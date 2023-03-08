Attorneys for the family of a psychiatric patient awarded a multimillion dollar verdict last week say the ruling is a proverbial wellness check on South Alabama’s largest and rapidly expanding mental health provider.
On Wednesday, March 1, a Mobile County jury found that AltaPointe Health Systems was liable for a combined $7 million in damages to the patient's family after he was sexually assaulted by another patient, neither of whom will be named for privacy reasons.
During a two-and-a-half-day trial, attorneys for the victim argued in Mobile County Circuit Court that in November 2019 their client was unsupervised when another patient was allowed to enter his room, lock the door and assault him. The jury deliberated for two and a half hours before awarding the plaintiff $3 million in compensatory damages and $4 million in punitive damages.
Plaintiff attorneys Bryan Comer and Lacey Smith, with Tobias & Comer law firm, said in interviews and a statement the decision sends a loud message to the health care system that breaches in standards of care cannot be tolerated. They said AltaPointe failed to protect their client and AltaPointe’s staff response was “repulsive” and “abhorrent.” Those responses included putting their client in disciplinary isolation following the incident, calling him slurs and not having him examined by a healthcare provider for 22 hours.
Through its “extensive” network of two psychiatric hospitals, 20 outpatient behavioral clinics, and five health centers, AltaPointe provides an estimated 1 million behavioral and primary care services annually to 45,000 Alabama residents every year, according to its website.
Comer and Smith said on a micro scale, there are clearly “good people” who work for AltaPointe Health, but the verdict should give pause to review if the system is allocating its resources appropriately to ensure standards of care are followed.
They also said the decision is a sign of a justice system that can hold large organizations in check when they fail.
“AltaPointe is not only the biggest fish in the pond, it’s the only fish in the pond,” Comer said. “When a vulnerable person who is victimized in the worst way possible can bring the AltaPointes of the world into court and to hold them accountable, and for a jury to render a verdict that says it’s not OK what happened, I think it’s a powerful example for why our system of justice exists — because that’s the only way change can happen.”
‘My son will get better help’
The victim’s mother, Sharon Roy, told Lagniappe she did all she could to find help for her son with Asperger syndrome. AltaPointe, she found, was the only option available with Medicaid.
Her son was being treated at the BayPointe Hospital, a child psychiatric facility owned and operated by AltaPointe in West Mobile, when he was sexually assaulted by another resident in November 2019.
A representative from AltaPointe called Roy to report that a staff member walked into the room and found her son and another patient naked in bed together.
“They said they were putting my son in observation,” Roy said. “That made me think that he had done something wrong. Then my son called and told me what had happened to him — he was the victim. I immediately called a friend with a car and made plans to get him.”
Roy described her 22-year-old son as having the mind of an 11-year-old in a grownup body.
“He loves wrestling and WWE and is talkative and sweet,” Roy said. “He trusts everybody and doesn’t see bad in anyone.”
After the assault, she said, her son no longer acted like himself.
“He didn’t want anyone looking at him or touching him,” she said. “If they did, he would hit them. He didn’t want me to hug him.”
Roy said the mental health system failed her family. She said she also felt like she failed her son by allowing the assault to happen; she had to find a way to fight for him.
“That is my child,” Roy said. “A mother fights for her children because nobody else will.”
She started praying, and a member of her church told her to contact Comer.
“The first time I met with Mr. Comer, I told him I wanted to make sure this doesn’t happen to another child or another mother,” she said. “Horrible things came out in the trial that I didn't know. It was painful, but there was relief with the verdict. My son will get better help.
“I am glad justice was served. It’s time for things to change with AltaPointe and for kids to get the mental health care they need.”
‘Appalling evidence’
Attorneys Comer and Smith told Lagniappe the case was filled with “appalling” evidence.
Comer said his client had a recent history of sexually inappropriate thoughts, behavior and attraction. A psychiatric director of Children’s Hospital New Orleans, who testified on behalf of the plaintiff, said that with this history, the patient should have been placed on “constant visual observation” and staff members should not have left him unattended.
Instead, Comer said the patient was placed on “Q-15,” where staff were supposed to conduct check-ins every 15 minutes. However, observation logs produced as evidence show there were stretches as long as six hours during the patient’s stay where no check-ins would take place.
Comer said on the day of the attack, his client was placed in his room around 7 p.m., and during an hour-and-15-minute gap in observation a second patient was able to leave a nearby room, enter his client’s room and lock the door.
A nurse later returned to the floor and found the second patient had left his room. Video footage shows the nurse immediately going to the victim’s room. A report written by the nurse stated, “Saw other consumer on top of my kid in his bed. Other consumer on top, neither wearing pants.”
Comer said this nurse attempted to walk this back during his testimony and say the note meant the other patient was simply “on top of the bed.”
Instead of seeking immediate medical care, Comer said, BayPointe staff removed both patients from the room and put his client in a “timeout room” as a disciplinary measure. Comer said his client testified at trial that staff called him a “f-ggot” as they left him there.
Comer said his client was forced to change his clothes and stay in the timeout room “until further notice.” He said it wasn’t until 11 a.m. the next morning — 15 hours after the incident — that staff members entered a health order for a rape exam to be conducted at USA Health Univeristy Hospital. However, the exam wasn’t conducted until 5 p.m., meaning the examination occurred 22 hours later. The results of that examination were positive for sexual penetration, according to the original complaint.
