The Africatown Heritage House and its Clotilda exhibit opened to the public on Saturday, July 8, 163 years to the day Africatown's founders arrived in Mobile as slaves.

Two days of events celebrating the Africatown Heritage House culminated Saturday with descendants gathering on the Mobile River to remember their 110 African ancestors, and the Heritage House officially opening to the public.

Remains of the slave ship Clotilda was discovered in 2019, and on Saturday members of the Clotilda Descendants Association (CDA) and Africatown residents acknowledged their ancestors’ arrival in Mobile as enslaved people in 1860 and recognized their tenacity in surviving it with a memorial ceremony in the vast shadow of the Cochrane-Africatown USA Bridge.

Members of the Clotilda Descendants Association lay a wreath in the Mobile River to remember their ancestors' arrival in Mobile as slaves in July 1860.

