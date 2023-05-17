On Wednesday morning, a Mobile County District judge granted a Mobile County sheriff’s deputy facing criminal charges permission to leave the state on “personal business,” but the request was quickly withdrawn after his attorney was asked if that business was taking a cruise.
Mobile County District Judge Zack Moore permitted an oral request by ex-deputy Daniel Holifield to leave the state for eight days on “personal business,” dismissing the objections by the Mobile County District Attorney’s office. That request was rescinded a short time later after a Lagniappe reporter asked Holifield’s attorney Denis Knizley whether a source’s tip stating the former deputy intended to take a cruise was correct.
Holifield, a 28-year veteran with the sheriff’s office and manager of its fleet, is charged with 14 felonies for falsifying official documents, stealing forfeited drug vehicles and “cheating” MCSO’s overtime system. He was Mobile County’s highest-earning public service employee in 2022, with an income of $237,000 — $149,000 of which was overtime pay.
Holifield was arrested in early April and released on a $52,500 bond. His case is currently pending a decision by a grand jury.
Outside of the courtroom following the hearing, Knizely was asked about the cruise, but declined to comment on the matter. A subsequent court order indicated Holifield would be traveling to an undisclosed location from May 26 to June 3. A status hearing was also scheduled for June 8.
However, in a follow-up phone call conversation, Knizely said he would immediately withdraw the request following questions by the media and the possibility of “adverse publicity” due to the granted motion.
Asked if he could confirm if the trip was a cruise, Knizely offered a simple “no comment.”
The order was reversed by Moore within three hours of granting the initial request.
The DA’s Office also declined to comment on the nature of the trip, deferring comment to Knizely. DA spokeswoman Tara Zieman reiterated that Moore granted the leave over the prosecutor’s objections.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.