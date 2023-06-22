Africatown Heritage House Google Maps

The Africatown Heritage House at 2465 Winbush Street in Africatown.

Tickets to the Africatown Heritage House, a new museum that tells the story of the Clotilda slave ship and the people who founded Africatown, are on sale ahead of the museum’s grand opening on Saturday, July 8.

Curated and managed by the History Museum of Mobile, “Clotilda: The Exhibition” highlights the experiences of the 110 Africans brought into Mobile as slaves by the Meaher family in July 1860, more than 50 years after the United States outlawed the transatlantic slave trade, according to a statement. The exhibit and museum will open 163 years to the day the Africans arrived in Mobile and the Meahers sunk Clotilda to hide the evidence.

