Teaching Africatown’s next generation how to swim not only equips them to enjoy the water safely, but connects them to the community’s heritage on the Mobile River, Leavie King of the Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation said Friday.
“Africatown is positioned right next to the water,” King, whose organization sponsored the free, summer-long swim lessons for Africatown’s youth, said. “We as people, all of us, are connected to water. It brings life, it feeds life into us as individuals and also into communities. Because water is innately connected to Africatown, we wanted to use that as a connector to the community.”
The idea King, foundation creator Anderson Flen and diver Kamau Sadiki mulled since last summer materialized on June 27 with 42 students, between the ages of 3 and 18, selected as the program’s inaugural class out of an application pool of more than 100, King said. The class is divided into age groups who swim Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Mobile’s Kidd Park from noon to 3 p.m., and wraps on August 5.
The program serves the dual purpose of connecting Africatown’s youth with the idea of water, and aims to make the community more comfortable in the water for their safety and pleasure, King said.
“We know that there are so many African Americans who are unable to swim,” he said. “We know that many African Americans don’t enjoy the water because they don’t have the capacity to swim, but also those who do find themselves in the position where it's a safety issue, too, so we wanted to help curb those numbers of fatalities.”
Under the direction of volunteer Aaryan Morrison, an Indiana native and Harvard University graduate, and a team of other swim instructors and coaches, King said the students go from barely dipping a toe into the pool, to never wanting to leave it.
“The kids' responses have been extremely positive, and the parents have been extremely positive, too,” he said. “Learning how to swim doesn’t just give you confidence in the water, it gives you confidence with accomplishing goals you put before yourself.”
King and the foundation are already thinking about next year’s swim lessons, hoping to build on this year’s success. He said the group could soon secure donations that would fund the lessons for five summers, and allow them to expand the number of students and teachers.
He and other organizers discussed allowing adults to join future classes, but the goal right now is to get young people comfortable in the water, first.
“Having our youth overcoming that fear and demonstrating that it can be done will motivate and encourage our more mature individuals to follow,” he said. “The kids are the niche of the community.”
