‘A powerful example for why our system of justice exists’

AltaPointe patient awarded $7M after sexual assault

Attorneys for the family of a psychiatric patient awarded a multimillion dollar verdict last week say the ruling is a proverbial wellness check on South Alabama’s largest and rapidly expanding mental health provider.

On Wednesday, March 1, a Mobile County jury found that AltaPointe Health Systems was liable for a combined $7 million in damages to the patient's family after he was sexually assaulted by another patient, neither of whom will be named for privacy reasons.

BayPointe AltaPointe Sign
AltaPointe

Via Prweb.com
BayPointe Hospital AltaPointe

BayPointe Hospital in Mobile (Via AltaPointe Health)
