Almost one month to the day after a report claiming multiple issues with Prichard’s water system was released, officials with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) convened on Tuesday to reiterate to residents the water is safe to drink.
“ADEM is very protective of water all around the state,” ADEM External Affairs Chief Lynn Battle said. “The scientists and engineers are here tonight who manage the drinking water section to assure the citizens that the water is safe.”
The meeting was a workshop-like event held at the A.J. Cooper Municipal Complex, where Battle and other ADEM staffers were on-site, set up at booths to answer questions about topics such as wastewater, drinking water, unauthorized dumping, community engagement, Emaps and the Brownfield Program which focuses on partnering with local governments to revitalize areas with derelict properties in need of help.
The meeting comes after questions about the city’s water quality had arisen due to a report from the state agency and a boil water notice issued by Prichard Mayor JImmie Gardner.
Battle said the agency is helping the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board [PWWSB] deal with an administrative action for wastewater, not drinking water, as many residents had initially feared.
“We do know, as far as wastewater is concerned, there was an administrative action and that Prichard is handling that properly,” Battle said. “As far as steps moving forward, we just expect them to stay on course and we will continue to oversee all of the issues going on here.”
In addition to the financial issues plaguing the PWWSB, significant repairs are needed to improve aging infrastructure like leaking pipe lines, empty water tanks and low water pressure.
Battle said while it’s a lengthy timeline to solving all the problems, ADEM is committed to seeing the projects through to completion.
“There are many issues that have happened over a long period of time and it will be a period of time before the infrastructure issues are addressed,” Battle said. “ADEM is working to protect the water, watching all the testing, reviewing all documents and that’s why we’re here tonight. We just want citizens to know that we are watching over the water and everything related to the environment.”
Mellanie Johnson was one of the many Prichard residents in attendance at the meeting on Tuesday. Freshly retired after working for the city of Mobile for 37 years, Johnson said she decided to show up after attending the previous two PWWSB meetings and being “embarrassed” by what she saw.
“I went to the water board meeting the last two months and it’s very upsetting that everything I thought they were there for to discuss in terms of the service, quality of the water, that never comes up,” Johnson said. “It’s just ‘you’re colluding’ or ‘you’re in cahoots’ and this is that. It reminds me of kids on the playground… The water board discusses everything except for what I think is important.”
Johnson said while she was pleased ADEM held the event, the feedback she had received left her with more questions than answers.
She said she asked who was responsible for alerting the public when certain violations occur, and said she had heard about some reports through the media before officials with PWWSB ever notified the public.
However, Johnson said she hopes with the amount of information she was able to gather, combined with the increased amount of free time she has since she retired, she will be able to question those in charge when incidents occur.
“It gives us the opportunity to be more informed and ask questions when we go to water board meetings,” Johnson said. “Ask them what the water quality is like this month. How are things going financially? Just to find out what the water board is doing for its citizens. It’s not going to change things overnight, but at least people are coming out to ask questions and get informed.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(1) comment
“ADEM is very protective of water all around the state,” ADEM . “The scientists and engineers are here tonight who manage the drinking water section to assure the citizens that the water is safe.” Is this the same ADEM that’s allowing APCO to cap in place the coal ash pond known to be leaching into the ground water?
