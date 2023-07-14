Africatown swim

The Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation's inaugural swimming class at Kidd Park in Mobile. The program meets three times a week until August 5.

 Photo courtesy of Leavie King

Teaching Africatown’s next generation how to swim not only equips them to enjoy the water safely, but connects them to the community’s heritage on the Mobile River, Leavie King of the Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation said Friday.

“Africatown is positioned right next to the water,” King, whose organization sponsored the free, summer-long swim lessons for Africatown’s youth, said. “We as people, all of us, are connected to water. It brings life, it feeds life into us as individuals and also into communities. Because water is innately connected to Africatown, we wanted to use that as a connector to the community.”

