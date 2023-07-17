Residents and local environmental advocates are sounding the alarm about ongoing stormwater runoff from a nearby RV development that appears to be contributing to turbid conditions on Fowl River.
The state’s environmental agency told Lagniappe actions are underway.
The property in question is 44 acres of land cornering Byrnewood Road and Dauphin Island Parkway, which is the future home for Paradise Found RV Resort & Marina. The south border of the property runs up against Fowl River right before it flows into Mobile bay.
The park, which is planned to house 246 RV sites, has been clear-cut and under construction for more than a year. Photos of the water have been shared widely on social media, with posters reporting a “chocolate milk” tone.
On Monday, July 17, Mobile Baykeeper Cade Kistler said the watchdog group has been investigating reports of unregulated runoff at the site for months. Their group posted aerial photos showing the extent of the problem.
Mud runoff can have a variety of impacts, according to Kistler, who said the darkening of the river can limit sunlight exposure and harm the health of water grasses and vegetation. He said this can have a chain reaction on the river’s ecosystem, beginning with the bottom of the food chain. Other impacts include smothering nearby oyster beds and, in some cases, the build-up of silt which can lower the water depth.
Kistler said recent reviews of the property have confirmed runoff is persisting despite the group's best efforts to bring awareness to them, which includes contact with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM). But he says no substantial enforcement actions have been made.
“It is crucial that ADEM takes a stand against this pollution by imposing fines on those responsible, ensuring that they are held accountable for their actions. We cannot allow polluters to jeopardize the health of Fowl River and Mobile Bay without facing consequences,” Kistler said in a statement posted online.
According to permit records, Paradise Lost was issued a warning and a violation by ADEM more than a year ago. Those documents cite a lack of pollutant controls at the property to prevent sediment discharges into Fowl River and request Paradise Lost to respond with a plan and photograph proof of improvements. The letters also threaten future civil and even criminal penalties.
ADEM spokesperson Lynn Battle said a recent influx of complaints at the property prompted the agency to conduct a follow-up investigation on July 12. She said an update to the construction permit record is expected within the next week.
Battle said information was not immediately available on why escalated enforcement measures haven’t been taken yet.
Kistler said while Baykeeper is not opposed to the development of the land, Kistler said the property owner, Engler REI, needs to be held accountable for following environmental regulations. Real estate developer Ty Engler did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
Kistler said the issue of construction runoff into Mobile Bay is unfortunately not isolated and has historically harmed in-water grass species.
“To tell you the truth, this isn’t a unique problem,” he said. “We have a ton of construction going on that is contributing to runoff, especially in Baldwin County. The state just doesn’t seem to have the resources to keep up. Too often field officers go out and inspect and then nothing happens.
Kistler noted the lack of enforcement has resulted in construction companies ignoring best practices.
“Developers will put forth a modicum of effort knowing they’ll get a warning. To them, it’s just an added cost of doing business.
Kistler said those companies that cut corners can charge less for their work and get a competitive advantage.
