Africatown native Joe Womack described the latest discussion between the Alabama Department of Transportation and residents concerning the Mobile River Bridge project his “dream meeting.”
Unlike previous meetings between the state agency and Africatown residents, Thursday night’s affair at the Robert Hope Community Center included Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and State Rep. Adline Clarke, D-Mobile.
Residents at the meeting voiced concerns about traffic congestion from drivers using the Africatown USA bridge to avoid planned tolls on the project.
“It’s our preference to be able to build this bridge with no tolls as well,” ALDOT Project Director Edwin Perry told the crowd. “But just the funding, we don’t have the funding to be able to do that.”
In addition to answering questions, Perry gave an update on the project and said a design-build team will start working with them on the Mobile County portion of the bridge. Additionally, Perry said the procurement process for the Bayway portion of the project has begun and three teams have submitted registration for proposals.
Perry said discussions with those teams will begin in the next two weeks. He added that at the next meeting he would be able to provide more traffic information to show how the change in routes has affected traffic.
Perry said ALDOT has applied for grants to help with certain aspects of the project, but these have been unsuccessful. However, he said plans are in the works to reapply in the near future.
Questions over traffic were raised by residents, but economic development was also on the forefront of the issues mentioned.
Attendees wanted to know what plans were in the works to help revitalize the community when the project is completed.
One of the ways revitalization could potentially happen hinges on the possibility of a Reconnecting Communities grant created by the President Joe Biden administration to help reconnect communities cut off from economic revitalization due to previous transportation developments.
Stimpson said the city had been considering applying for the grant before, but after receiving feedback from the community based on where the bridge would actually be located, it was essentially put on hold.
“For at least two years, we’ve been looking at it from the city’s perspective if we should apply for that grant,” Stimpson told the crowd. “We’ve gotten that close to thinking we should and then some of the feedback we’ve gotten from the community was, ‘where does it start and where does it stop’”
“And when people found out where it was going to land, people on one side or the other didn’t want it to land in that place. So the community, even though there is nobody I think that disagrees, it would be great to have that connector, but we haven't decided exactly where it would be so it’s satisfactory to the community.”
Before leaving the meeting, Stimpson said the city is continuing to look at ways to solve the problem.
“We’ve got a huge challenge trying to move people back and forth,” Stimpson said. “But we’ve yet to come up with what I think is the best way of doing it. But we’re looking at it, and it’s on our mind on an ongoing basis.”
Stimpson said he plans to take his notes from the meeting back to his team and discuss where the city stands on the project and grants moving forward as it pertains to Africatown.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