Comer said by the time of examination his client had changed his clothes, brushed his teeth, urinated and defecated, and AltaPointe’s defense counsel attempted to argue there was no physical evidence of rape.
During the trial, Comer said an AltaPointe psychiatrist testified two patients having consensual sex is not a breach of its standards of care at the facility.
‘Victim blaming’
Both plaintiff lawyers said they were shocked by the strategy taken by AltaPointe’s defense team during the trial, which they described as “inflammatory.”
The defense counsel included attorneys Gary Trawick and Christine Monaco of Slaten Law P.C. in Montgomery. Neither attorney responded to an email message requesting more information.
Plaintiff attorney Lacey Smith said she spent 13 years practicing law with an insurance defense firm where she would represent nurses and doctors against medical malpractice lawsuits, and transferred fields to her current firm just four months ago. She said the stance taken by AltaPointe’s defense counsel was “shocking” and was built on victim blaming and shaming.
“In my experience, when there is a patient death or something horrible happens, you don’t attack them,” Smith said. “That was not how they approached this.”
She said defense attorneys attempted to portray their client as a violent person and a sexual deviant, despite BayPointe staff opting not to place him under heightened security measures.
“Rather than defending their treatment, they chose to attack our client,” Smith said. “Perhaps they knew they couldn't defend their treatment.”
Comer said in opening statements the defense attempted to deny that his client was mentally incapacitated, despite his legal status under a guardian and the court ruling otherwise.
“He doesn’t have the capacity to sue or be sued,” Comer said. “He sure as hell can’t consent to sex, can’t marry and can’t enter into contracts.”
The victim was also accused of lying and making up facts about the assault. Comer said, and the defense attorney further argued, if the assault happened the patient could have fought back given his history of violent behavior, but he didn’t. At one point, Comer said, the defense invoked his client’s past of viewing gay pornography, ultimately “implying he wanted to have sex.”
Taking the stand
Comer and Smith said their client took the stand for 10 minutes and delivered a powerful testimony recalling the incident before the jury.
“He testified that he went to his room and that when he was in there, this other kid came into the room. The other kid put his ‘thing’ in his butt, and that it hurt. When they got him out of the room, they took him to timeout room and a behavioral aide called him a ‘f-ggot,’” Comer said.
On cross-examination, Comer said the AltaPointe defense lawyers attempted to suggest his client’s mother had filed the lawsuit with ulterior motives and brought up the fact that the victim did not live with his mother.
“He said, ‘No, sir. But I love my mama very much,’” Comer said, adding that the response caused an emotional response among jurors.
Outcomes
According to the plaintiff attorneys, the money awarded to their client will be directed for use on his behalf and will ensure he receives high-quality mental health treatment. They said he is currently being treated at an undisclosed inpatient center.
AltaPointe Health CEO Tuerk Schlesinger said the health care system disagrees with the jury’s decision and plans to file an appeal.
According to a statement provided to Lagniappe, Schlesinger said, “We sympathize with the patient and their family. This incident, as alleged, is not something any of us would allow to happen. As heartbreaking as these allegations are, we must also recognize that the challenges we face in mental health are vast and complicated. We respectfully disagree with the decision by the jury and will be appealing this verdict.”
Comer and Smith said they look forward to defending the case on appeal and noted their damages will accrue interest while it is being processed.
Comer said there was no interest by AltaPointe in attempting to reach a settlement or admit wrongdoing. Instead, he said the health system “doubled down” on its assertion that it was not liable.
“The way they defended this was exactly how AltaPointe wanted to defend it,” Comer said. “They were flippant, and this is saying to them, ‘You've got to change.’”
As AltaPointe continues to grow and acquire smaller health care clinics, Smith said, the verdict should ultimately be a warning to AltaPointe that it needs to maintain its standards and precautions as they are vital for the community.
“The people of Alabama, and across the country, need to have assurance that their children are safe when seeking much-needed mental health care,” Smith said. “What happened to our client should never happen to another child in AltaPointe’s care or anyone else’s. The punitive damages, in this case, were necessary to punish AltaPointe and say this is completely unacceptable in our community or anywhere.”
Sharp criticism
Last week’s jury verdict led District 6 Mobile City Councilman Scott Jones to sharply criticize AltaPointe during a comments portion of the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, March 7. Among other comments, Jones recounted the details of the case and called for the ousting of CEO Schlesinger.
“The issue here isn’t about this case, it’s about the culture at AltaPointe,” he said.
Jones, who has previously spoken out against AltaPointe as having a monopoly on mental health services, suggested similar incidents have occurred at AltaPointe facilities since November 2019 and the system “failed” to implement changes to prevent future attacks.
Jones said he has shared the verdict on social media and received feedback from other parents that their children and dependents have experienced similar things.
“How many more stories will have to be heard until this problem is fixed?” he said.
Jones took aim at Schlesinger and his statement following the verdict, criticizing him for maintaining that the complaint remains an allegation.
“Is this what we think is worthy of a CEO? I don’t know of any corporation or institution in the United States that would accept this out of their CEO,” Jones said, adding that “the buck stops at the top” and that “leadership demands accountability.”
Jones requested city and county officials join his call for Schlesinger’s removal and said local state legislators have already committed to doing so.
“This must stop, and the only way to get it to stop is to deal with it from a leadership perspective,” Jones said.
