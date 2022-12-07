Almost two weeks after Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a pause on executions, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced at a Monday press conference there is no moratorium on capital punishment in Alabama and he expected the practice to resume when an investigation of the state’s execution protocols concludes.
“The well-known axiom is true: that justice delayed is justice denied,” Marshall told members of the media in Montgomery. “In Alabama, we acknowledge that there are some crimes that are so heinous, atrocious and cruel, so depraved, that the only just punishment is death.”
He said it was “a travesty” that after successfully arguing against a stay of execution in the U.S. Supreme Court, Kenneth Smith’s execution could not take place on Nov. 17 because the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) could not find a spot in his arm to insert an intravenous line to administer the lethal injection.
Marshall called it ironic that “a cold-blooded killer” convicted of stabbing a woman to death 10 times “complained of the prodding and poking of a small IV line.”
While he said he has not spoken with Ivey about the investigation, Marshall has no problem with ADOC reviewing its policies. However, investigators should work quickly so his office can resume petitioning the state’s Supreme Court for execution dates, he said.
A Governor’s Office spokesperson told Lagniappe Ivey “wholeheartedly agrees with the attorney general that justice delayed is justice denied,” and welcomed the Attorney General’s Office to join the ongoing discussions “to deliver needed justice for victims.”
On Nov. 21, Ivey called on Marshall to withdraw motions setting execution dates for Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber until ADOC could investigate its execution policies after the department failed to execute Smith, and Miller and took three hours to execute Joe Nathan James this year alone.
Ngozi Ndulue, the deputy director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said on Monday Alabama “is standing out right now” beyond the other 26 states that authorize the death penalty for its recent spate of unsuccessful execution attempts.
“There were states where there were issues with the execution that had been completed, but there were no other states where the execution had to stop mid-stream,” she said. “We also know that even though there have been these issues with IV lines in other states, we haven’t seen them being on average this long or as consistent [in] execution after execution.”
Ndulue said it makes sense for Ivey to call for a review, and it is important she recognizes a problem exists. When asked how long such a review might take, she said it depends on what action is taken and what is going on in the background.
“I think it would be important to evaluate the role that trying to keep as much of the execution secret as possible plays into problems,” Ndulue said. “I would think about an investigation into training, whether the policies and procedures set in place are actually followed, are actually adequate.”
Transparency for the public is also paramount. Because every execution is done in the name of all Alabamians, all Alabamians deserve to be involved in the investigation, she said.
“I think everybody wants our justice system to live up to its promise,” Ndulue said. “There is nobody that’s trying to have a justice system that does not deliver what we intend for it, and so that’s why we have a constitution that guarantees we will be free from cruel and unusual punishment.”
State legislators on both sides of the aisle differ on the death penalty, but agree the state should review its policies for the good of everyone involved.
Republican State Senator Chris Elliott found it disappointing ADOC has had such difficulty executing death warrants.
“It’s a critical issue obviously, and it’s something that needs to be done correctly,” he said. “We just need to figure out what the problem is, get it fixed and get back to carrying out what the sentence is and move on.”
Elliott said litigation and last-minute appeals leading up to the death warrant certainly delay executions, but added such delays have been around for as long as the death penalty itself.
“We got lots of prison issues facing the state that are much bigger than this one, and the governor as the chief executive is responsible for that system,” he said. “She needs to figure it out and get it right.”
While Elliott is in favor of the death penalty as punishment for the most severe of cases, he said “having the prospect of going back time and time again to be executed unsuccessfully is pretty inhumane.”
Democrat State Senator Vivian Davis Figures said she agreed with Ivey’s decision, and hoped the review “will indeed be comprehensive to look at all of the problems at ADOC,” like the high numbers of inmate deaths.
“I have never believed in the death penalty because so many people have been put to death to find out later that they were innocent,” she wrote in an email, “and I just don’t believe two wrongs make a right.”
Figures said Ivey should consider “that God is perhaps trying to tell Alabama something” instead of casting blame.
In her Nov. 17 statement, Ivey said “legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system” are responsible for the problems facing ADOC’s executions. At his Monday press conference, Marshall agreed, the delays “[lie] at the feet of inmates and their lawyers and not the state of Alabama.”
Mobile attorney Jeff Deen told Lagniappe it is a lawyer’s job to give their client the best defense they can, and it is the state’s duty to consider all appeals before carrying out a death sentence.
As for blaming “legal tactics,” Deen said Ivey “ought to go back and take a civics class.”
Ndulue said investigating ADOC’s execution policies is not about whether people agree the death penalty should continue to exist on the law books of two dozen states.
“It’s really just about how in a place that has the death penalty, how is it being carried out? Is it being carried out in line with our understanding of what the justice system should be doing?” she said.
