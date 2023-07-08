Two days of events celebrating the Africatown Heritage House culminated Saturday with descendants gathering on the Mobile River to remember their 110 African ancestors, and the Heritage House officially opening to the public.
Remains of the slave ship Clotilda was discovered in 2019, and on Saturday members of the Clotilda Descendants Association (CDA) and Africatown residents acknowledged their ancestors’ arrival in Mobile as enslaved people in 1860 and recognized their tenacity in surviving it with a memorial ceremony in the vast shadow of the Cochrane-Africatown USA Bridge.
The site was not surrounded by industry in July 1860 like it is now, but that has not kept the descendants from holding their treasured “family reunion” and paying homage to the Africans, the people to whom they say they owe their existence today.
“Our ancestors, 110 in number, arrived on these shores naked, afraid, disoriented and in a foreign land with a foreign language being spoken, and, finally, enslaved,” CDA Treasurer William Green, the great grandson of Clotilda survivors Osia and Innie Keeby, said. “We are here to honor them because they did not let their circumstances define and limit them.”
Darnell Ellis, whose great-great-great grandmother Amy Phillips was 18 when she arrived in Mobile on the Clotilda, recalled fondly what her mother and family told her about her ancestor.
Phillips was enslaved on plantations in Florida and Baldwin County, Ellis said. She traced her family’s history in great detail, how they made a new life for themselves in Baldwin County after emancipation came in 1865. Ellis recalled her mother telling her Phillips, a “small-framed African woman,” always walked with a staff and sang a song in her African tongue.
“She never forgot her homeland,” Ellis said of the song. “We have no idea what it means, but we all remember that she used to sing that.”
Some descendants who spoke remembered growing up in a “utopia” in Africatown. Many urged the large crowd of people on the river bank to remember “a people without knowledge of their past is like a tree without roots.”
Clotilda survivor Lottie Dennison’s great-great grandson Bobby Dennison said Burns Meaher arranged her marriage to another enslaved person “to increase his holdings.” They stayed together after being freed, and opened a store in Africatown.
One of his favorite stories about his great-great grandmother involves her lifting a local constable off her property and over a fence when she grew tired of hearing him talk, Dennison said. She was one of the smallest of the Clotilda survivors, he added.
“Lottie, thank you for our existence,” Dennison said.
Felexis Ellis, a descendant of Pollee and Rose Allen, spoke a free verse poem, describing herself as “the evidence and harsh reality of a crime unredeemed,” and “a celebrated legacy.”
“I am the grateful cultivator of all that my ancestors sowed in and for me,” Ellis said. “We know that who we are today in so many ways is because of them. We further recognize we have the vital responsibility to celebrate, preserve and protect their legacy.”
All of the descendants who spoke said they would work to make sure the stories of their ancestors are never forgotten.
Led by Lorna Woods, the 75-year-old curator of Africatown’s culture and stories, the descendants lined up and released a wreath of red and yellow flowers into the river in tribute.
Ester DeAguiar, who serves on the board of the Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation, said she has made the wreath for the landing ceremony for as long as she can remember.
“All I can say is the ancestors wanted me (to do it),” she said. “Africatown was always calling me.”
She said making flower arrangements for Africatown and the descendants makes her feel honored and part of the community in her own way.
“It was meant (to be),” DeAguiar said.
Preston Pylant, his wife and two sons attended the ceremony all the way from Elkmont, in northern Alabama’s Limestone County. After reading a book about Africatown and watching “Descendant” on Netflix, he said he had to take his family to visit the community.
“In all of my Civil Rights research and everything I’ve done, this is one of those secrets the state of Alabama just likes to keep,” Pylant said.
He bought tickets for his family as soon as he heard about the Heritage House’s opening, and was among the first people to visit the museum after its grand opening.
“This is part of Alabama history, Southern history, American history that needs to be told,” Pylant said. “It needs to be put out there that this community was able to rally back together after five years of slavery, being separated, being worked all over this area. They were able to gather back together and build this community. It's a beautiful thing.”
Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, thanked and credited over the past few days as a leading force in making the Heritage House reality, said it feels good to see the museum opened and well-received.
“What I’m hearing is the people feel honored by what they see there, that they are moved by how their families’ stories have been captured and the dignity with which the stories are told,” Ludgood said. “That was what I wanted. When the descendants saw it, I wanted them to walk away feeling that the importance of their story was captured in the exhibit.”
What comes next for Africatown, she said, is a redoubled effort to revitalize the community.
“While the tourism part is important, what it means for the life of the people who live in this community is still paramount,” Ludgood said. “One of the main things we need to do is try to attract people back here, and we are going to need housing to do that.”
A community day with musical performances, activities and food will take place on the lawn next to the Robert Hope Community Center until 3 p.m. this afternoon.
