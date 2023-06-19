Design teams from around the country and world left the Africatown International Design Idea Competition with $100,000 in prizes, but organizers and participants said the Africatown community gained a vision of the future worth much more.
“The community of Africatown has gotten more than $100,000 worth of design services,” Renee Kemp-Rotan, a Birmingham-based urban planner, said at the end of an awards ceremony recognizing the contest’s winners and finalists Monday afternoon. “What we shared with you today were just the winning designs. There are like 150 more boards and 150 pages of essays also that we hope will inform future decisions that you make.”
She and Vicki Howell, the president and CEO of M.O.V.E. Gulf Coast Community Development Corporation launched the contest in 2021 to give architects, designers and other creative thinkers around the world the opportunity to create a brighter future for Africatown in the form of housing, museums, parks and other community resources.
They asked participants to design architectural renderings for landscapes and structures on what Kemp-Rotan termed “The Africatown Cultural Mile,” a collection of four sites with four venues each spread across Mobile and Prichard. Based on a list of what to construct on each site provided by the organizers with input from Africatown residents, 23 teams submitted designs for those venues to the competition during its two-year run.
“One thing I’ve learned about being in Africatown is there is no lack of vision in Africatown at all,” Howell said, explaining how she and Kemp-Rotan decided to use the 2019 discovery of the Clotilda slave ship to highlight Africatown as a community in need of help. “If we’re going to transform the conditions of underserved communities – and we know when we say ‘underserved’ we know what that means – if we are going to do that, then we have got to take control of our community, and the most powerful thing that we have that’s really ours is our story. Africatown has one of the most powerful stories I have ever seen.”
Each site has its own unique expectations, but common themes throughout all four include honoring the people who founded Africatown after arriving in Mobile as slaves in 1860 with museums or monuments, expanding resources to improve residents’ quality of life and opportunities to boost Africatown with tourism revenue.
“We have all these opportunities in Africatown to build something, and we come from a history of builders,” Kemp-Rotan said. “So the competition and its programming is really trying to seek an African aesthetic in this American culture that we find ourselves in.”
Teams submitted their final proposals, along with process boards showing how they came to their designs and an essay explaining their approach, for a 16-member jury to review. The panel included renowned academics and planners, and eight Africatown community members.
While the four winning teams and 12 runners-up received cash prizes, every design submitted will be included in a “community design catalog” Africatown residents can use to drive developments.
“This has nothing to do with funding of any of the buildings,” Kemp-Rotan said. “This is about design imagination, and also possibility thinking.”
WXY+architecture+urban design and EKLA, PLLC won first place for their vision of Historic Africatown (Site 1); Jerome Haferd Architecture won for reimagining the Josephine Allen Public Housing property (Site 2); WXY+architecture+urban design and Body Lawson Associates won for designing the Africatown Yacht Club and Clotilda gate for the Africatown Blueways project (Site 3); and Taylan Tekeli beat the competition for his plans for an African hotel, art museum and performance center on more than 100 acres of land in Prichard (Site 4).
“When I first heard about this design competition, I thought I had to participate because I love designing the culture and history behind it,” Tekeli, a Turkey native, said in a video statement. “During the design process, which took more than 400 hours, I learned a lot.”
Africatown C.H.E.S.S. Executive Director Joe Womack was one of the eight jurors competition organizers selected from the community. He said the professionalism of its participants impressed him as much as their proposals for what Africatown could look like in the coming years.
There is still much to be done in Africatown before these designs can become brick and mortar structures, Womack said, pointing to infrastructure and money, but the competition’s vision gives the community something for which they can hope.
“It gives you something to strive for,” he said. “This is a great beginning. We look forward to a lot more cooperation from the city [of Mobile].”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He loves Mobile Bay's unique culture, and enjoys hearing and writing the stories of the people who call it home.
