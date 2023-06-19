Africatown International Design

Renee Kemp-Rotan (bottom center) highlights “The Africatown Cultural Mile” at a ceremony Monday afternoon.

 Staff photo

Design teams from around the country and world left the Africatown International Design Idea Competition with $100,000 in prizes, but organizers and participants said the Africatown community gained a vision of the future worth much more.

“The community of Africatown has gotten more than $100,000 worth of design services,” Renee Kemp-Rotan, a Birmingham-based urban planner, said at the end of an awards ceremony recognizing the contest’s winners and finalists Monday afternoon. “What we shared with you today were just the winning designs. There are like 150 more boards and 150 pages of essays also that we hope will inform future decisions that you make.”

Africatown International Site 2

Jerome Haferd Architecture's concept for the Josephine Allen Public Housing property in Site 2. The plans feature a Clotilda museum and housing for senior citizens.
Africatown International Site 4

Taylan Tekeli's design for Site 4, which includes a performing arts center and hotel in Prichard.

