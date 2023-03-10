One suspect arrested following an early-morning hydrant heist Thursday has a two-decades-old connection to an infamous New Orleans murder.
Officers with the Mobile Police Department apprehended Keith McNeil Haley, 43, and Karla Nicole Frye, 39, around 5:30 a.m. on March 9, after the agency was alerted to suspicious activity outside of the Regions Bank on Schillinger Road South involving the theft of a fire hydrant.
Police were able to flag and locate a vehicle associated with the suspects, and discovered the hydrant in their possession. Also in their possession were drugs and a gun.
Both individuals are now facing charges for first-degree theft of property. Frye is being charged with additional counts of drug possession. Police have not disclosed why the two wanted to steal a fire hydrant.
The oddity of the hydrant theft was only compounded by Frye’s criminal record. It includes a conviction for negligent homicide when she was 19 years old, her part in the murder of 34-year-old Shawn Johnson in New Orleans.
In July 2003, Johnson was found dead in the hot tub of his hotel room in New Orleans, where he had been struck over the head with a champagne bottle, drowned and robbed.
According to press reports at the time, Johnson had been at the after-hours bar The Dungeon on Bourbon Street, where he met a group of “gothic” kids from Florida, including Frye, who was nicknamed “Never,” her boyfriend, Kriss “Worry” Lane, 24, and, Benjamin Anthony, 24, and a fourth person nicknamed “Deardre.”
Johnson had been in town as a lighting designer for a local Microsoft convention and invited the group back to his hotel to enjoy drinks and continue partying. At some point, the party ended when Lane struck Johnson over the head with the bottle and then held his head under the water until he stopped moving.
Both Frye and Lane were arrested days later in Bradenton, Florida, after police received a tip that a man had been bragging about murdering someone in New Orleans.
According to the Associated Press, Frye was charged with second-degree murder. Her case was the last to go to criminal trial prior to Hurricane Katrina and was described as “lurid,” ending with her conviction for negligent homicide, which carried the possibility of five years in prison, though it’s unclear how many years she was sentenced to or served.
During trial, reports state Frye testified she was scared of her boyfriend and unaware of his plans that night. Anthony, who struck a deal to plead guilty as an accessory and serve four years, testified against Frye, describing her as a “giddy, depraved cheerleader to her boyfriend's violent attack.” Frye reportedly told Anthony, “It’s okay. We’ve done this before.” The fourth suspect “Deardre” cooperated with investigators and was never charged.
Lane was charged with capital murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery in May 2006. He received the maximum sentence for both charges, which was a combined 45 years. In 2013, prison guards found Lane dead in his cell at the age of 33 in an apparent suicide.
The details of Johnson’s murder were detailed in the Investigation Discovery true crime series “Dead of Night” in an episode titled “Bourbon Street Bloodbath.”
According to the episode, inside Johnson’s hotel room, police found pages of a Gideon Bible ripped and stuck to the walls and ceilings, and a rag doll with a dog collar lying on the bed.
Investigators later learned this doll was known as a “familiar” and Frye reportedly always carried one with her.
