Almost one month to the day after a report claiming multiple issues with Prichard’s water system was released, officials with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) convened on Tuesday to reiterate to residents the water is safe to drink.

“ADEM is very protective of water all around the state,” ADEM External Affairs Chief Lynn Battle said. “The scientists and engineers are here tonight who manage the drinking water section to assure the citizens that the water is safe.”

2_Wh33ler
2_Wh33ler

“ADEM is very protective of water all around the state,” ADEM . “The scientists and engineers are here tonight who manage the drinking water section to assure the citizens that the water is safe.” Is this the same ADEM that’s allowing APCO to cap in place the coal ash pond known to be leaching into the ground water?

