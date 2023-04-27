Two of Mobile’s shellfish growing water areas have been shut down by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) until further notice.
According to a press release from ADPH, areas two and seven are closed after State Health Officer Scott Harris ordered the stoppage of harvesting on Wednesday. The order was issued as a result of possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to a potential sewage discharge.
Area I consists of the lower Mobile Bay waters and Mississippi Sound north Dauphin Island. Area II is Portersville Bay south of Bayou La Batre.
The release states ADPH will continue to monitor the waters and shellfish and harvesting can be resumed as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.
For more information regarding closures, contact ADPH official Byron Webb at (251)-433-2428 or (251)-331-3447.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.