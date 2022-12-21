Mario Yow Sr. remembers the holiday seasons from his youth with a lot of fondness and a little bit of curiosity.
Celebrating Christmas with family included a large dinner spread, spending time with loved ones and other traditions. One part of the holiday tradition he remembers most is making the annual trip to the mall to see Santa Claus with hopes he was good enough to merit a place on Santa’s nice list.
But as he remembers those Christmas trips to the mall from his youth, there was one thing that was always missing — a Santa Claus who looked like him.
“I can’t ever recall seeing a Black Santa Claus when I was younger,” Yow said. “I always wondered if there were two Santas and then I started getting older and began wondering if there was a Santa for every race. But I wasn’t sure because the only one I ever saw was the White Santa at the mall.”
Now, at age 44, Yow is able to answer the same question he asked as a child for the next generation of Black children.
For the past month, Yow has been working and making appearances as Black Santa Claus, giving Black children representation among the holidays’ most prestigious figures. While Black Santa Clauses are slowly becoming more mainstream around the holidays, a majority of Santas around the country are still White.
According to a nationwide survey performed in 2021 by National Santa called the “Red Suit Survey,” out of 372 responses from Santas across America, only 2 responded they were African American or Black. Of the responses, 288 — or just over 75 percent — claimed they were Caucasian or White.
As he attempts to carve out a place as Black Santa in the Mobile area, part of the job is explaining to children how a Black Santa Claus is possible even though most Santa Clauses in the media continue to be portrayed predominantly as White.
“A lot of kids are unsure and surprised, because in a lot of picture books and everything, all you ever see is a White Santa Claus,” Yow said. “They’ll look at me and then they’ll look at their parents because they can’t believe that I’m Santa Claus. Then once their parents nod and tell them I’m really Santa, they run up to me and just hug me with no problem.”
When he began this journey as a Black Santa Claus, Yow was unsure how he would bridge the connection between White and Black Santa Claus.
The explanations parents tell their kids have varied for the most part, but the best explanation he has heard came from a parent who explained to their child Black Santa and White Santa are brothers.
“I’ve had kids go up to their parents and say, ‘I thought Santa Claus was White,’ and this one mom explained to her kids that every race has their own Santa Claus, but there’s no wrong Santa,” Yow said. “She said it didn’t matter if you run across a White, Black, Asian or Jamaican Santa Claus because they’re all the same. She basically said that because the world is so big, you have to have different races of Santa to cover everybody. And I was really glad she explained it like that.”
Not only is Yow making a difference in the lives of Black children he sees, but children of all races are getting a chance to see Santa Claus can exist in different races.
In an attempt to both expand his Santa enterprise and spread holiday cheer to more children, Yow organized a picture day with Santa at Mardi Gras Park on Dec. 10. At the event, Yow had his first encounter as Santa Claus with a White child.
Admittedly nervous and unsure of how the experience would go and how the child would respond to a Black Santa, Yow said, after a few waves back and forth and with the encouragement of the child’s parents, that was enough to convince the child he was indeed the real St. Nick.
“I honestly wasn’t sure how it would go,” Yow said. “In my mind, it was good to go downtown because you were going to have all kinds of people down there, but I really didn’t expect something like that to happen. That first experience was really special.”
While giving children the ultimate Christmas experience in visiting with Santa Claus is one of the primary reasons why Yow dons the crimson-colored suit, he’s also hopeful there is an underlying experience kids will take from visiting with him.
Once their lists are heard and he renders a verdict as to whether they made his naughty or nice list, Yow said he hopes he has made a difference in the way they view race moving forward.
“Children aren’t born racist; it’s something that’s taught to them,” Yow said. “So if these kids are seeing me as Santa and I tell them that the White Santa Claus is my brother and things like that, then that gives them the ideology that I’m a brother with whoever, regardless of skin color. And hopefully, that keeps kids off the racist path.”
Becoming Santa Claus
Over the course of his 44 years Yow has worn plenty of hats in his professional life.
A chef by trade, a state constable, and the owner of both a security business and entertainment business, it’s fair to say there’s not much life could throw the way of the Happy Hill native that would make him nervous.
But according to Yow, the most nerve-wracking and taxing job he has performed to date has been playing the role of St. Nick.
“I wasn’t sure how it was going to turn out because I was really nervous if I’m being honest,” Yow said. “I thought, ‘Here I am, 44 years old and I didn’t know if I could do it.’ I mean we used to go see Santa in the mall and all we did was take a picture and then we were gone. But this was different.”
Yow was first approached by a friend about being Santa Claus at a breakfast with Santa event held at the Dearborn YMCA. Yow was certainly open to the idea of being Santa Claus — while naturally sporting a white beard for the role, which he encourages children to pull on to ensure its authenticity — but he was missing the most vital piece of being Santa Claus.
He needed a suit.
Luckily, a friend provided one and Yow agreed to be Santa for the day.
While he had everything he needed, he said he wasn’t sure what to expect or what it would require him to do. After all, this wasn’t your typical picture at the mall with Santa gig Yow remembered so fondly from his youth.
Despite the nervousness he felt, once he arrived at the Dearborn YMCA fully dressed in the Santa outfit, he took one look at himself in the mirror and knew there was a resemblance. And more importantly, he saw an opportunity to provide Black children with something he had longed for as a child — a Black Santa Claus.
