money to get the appropriate equipment. … We have people who get off work and then come down here and work until 2 in the morning.”
While membership dues go toward paying the bills so Makerspace can continue to keep its doors open, the organization operates without pocketing any cash.
So, how does a warehouse chock full of top-tier equipment survive without turning a profit?
According to Green, the answer is simple: All members pitch in and lend or donate equipment, materials and other necessities needed to keep Makerspace pressing on. For instance, Green lent both of his personal 3D printers, which can be used by any member of the group.
“We don’t make any money off of this,” Green said. “Every one of us pays to be here and we pool all of our resources together.”
While a majority of the members of Makerspace hail from Mobile and Baldwin counties, the group isn’t restricted to those living along Alabama’s coast.
A woodworker for four decades, Minnesota native Sue Vogan stopped by the Makerspace while traveling through the area.
Vogan creates artwork using items she’s collected from the wilderness such as seashells, pinecones and driftwood. She said Makerspace provided her an opportunity to pursue her hobbies while on the road without having to worry about lugging her machinery across the country.
“The people here are wonderful and they’ve got an incredible wood shop here as well,” Vogan said. “Before I leave Minnesota, I always try to look for places like these that have all of the equipment I need. And this place is just the bomb.”
