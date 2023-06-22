Tickets to the Africatown Heritage House, a new museum that tells the story of the Clotilda slave ship and the people who founded Africatown, are on sale ahead of the museum’s grand opening on Saturday, July 8.
Curated and managed by the History Museum of Mobile, “Clotilda: The Exhibition” highlights the experiences of the 110 Africans brought into Mobile as slaves by the Meaher family in July 1860, more than 50 years after the United States outlawed the transatlantic slave trade, according to a statement. The exhibit and museum will open 163 years to the day the Africans arrived in Mobile and the Meahers sunk Clotilda to hide the evidence.
Tickets to the Heritage House should be reserved online ahead of a visit, and are available in time slots because of the museum’s small size. Admission costs adults $15 and $8 for children between the ages of 6 and 18. Discounted tickets are available for seniors aged 65 or older, students aged 18 or older with an ID and active or retired military with an ID. Free admission is offered for Mobile County residents with ID and children aged 5 and younger.
Only people who hold advance tickets will be able to see the exhibit when it opens on July 8. None will be sold at the door. The museum’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