Yow said after he had taken between 40 to 50 pictures with the children at the YMCA, he began to see the impact he was having on them and soon thereafter, he realized being Santa Claus might not be a one-time thing.
“Children were just coming up to me and hugging me and some of the children were telling me ‘yes sir’ and ‘no sir’ when they weren’t even saying that to their own parents and that impact just hit me,” Yow said. “After the pictures and everything, I went back to a little room they had for me and I just looked in the mirror and I thought to myself that this might be something I need to keep doing. And so I decided right then and there that I was going to keep doing it.”
Since the event at the YMCA, Yow has quickly established himself as one of the go-to Santas for events in not just the Mobile area, but throughout the Southeast despite this being his first year dressing up.
Yow said he has had offers from Florida, Georgia and Tennessee to attend events dressed as Santa Claus. While he said he has had to decline the offers this year as he continues to build out his services as Santa, he hopes he can accept those offers in the years to come once he establishes a better system.
Thus far, Yow has made 30 visits as Santa and has the whole week of Christmas booked with appearances, including working on Christmas Eve until 10 p.m.
As for the services Yow provides, he attends schools, nursing homes, group homes and other venues dressed as Santa Claus, providing the usual photo-ops and listening to the long lists of gifts from those hoping he will deem them good enough to get their lists fulfilled on Christmas Eve.
However, Yow has begun to branch out from the typical Santa Claus duties. He has recorded videos on his phone requested by parents of children who are on the fence about Santa Claus existing, in addition to even going so far as to record a video on a parent’s Ring doorbell, just to show their child Santa was checking in to see if they had been naughty or nice.
Yow has even come up with a package for parents to choose from which can include in-house services where he shows up on Christmas Eve and pretends to put out presents.
Charges for his services vary depending on time and transportation, but in-house services typically cost $75 and include a half-hour visit.
“Nowadays, we have a lot of children who are not actually getting a chance to be children,” Yow said. “They’re growing up too fast and not believing in some of the things we used to believe in when we were their age. So this is hopefully giving them a reminder to be good so they can get those things they want for Christmas.”
As he continues to get his name out to the public to expand his services, Yow said the hope is he can build a sort of Santa Claus coalition to help make a larger impact.
“I told a couple of co-workers that when the new year comes around, I’m going to start putting some money back and invest it into my Santa Claus thing and try to get a coalition of men with white beards that would be interested in doing it,” Yow said.
While he is in need of more Santas to help fill his busy holiday schedule, Yow said, not just anyone can be Santa. It takes a lot of love, understanding and holiday cheer to be a worthy Santa Claus.
“You’ve gotta find people that have both a love for Christmas and have the want to inspire the children,” Yow said. “You’ve gotta have that real love because there’s so many children you come across. You may have some bad-mannered children, some children may have autism and things like that and you have to know how to deal with those kinds of situations.”
Yow said he has had a few people interested in joining as Santa so far, but most people are only willing to be one of Santa’s helpers or the Grinch.
The most popular gift being asked for this year so far, according to Yow, are virtual reality headsets, which is what his own daughter has asked for.
Finding the Christmas spirit
While Yow is certainly getting into the holiday spirit this season, that hasn’t always been the case for the man filling in as jolly ol’ St. Nick.
After his mother — who always made a large dinner spread for the entire family to enjoy and loved the Christmas season — passed away, Yow’s passion for the holiday seemingly passed along with her.
In the 18 years since his mother’s death, Yow said he would often go out of his way to avoid Christmas, as things just weren’t the same.
“I was 26 when my mother passed and she was always big on Christmas,” Yow said. “She used to cook for the entire family and after she passed, losing my mom was a hard pill to swallow and it’s still hard to deal with 18 years later, especially this time of year.”
Christmas might not be the same as it was years ago for Yow, but he is slowly but surely returning to feeling the way about the holidays he once did as a child.
With every photo opportunity he has, and every in-house visit he makes, the Christmas spirit is returning to a man looking to make Christmas enjoyable and representative for everyone. And according to him, he has the children and parents to thank for that.
“I just got out of the Christmas spirit and the holidays just weren’t the same,” Yow said. “So being around the children and seeing the joy I bring to both them and their families, it really kind of awakened the Christmas spirit in me again. I’m thankful for the children because I know I’m bringing them joy and creating lasting memories for them. But it’s also helping me get back into the Christmas spirit.”
Playing Santa has also presented a challenge at home. With 10 children, Yow has found himself having to explain himself to his own kids.
“I went out to eat with my 9-year-old daughter and the waitress — who had seen me out at an event as Santa Claus — asked my daughter what she thought about me being Santa Claus,” Yow said. “She really found out when she was going through my phone and found pictures of me as Santa so now she’s unsure whether to call me Daddy or Santa.”
This Christmas season has certainly given Yow more to look forward to during the holidays, but if there’s one thing he’s looking forward to putting behind him for at least the next 11 months, it is part of the Santa ensemble he has to wear.
“The boots are the hardest part of the costume,” Yow said. “Altogether it takes me about 30 minutes to get into costume because the chaps you have to put over the shoes is difficult. And man, that hat gets your head pretty hot, pretty quick, too.”
