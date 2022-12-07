Holman
By Gabriel Tynes

Almost two weeks after Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a pause on executions, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced at a Monday press conference there is no moratorium on capital punishment in Alabama and he expected the practice to resume when an investigation of the state’s execution protocols concludes.

“The well-known axiom is true: that justice delayed is justice denied,” Marshall told members of the media in Montgomery. “In Alabama, we acknowledge that there are some crimes that are so heinous, atrocious and cruel, so depraved, that the only just punishment is death.”

